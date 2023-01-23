COVID-19 Update; 6 New Cases in Madison in the Past Week
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - There were 6 new cases in Madison in the past seven days, announced officials. The total number of cases is 3,169. The numbers indicate total number of cases, not the total number of active cases.
Municipality
1/23
1/20
1/19
1/18
1/17
Boonton
2359
2353
2350
2347
2344
Boonton Township
1230
1230
1230
1229
1229
Butler
1978
1977
1976
1974
1974
Chatham Borough
1865
1863
1863
1861
1860
Chatham Township
2433
2430
2430
2430
2430
Chester Borough
401
400
400
399
399
Chester Township
1552
1550
1550
1549
1547
Denville
4360
4353
4350
4347
4343
Dover
5969
5963
5958
5955
5953
East Hanover
2789
2786
2784
2784
2783
Florham Park
2821
2816
2816
2816
2815
Hanover
3303
3296
3294
3289
3287
Harding
789
789
789
789
789
Jefferson
5325
5321
5320
5317
5313
Kinnelon
2404
2402
2402
2402
2401
Lincoln Park
3589
3589
3586
3583
3580
Long Hill
1981
1980
1980
1979
1979
Madison
3169
3167
3165
3163
3163
Mendham Borough
1101
1101
1100
1100
1100
Mendham Township
1147
1144
1144
1144
1144
Mine Hill
1199
1199
1199
1198
1197
Montville
5575
5571
5566
5562
5557
Morris Plains
1708
1704
1704
1702
1700
Morris Township
5143
5138
5133
5130
5129
Morristown
5514
5510
5508
5506
5503
Mount Arlington
1432
1428
1428
1428
1428
Mount Olive
8213
8207
8205
8202
8197
Mountain Lakes
971
970
969
969
969
Netcong
965
965
965
962
962
Parsippany
13214
13195
13191
13176
13162
Pequannock
4357
4356
4354
4351
4350
Randolph
6224
6220
6215
6213
6209
Riverdale
1171
1170
1169
1169
1169
Rockaway Borough
1821
1820
1818
1818
1818
Rockaway Township
6904
6902
6896
6892
6888
Roxbury
6228
6218
6210
6205
6203
Victory Gardens
484
483
483
483
482
Washington Township
3951
3950
3949
3948
3943
Wharton
2319
2316
2314
2309
2309
