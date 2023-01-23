COVID-19 Update; 6 New Cases in Madison in the Past Week

Borough of Prospect Park, Passaic County, New Jersey PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the following introduced ordinance were read and passed on first reading at the Regular Meeting of the Mayor and Council of the Borough of Prospect Park, Passaic County, NJ held on Monday, January 23, 2023 and that said ordinance will be taken up for further consideration by the Borough Council at the Regular Meeting to be held in person meeting will take place in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 106 Brown Avenue, Prospect Park, NJ on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 6:30PM or as soon thereafter as the matter can be reached, at which time and place all persons who may be interested therein will be given an opportunity to be heard concerning same. During the week prior and leading up to and including the date of meeting, copies of said ordinance will be made available to the members of the general public who shall request the same at the office of the Borough Clerk in the Municipal Building. ORDINANCE NO. 2023-03 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE ANNUAL SALARIES OF THE OFFICERS AND EMPLOYEES OF THE BOROUGH OF PROSPECT PARK FOR THE YEAR 2022 Beauty Nadim, RMC, CMR Municipal Clerk

