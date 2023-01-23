Once again, a Walt Disney World Park is closing for multiple days at a time after only recently reopening from its year+-long refurbishment period. And we have to ask why?. Well, to be perfectly frank, it is too cold to operate. The Disney Park in question is Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, and while it may not have permanent Frozen theming around its property, it is not meant for Guests to experience literally frozen–or just really cold–conditions.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO