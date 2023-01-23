W Orange Town Council Meeting Agenda Includes New Animal Control Ordinance, Senior Advisory Board, Cannabis Amendment & More

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - The Hasbrouck Heights Council swore in a new fire lieutenant and remembered a former fire chief at Tuesday evening’s meeting of the Council. Council President Ron Kistner presided over the meeting in the absence of Mayor Jack DeLorenzo. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Kistner requested everyone remain standing for a moment of silence for a “long-time” member of the fire department who had served as chief, Ron Monteleone, who had recently passed away. Later in the meeting, Kistner, who also serves as the Fire Commissioner, swore in Daniel Wixon to the position of lieutenant. Kistner spoke highly of Wixon, noting that he had returned to the Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department less than a year ago, and that his election to lieutenant was unanimous. He noted that he spearheaded the Santa Claus around Town program this past Christmas. Kistner noted that he had been Fire Commissioner for some time, and previously had been assistant Fire Commissioner and “he has never seen the Fire Department in such great shape with their enthusiasm levels and performance.”

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO