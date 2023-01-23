Snow in the Forecast for the Morristown Area Beginning Wednesday

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - Weather authorities are watching a winter storm that may bring snow to our area. According to the National Weather Service, winter weather may hit our area on Wednesday bringing the possibility of 1-3 inches of snow.

According to NWS, on Wednesday there is a chance of snow before noon then rain and snow for the afternoon. Overnight, snow will turn to rain with temps in the high 30's.

The weather authority will continue to monitor the storm and updates will be provided when they become available.

