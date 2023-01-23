ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, NJ

Memorial Middle School Wrestling Team Shines at Small School Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament

By Dawn Miller
 3 days ago

HIGHLAND PARK, NJ - The Memorial Middle School wrestling team wrapped up its 2022-23 season on Saturday. Memorial's Colts participated in the Small School Greater Middlesex Conference Championship at Highland Park High School. The Colts are coached by Spotswood High School Physical Education teacher Daniel Kranski. Memorial finished in seventh place and had four wrestlers finish in first place in their respective weight class. The team also had second, third and fourth place finishers in the championship tournament that featured small middle schools throughout Middlesex County.

The finals for the 80-pound weight class featured two Colts. Sixth graders Sebastian Guzman and Erik Williams went head-to-head in the finals with Guzman winning. Guzman finished the season with an 8-2 individual record.

"Sebastian is an experience wrestler who has been a great addition to the team," Krainski said. "We look forward to seeing him progress through the years."

Williams placed second in the 80-pound weight class. This was the first wrestling season for Williams who also plays soccer for the Colts.

Seventh grader Malcolm Ballard won the 85-pound weight class. Ballard is also a first year wrestler.

"Malcolm won this championship with an overtime victory," Krainski said. "Malcolm came out after not making the basketball team and quickly picked up the sport and began to see success. Malcolm is a very athletic student athlete who also plays football in the fall."

Cole Sternleib won the 138-pound weight class. This was the second Small School GMC title for Sternleib. Last year, he took first place in the 132-pound weight class.

"Cole is another exceptional football player," Krainski said.

Dillion Schmitz took first place in the 158-pound weight class and completed his wrestling season undefeated.

"Dillon pinned his way through the finals and finished the season with a 12-0 record," Krainski said. "Dillon placed third last year and worked very hard in the off-season to improve his skills. Dillon is also a great leader for our team."

In addition to Williams who placed second in his weight class, the Colts had Gabriel Aliermo place third in the 85-pound weight class and Jake Tessein take fourth place in the 90-pound weight class.

