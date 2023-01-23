W Orange Town Council Meeting Agenda Includes New Animal Control Ordinance, Senior Advisory Board, Cannabis Amendment & More
WEST ORANGE, NJ – The January 24 West Orange Town Council Meeting agenda features a resolution for Essex Fells to handle West Orange’s animal control, establishing a Senior Advisory Board, amendments to the Cannabis ordinance and more.
View the entire agenda here: https://www.westorange.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_01242023-259?html=true
Click HERE for the Zoom link. Webinar ID is 850 4547 3691 and password is 779123. Dial in is (646) 931-3860.
Comments / 0