Morristown, NJ

Snow in the Forecast for the Morristown Area Beginning Wednesday

By Susie Scholz
 2 days ago

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ -  Weather authorities are watching a winter storm that may bring snow to our area. According to the National Weather Service, winter weather may hit our area on Wednesday bringing the possibility of 1-3 inches of snow.

According to NWS, on Wednesday there is a chance of snow before noon then rain and snow for the afternoon. Overnight, snow will turn to rain with temps in the high 30's.

The weather authority will continue to monitor the storm and updates will be provided when they become available.

TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: Morristown Falls to Chatham 6-2

MORRISTOWN, NJ – The Morristown High School ice hockey team fell to 5-10-1 on the season after losing to Chatham, 6-2, on Wednesday at Mennen Arena. Chatham got off to a 2-0 start in the first period. Morristown’s Liam Wilson scored and Willem Kerr had the assist in the first period. The Cougars scored the next two goals before Morristown’s John Mrotchek put in a goal in the second period to make it a 4-2 game. Wilson had the assist on the goal. Chatham’s Matt Nacinovich finished with a goal and three assists.   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hasbrouck Heights' Boulevard Dogs N More Announces New Store Hours

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - Boulevard Dogs N More announced its new store hours to start the year.  The Boulevard's family-owned top hot dog shop celebrated its one-year anniversary in early January, and announced its updated business hours to best serve the community. The new hours for business are: Monday: Closed Tuesday through Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Boulevard Dogs 'N More opened in early 2022, and celebrated its official grand opening and ribbon cutting in late May. The eatery also had a presence during the 2022 Hasbrouck Heights Street Fair the first Sunday in June. Angelo DiLaura is the owner of Boulevard Dogs 'N More. Boulevard Dogs 'N More is located at 206 Boulevard in Hasbrouck Heights. Parking is available on street and in the lot behind the building, off Franklin Avenue.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

