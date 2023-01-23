ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TAPinto.net

SkinnyDipped® Issues Allergy Alert on Limited Number of Dark Chocolate Nut Products

By Susie Scholz
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

SkinnyDipped® is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almond 3.5oz and SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashew 3.5oz due to an undeclared peanut allergen in an ingredient from a raw material supplier. The products were sold at Target, Amazon, Whole Foods, Walmart, Thrive Market, Safeway and Albertsons.

People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products, said the FDA. The recalled products do not declare peanuts in the ingredient statement or as a disclosed allergen, they said.

This recall is limited exclusively to the products and Best By Dates listed in the table below and were sold in retail stores nationwide from January 8, 2023 to January 20, 2023:




Product:


Item UPC:


Lot Code:


Best By Date:





SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashews 3.5oz
8-51562-00841-2
B23005
B13006
05/05/2024
05/06/2024


SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds 3.5oz
8-61297-00030-8
B22354
B12355
B22355
B12354
04/20/24
04/21/24
04/21/24
04/20/24

Consumers who have the recalled product should not eat it, should discard any product, and should keep any packaging to return to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund. If you have any questions, please reach out to SkinnyDipped® at 1-866-957-9907 (M – F, 9am – 5pm PT)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TdbfR_0kOhXqCV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXEh8_0kOhXqCV00

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

The 5 Safest Dark Chocolate Brands, According to Study on Heavy Metals

Dark chocolate has long been touted as a healthier alternative to traditional chocolate, but a recent study suggested there is something sinister lurking within many of these popular sweets. Read the original article at Eat This, Not That!. A recent Consumer Reports investigation found significantly high levels of dangerous heavy...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recall Issued

Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
Popculture

Pasta Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

It's a hard time to be a pasta lover. Following World Variety Produce, Inc.'s recall of Melissa's Pasta Para Duros packages, yet another brand of pasta is being pulled from store shelves. On Dec. 29, Caesar's Pasta, LLC recalled more than 5,000 pounds of frozen manicotti due to potential listeria contamination.
WCPO

When will egg prices start to drop?

Most of us know by now that egg prices are near all-time highs. They are calling it "eggs-flation" and "eggs-spensive." But with Easter coming, could prices and supplies of eggs get even worse?. The price of eggs has soared 60% in the past year, according to the government, to $4...
CINCINNATI, OH
Popculture

Coffee Beans Recalled

Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
Eden Reports

'Mixed With Sugar, Beetles Taste Like Meat': 200,000 Tons of Insect-Based Foods to be Produced Annually

The recent trend of promoting insect consumption as a sustainable food source is hard to ignore. A simple Google search reveals numerous articles with headlines such as "How Humans Eating Insects Can Save the Planet" and "Your Ancestors Probably Ate Insects. So What's Bugging You?" However, it may be best to leave insect consumption to frogs and other natural predators.
Popculture

Breakfast Sandwich Recall — What Consumers Need to Know

Ahead of the Christmas holiday, the Canadian government issued a recall on alpha brand Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich – Meatless Sausage due to an undeclared milk ingredient. Milk is reportedly the most undeclared allergen, and is one of the most common food allergens in children. Per Mayo Clinic, Cow's milk is the usual cause of milk allergy, but milk from other animals may also cause a reaction. An allergic reaction usually occurs soon after one consumes milk. The symptoms range from mild to severe and can include wheezing, vomiting, hives, and digestive problems. It can also cause anaphylaxis — a severe, life-threatening reaction.
Popculture

Frozen Beef Recalled, and E. Coli Contamination Is to Blame

Nearly 4,000 pounds of frozen beef products have been recalled in what has become the latest beef recall to hit the market in recent months. Following H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc.'s recall of approximately 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products in November and Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, LLC's recall of some 20,000 pounds of frozen beef products in September, Morasch Meats Inc. issued a recall of raw frozen diced beef products due to potential E. coli contamination on Dec. 22.
OREGON STATE
CNBC

5 brands—including Trader Joe's—whose dark chocolate tested high for lead, cadmium

Thousands of customers flock to Trader Joe's, largely because of its wide range of grocery options, affordable prices — and the nearly endless selection of snacks. And while you may think grabbing a dark chocolate bar off of the shelf is the healthier option, a recent Consumer Reports (CR) study shows that those chocolate bars may actually expose you to harmful chemicals like lead and cadmium.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News 12

Recall Alert: Peanut butter hot chocolate products from Corim Industries

Corim Industries, USA of Brick, New Jersey is recalling numerous peanut butter hot chocolate products because they may contain undeclared peanut. They typically have a replacement ingredient in them to give that peanut butter flavor, but the FDA says Corim Industries used a different supplier to produce some batches and trace levels of peanut were found.
msn.com

Don't Eat That Leftover Rice Languishing in Your Fridge. Here's Why

You might want to rethink eating that leftover rice in your fridge. If you're eating rice that has been sitting in the fridge for a few days, there's a chance you could be giving yourself food poisoning. If you're looking to do some advance meal prep, maybe you've already considered cooking up a big batch of rice to pair with chicken and vegetables for dinner. But keeping and consuming that five-day-old rice could be causing you some stomach issues.
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy