West Orange, NJ

W Orange Town Council Meeting Agenda Includes New Animal Control Ordinance, Senior Advisory Board, Cannabis Amendment & More

By Elise Margulis
 3 days ago

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The January 24 West Orange Town Council Meeting agenda features a resolution for Essex Fells to handle West Orange’s animal control, establishing a Senior Advisory Board, amendments to the Cannabis ordinance and more.

View the entire agenda here: https://www.westorange.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_01242023-259?html=true

Click HERE for the Zoom link. Webinar ID is 850 4547 3691 and password is 779123. Dial in is (646) 931-3860.

Hudson County Officials to Raise Pan African Flag

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ - Hudson County Executive Thomas A. DeGise and the Board of Commissioners kick off Black History Month with a Pan-African Flag Raising Ceremony at the Justice William J. Brennan Courthouse on Wednesday, February 1 at 5:00 p.m. According to Board of Commissioners Chairman Anthony Vainieri he and his colleagues are committed to educating Hudson County residents about the contributions African-Americans have made to society.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Official Notice: Linden Board of Education Meeting - January 26, 2023

Linden Board of Education Meeting Notice In accordance with the Open Public Meetings Act, P.L. 1975c. 231, this is to advise that the Linden Board of Education will hold a Regular Meeting on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 7:00 PM. The meeting will be held in the School No. 1 gymnasium, 728 N. Wood Avenue, Linden, NJ. The Board reserves the right to go into Executive Session during this meeting. Join link: https://lindenps.webex.com/lindenps/j.php?MTID=m9906595d151efa815908916706646e4b Webinar number: 2622 062 8620 Webinar password: Tt2pKtrUs27 (88275878 from phones) Join by phone +1-646-992-2010 US Toll +1-415-655-0001 US Toll Access code: 2622 062 8620 Please follow the link for a copy of the agenda: https://lindenps.org/download/january-2023-agenda-work-session/?wpdmdl=18844&refresh=63d0a91022bf01674619152  
LINDEN, NJ
Montclair Holds Budget Hearings, Listens to Union Gardens Residents on Rodent Infestation, Leaks

MONTCLAIR, NJ - The short, printed agenda for the Montclair Township Council’s January 24 meeting was deceptive.  The continued department hearings for the 2023 budget took nearly three hours, and public comment took half an hour before Mayor Sean Spiller and the councilors could finally vote on three first-reading ordinances and a nine-resolution consent agenda.  In all the meeting lasted almost four hours and fifteen minutes. Padmaja Rao, Montclair’s chief financial officer, officiated over the budget hearing as she did the week before, giving synopses of each department and its basic needs.  First up at this meeting was the Montclair Fire Department,...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Roxbury School Board to Discuss Remote Meeting Access

ROXBURY, NJ – The Roxbury School Board might return to offering remote access to its meetings, something that’s not been done in 18 months. Board President Leo Coakley this week asked that the topic be discussed by the board’s Policy and Governance Committee. He directed the committee to come back to the full board with its findings. At the meeting, several board members said they would support allowing virtual access in some form. The board offered remote attendance of meetings during the height of the COVID-19 situation after it canceled in-person gatherings in April 2020. The district used the WebEX platform. That came to an...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
ORDINANCE REGULATING THE USE OF THE BOROUGH OF PROSPECT PARK FIELDS

Borough of Prospect Park Passaic County, New Jersey PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the following introduced ordinance were read and passed on first reading at the Regular Meeting of the Mayor and Council of the Borough of Prospect Park, Passaic County, NJ held on Monday, January 23, 2023 and that said ordinance will be taken up for further consideration by the Borough Council at the Regular Meeting to be held in person meeting will take place in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 106 Brown Avenue, Prospect Park, NJ on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 6:30PM or as soon...
PROSPECT PARK, NJ
Prospect Park: NOTICE OF PENDING BOND ORDINANCE

BOROUGH OF PROSPECT PARK, PASSAIC COUNTY, NEW JERSEY PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF PENDING BOND ORDINANCE The bond ordinance, the summary terms of which are included herein, was introduced and passed upon first reading at a meeting of the governing body of the Borough of Prospect Park, in the County of Passaic, State of New Jersey, on January 23, 2023.  It will be further considered for final passage, after public hearing thereon, at a meeting of the governing body to be held at the Borough Council, Municipal Building, 106 Brown Avenue, Prospect Park, New Jersey, in said Borough, on February 27, 2023 at 6:30...
PROSPECT PARK, NJ
West Orange CDBG grant recipients recognized by Mayor McCartney and Township Council

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- West Orange Mayor Susan McCartney and the Township Council recognized the West Orange recipients of the 2023 Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) at the Township Council Meeting on January 24. Four grants for West Orange included: Road rehabilitation on Ashwood Terrace, William Street, and Valley Road, the Bethany Center, Main Street Counseling Center and Joy Church of God all totaling $355,300. Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. recently announced the CDBG grants for other towns besides West Orange receiving funds for other government sponsored projects in Essex County with a total of $4,550,238. “We are grateful to the Essex...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
South Brunswick Residents Asked for Input on County's Freight Movement Study

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Middlesex County is asking South Brunswick residents for their feedback on the recent Freight Movement Study, which was conducted to understand the impact of increased truck traffic caused by warehouses and distribution centers. To leave your comment about the study, please click here. The study was conducted on December 7th, 2022 between 6:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M. in parts of the county which have seen an increase in truck traffic in recent years. Other townships involved in this study were Cranbury, Monroe, and Jamersburg. “The purpose of the study is to identify strategies to safely manage truck traffic...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
TOWNSHIP OF MILLBURN ESSEX COUNTY, NEW JERSEY PUBLIC NOTICE

TOWNSHIP OF MILLBURN ESSEX COUNTY, NEW JERSEY PUBLIC NOTICE TAKE NOTICE that the Township Committee of the Township of Millburn, County of Essex, at a meeting to be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. will consider objections to Special Assessments to be levied against benefited and assessable properties in the Millburn Township Special Improvement District. The public meeting will be held at Millburn Town Hall located at 375 Millburn Avenue, Millburn NJ. The Assessment Roll, prepared by the Township Tax Assessor, has been filed in the Office of the Township Clerk at Millburn Town Hall, 375 Millburn Avenue, and is available there for inspection and will also be made available at https://www.twp.millburn.nj.us/702/Special-Improvement-District-Budget-Asse.  Millburn Township Committee Meeting details may be located at town hall, on our website https://www.twp.millburn.nj.us/AgendaCenter or by contacting the Municipal Clerks Office at 973-564-7092.  BY ORDER OF THE TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE Christine A. Gatti, RMC, Municipal Clerk
MILLBURN, NJ
NOTICE MILLBURN TOWNSHIP ORDINANCE 2630-22

NOTICE MILLBURN TOWNSHIP ORDINANCE 2630-22 PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the following Ordinance was submitted in writing, introduced, read by title and passed on first reading at a meeting of the Township Committee of the Township of Millburn, in the County of Essex on Monday, January 17, 2023. The ordinance will be considered for final passage and adoption at the public hearing held at a meeting beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the Municipal Building, 375 Millburn Avenue, Millburn, New Jersey when and where or at such time and place to which said meeting may be adjourned, all...
MILLBURN, NJ
Essex County Officials Announce Pedestrian Safety Improvement Plans for Montclair Intersection

MONTCLAIR, NJ - Essex County officials announced Tuesday that a traffic "modernization" project is coming to the Watchung Plaza crossroads in Montclair. They added that it is designed to improve pedestrian safety in the area, complete with traffic signals. According to Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., the upgrades at Watchung Avenue and Park Street will help enhance the flow of automobile traffic through the commercial zone. “Updating our infrastructure and making sure our roads are safe for our pedestrians and motorists has been one of our ongoing priorities,” DiVincenzo said. DiVincenzo also stated that the design asks for the installation of traffic lights and...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Red Bank Planning Board Approves Cannabis Cultivator Facility

Red Bank, NJ: The Red Bank Planning Board unanimously approved three resolutions on Monday night after their public hearing on the borough’s Master Plan presentation. Approved Resolutions Cannabis Cultivator Facility The approval of a cannabis cultivator facility owned by Suzanne Duckworth and her father/partner, William Duckworth. They successfully changed the use of their property at 15 East Leonard Street from existing warehouse/commercial to the allowance of a cannabis cultivator facility To read a TAPinto Red Bank article, "Confusion Reigns...," on this Planning Board meeting, click HERE. To read the TAPinto Red Bank article on “Many More Marijuana Stores Could Soon Pop Up in Red...
RED BANK, NJ
Paramus Zoning Board Meeting Cancelled for Tonight

PARAMUS, NJ - Today's January 26 Board of Adjustment meeting for 7:30 p.m. has been canceled. The following issues were on the agenda: Commercial property: Selman Properties, 670 Route 17 North; business wants to install a medical dispensary with drive-thru where it's not permitted. Tandem parking spaces waiver is being requested for end aisles, as well. Commercial property: SG Industrial Acquisitions, 120 Route 17; business wants to demolish existing 7,040-square-foot structure, reconstruct 29,488-square-foot structure and construct a parking lot for cars, vans and commercial vehicles contrary to warehousing and motor vehicle parking not permitted. This application is continued from November 10, 2022.   
PARAMUS, NJ
Hasbrouck Heights Council Swears In New Fire Lieuetenant

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ -  The Hasbrouck Heights Council swore in a new fire lieutenant and remembered a former fire chief at Tuesday evening’s meeting of the Council.  Council President Ron Kistner presided over the meeting in the absence of Mayor Jack DeLorenzo. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Kistner requested everyone remain standing for a moment of silence for a “long-time” member of the fire department who had served as chief, Ron Monteleone, who had recently passed away. Later in the meeting, Kistner, who also serves as the Fire Commissioner, swore in Daniel Wixon to the position of lieutenant. Kistner spoke highly of Wixon, noting that he had returned to the Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department less than a year ago, and that his election to lieutenant was unanimous.  He noted that he spearheaded the Santa Claus around Town program this past Christmas. Kistner noted that he had been Fire Commissioner for some time, and previously had been assistant Fire Commissioner and “he has never seen the Fire Department in such great shape with their enthusiasm levels and performance.”
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
hudsontv.com

Jersey City Business Administrator John Metro Receives National Recognition

Photo Credit: City of Jersey City Mayor Fulop Announces Jersey City’s Youngest Business Administrator Earns Top National Honor among Local Governments Nationwide. JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop announced Jersey City’s Business Administrator, John Metro, is recognized as one of the nation’s top professionals in local government, attributed to his commitment to the community and outstanding work in public service. For the second consecutive year, Metro is being awarded a coveted spot as one of the Top 100 Local Government Influencers by the Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL), a competitive annual list highlighting the top echelon of employees at all levels of government.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Belmar Planning Board takes Oath of Office

BELMAR, NJ — During their first meeting of 2023 on Monday, the newest members of the Belmar Planning Board took their oath of office. The planning board is responsible for reviewing applications for various developments in the borough and for creating, amending, and adhering to Belmar’s master plan. The members who were set to take their oath of office, both new and previous members, include Louis Fierro, Jay McDermott, Christopher Picconi, Brett Lomas, Michael DeBlasio, and Linda Sharkus.  Also on the board are Councilman Mark Levis and Mayor Gerald Buccafusco, both of who were sworn into office just a few weeks ago....
BELMAR, NJ
Future of Schedler Property Discussed at Ridgewood Council Meeting

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - The new village council got an in-depth presentation of the Schedler site plan during Wednesday night’s meeting with members of the public giving their input on the final stages of the project. As it stands, the property is slated for a field, 50 parking spaces, bathroom area, accessible playground and walking path. The seven-acre parcel of land between Route 17 and Saddle River Rd. was purchased by the village in 2009. Since the project’s inception, state and county grant resources have been used to fund restoration of the house and other work on the property. Resident Jennifer Devlin-Burke attended...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
