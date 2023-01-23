SkinnyDipped® Issues Allergy Alert on Limited Number of Dark Chocolate Nut Products

SkinnyDipped® is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almond 3.5oz and SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashew 3.5oz due to an undeclared peanut allergen in an ingredient from a raw material supplier. The products were sold at Target, Amazon, Whole Foods, Walmart, Thrive Market, Safeway and Albertsons.

People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products, said the FDA. The recalled products do not declare peanuts in the ingredient statement or as a disclosed allergen, they said.

This recall is limited exclusively to the products and Best By Dates listed in the table below and were sold in retail stores nationwide from January 8, 2023 to January 20, 2023:







Product:





Item UPC:





Lot Code:





Best By Date:











SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashews 3.5oz

8-51562-00841-2

B23005

B13006

05/05/2024

05/06/2024





SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds 3.5oz

8-61297-00030-8

B22354

B12355

B22355

B12354

04/20/24

04/21/24

04/21/24

04/20/24





Consumers who have the recalled product should not eat it, should discard any product, and should keep any packaging to return to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund. If you have any questions, please reach out to SkinnyDipped® at 1-866-957-9907 (M – F, 9am – 5pm PT)







