Inside the Magic

Disney Takes Action After Guest Tries to Steal Iconic Splash Mountain Item

Although there are plenty of things happening at the Walt Disney World Resort, few things have been more talked about than the upcoming retheming of Splash Mountain. Announced back in the Summer of 2020, this retheme will drop the original and somewhat “problematic” Song of the South (1946) theme and replace it with a brand new story based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog from 2009.
Inside the Magic

With Splash Mountain Gone, Fans Are Ready to Retheme Another Racist Ride

Splash Mountain shuttered its doors at Walt Disney World Resort on Sunday to make way for Princess and the Frog (2009) themed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The Magic Kingdom attraction closed amidst a searing culture war between those who recognize the racist history of the film behind the water ride, Song of the South (1946), and nostalgic fans who consider the controversy overblown. Disneyland Resort’s version of the attraction will close soon, though a date hasn’t been officially announced.
WEKU

Disney World's iconic Splash Mountain rise shuts down for good amid accusations of racist themes

Fans had one final run down Splash Mountain in Florida's Disney World on Sunday, before it closed for good. It had been in operation since 1992. Renovations on Splash Mountain, which many fans consider a Disney staple, began on Monday. Disney announced in June 2020 that it was planning to reimagine the ride after growing complaints due to its associations with the 1946 film Song of the South, namely a Change.org petition with over 21,000 signatures stating that the ride is "steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes."
disneyfanatic.com

Disney World Announces Full-Day Theme Park Closure

The Walt Disney World Resort announced an entire-day Theme Park closure for some of its Parks on January 8 of the new year. The Disney Resort is home to four incredible Theme Parks—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—as well as two water Parks—Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Blizzard Beach—that Guests love to frequent and take in.
Inside the Magic

Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
Inside the Magic

Splash Mountain Closed, Completely Drained At Disney’s Magic Kingdom

Looks like Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear are causing some kind of commotion downstream. Splash Mountain is a beloved, yet problematic ride found at multiple Disney Parks and Resorts. One version can be found in Disneyland, another in Walt Disney World, and the third version can be found at the Tokyo Disney Resort.
Inside the Magic

Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately

Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
disneyfanatic.com

Why Does This Disney Park Keep Closing?!

Once again, a Walt Disney World Park is closing for multiple days at a time after only recently reopening from its year+-long refurbishment period. And we have to ask why?. Well, to be perfectly frank, it is too cold to operate. The Disney Park in question is Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, and while it may not have permanent Frozen theming around its property, it is not meant for Guests to experience literally frozen–or just really cold–conditions.
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Immediately Begins Dismantling Splash Mountain

Even though some Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort fans have been mourning the classic Magic Kingdom ride called Splash Mountain as if the Disney ride were a recently-deceased relative, Disney is apparently not wasting any time when it comes to moving on!. We already have noticed that Splash...
Inside the Magic

Disney Mysteriously Cancels ALL Fantasmic! Shows For Extended Closure

Disney has seemingly canceled multiple performances of the fan-favorite show Fantasmic! Is the coming Disney100 celebration to blame?. Fantasmic! has been a fan-favorite nighttime spectacular at Disneyland Park for over 30 years, mesmerizing millions of fans and generations as they journey into Mickey Mouse’s imagination. However, it would seem that the hit Disney show will take an abrupt break at the Southern California theme park.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Laughin’ Place Sign Removed From Splash Mountain Play Area in Magic Kingdom

Signage has been removed and replaced from the Splash Mountain-themed Laughin’ Place play area in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom. The sign that previously hung on this column featured Br’er Rabbit and read “Welcome to the Laughin’ Place.” The new one has no theming but still lists safety information.
disneyfanatic.com

Confirmed: Disney Genie+ Has Made Lines WORSE

In 2021, Disney made a very controversial announcement — they would be getting rid of the very popular free FastPass system and replacing it with a paid-for system called Disney Genie+. Genie+ would work a lot like the MaxPass system that had been in place at Disneyland Resort before the Parks were forced to shut down because of COVID. Genie+ made its Disney World debut in October 2021 and then came to Disneyland Resort a couple of months later, in December 2021.
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Ruins Iconic Walt Disney Quote

On January 27, The Walt Disney Company will begin celebrating its 100th anniversary. While Disney theme parks worldwide will be celebrating the milestone, most of the events will take place at Disneyland Resort. There will be two new nighttime spectaculars — Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Park and World of Color – ONE at Disney California Adventure. There will also be specialty food available for a limited time, gorgeous merchandise, and decorations all throughout Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District.
