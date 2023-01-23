Read full article on original website
Disney Takes Action After Guest Tries to Steal Iconic Splash Mountain Item
Although there are plenty of things happening at the Walt Disney World Resort, few things have been more talked about than the upcoming retheming of Splash Mountain. Announced back in the Summer of 2020, this retheme will drop the original and somewhat “problematic” Song of the South (1946) theme and replace it with a brand new story based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog from 2009.
With Splash Mountain Gone, Fans Are Ready to Retheme Another Racist Ride
Splash Mountain shuttered its doors at Walt Disney World Resort on Sunday to make way for Princess and the Frog (2009) themed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The Magic Kingdom attraction closed amidst a searing culture war between those who recognize the racist history of the film behind the water ride, Song of the South (1946), and nostalgic fans who consider the controversy overblown. Disneyland Resort’s version of the attraction will close soon, though a date hasn’t been officially announced.
Disney World's iconic Splash Mountain rise shuts down for good amid accusations of racist themes
Fans had one final run down Splash Mountain in Florida's Disney World on Sunday, before it closed for good. It had been in operation since 1992. Renovations on Splash Mountain, which many fans consider a Disney staple, began on Monday. Disney announced in June 2020 that it was planning to reimagine the ride after growing complaints due to its associations with the 1946 film Song of the South, namely a Change.org petition with over 21,000 signatures stating that the ride is "steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes."
Disney World Announces Full-Day Theme Park Closure
The Walt Disney World Resort announced an entire-day Theme Park closure for some of its Parks on January 8 of the new year. The Disney Resort is home to four incredible Theme Parks—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—as well as two water Parks—Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Blizzard Beach—that Guests love to frequent and take in.
Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction
Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
Splash Mountain Closed, Completely Drained At Disney’s Magic Kingdom
Looks like Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear are causing some kind of commotion downstream. Splash Mountain is a beloved, yet problematic ride found at multiple Disney Parks and Resorts. One version can be found in Disneyland, another in Walt Disney World, and the third version can be found at the Tokyo Disney Resort.
Splash Mountain ride at Disney World now closed over ‘racist’ “Song of the South” film
FLORIDA – A famous ride at Disney World is now closed. Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom officially shut down on Sunday after the company says its ties to “Song of the South” film is inappropriate and racist. People waited in long lines over the weekend to get...
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately
Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
‘Authentic’ Splash Mountain water sells on eBay after ride closes at Walt Disney World
While Disney fans enjoyed one last ride aboard Splash Mountain ahead of its closure at Walt Disney World Monday, some eBay sellers aimed to cash in on the somber moment by claiming to have water from the famous log ride. Multiple sellers on the e-commerce website are selling small quantities of “genuine Splash Mountain water” […]
Why Does This Disney Park Keep Closing?!
Once again, a Walt Disney World Park is closing for multiple days at a time after only recently reopening from its year+-long refurbishment period. And we have to ask why?. Well, to be perfectly frank, it is too cold to operate. The Disney Park in question is Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, and while it may not have permanent Frozen theming around its property, it is not meant for Guests to experience literally frozen–or just really cold–conditions.
Disney Immediately Begins Dismantling Splash Mountain
Even though some Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort fans have been mourning the classic Magic Kingdom ride called Splash Mountain as if the Disney ride were a recently-deceased relative, Disney is apparently not wasting any time when it comes to moving on!. We already have noticed that Splash...
Disney World's Splash Mountain Closes Forever, Makeover Due in 2024
Disney World cast members rode Splash Mountain for the last time on Sunday. The iconic theme park ride closed so Disney can retheme the ride around the 2009 movie The Princess and the Frog -- it's set to reopen as Tiana's Bayou Adventure in late 2024. The reinvention comes after...
Disney Mysteriously Cancels ALL Fantasmic! Shows For Extended Closure
Disney has seemingly canceled multiple performances of the fan-favorite show Fantasmic! Is the coming Disney100 celebration to blame?. Fantasmic! has been a fan-favorite nighttime spectacular at Disneyland Park for over 30 years, mesmerizing millions of fans and generations as they journey into Mickey Mouse’s imagination. However, it would seem that the hit Disney show will take an abrupt break at the Southern California theme park.
I'm a general manager on a $450 million cruise ship. I'm on duty 24 hours a day, but it's worth it to travel the world in a floating 5-star hotel.
A cruise ship general manager Alessandro Menegazzi shares what it's like to eat, sleep, and work aboard the luxurious Regent Seven Seas Explorer.
Trespassed Guest Returns to Steal From Magic Kingdom Guests, Disney100 Mickey Statue Features Misquote, Roundup Rodeo BBQ Opening Date Announced, & More: Daily Recap (01/25/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
People Are Selling ‘Splash Mountain Water’ on eBay After Permanent Ride Closure at Magic Kingdom
Splash Mountain at the Magic Kingdom closed permanently last night to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and some people are taking advantage of others’ emotional connections to the attraction by auctioning off “Splash Mountain water” on eBay. There are more than 20 listings from a...
PHOTOS: Laughin’ Place Sign Removed From Splash Mountain Play Area in Magic Kingdom
Signage has been removed and replaced from the Splash Mountain-themed Laughin’ Place play area in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom. The sign that previously hung on this column featured Br’er Rabbit and read “Welcome to the Laughin’ Place.” The new one has no theming but still lists safety information.
Confirmed: Disney Genie+ Has Made Lines WORSE
In 2021, Disney made a very controversial announcement — they would be getting rid of the very popular free FastPass system and replacing it with a paid-for system called Disney Genie+. Genie+ would work a lot like the MaxPass system that had been in place at Disneyland Resort before the Parks were forced to shut down because of COVID. Genie+ made its Disney World debut in October 2021 and then came to Disneyland Resort a couple of months later, in December 2021.
Disney Ruins Iconic Walt Disney Quote
On January 27, The Walt Disney Company will begin celebrating its 100th anniversary. While Disney theme parks worldwide will be celebrating the milestone, most of the events will take place at Disneyland Resort. There will be two new nighttime spectaculars — Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Park and World of Color – ONE at Disney California Adventure. There will also be specialty food available for a limited time, gorgeous merchandise, and decorations all throughout Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District.
