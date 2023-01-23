ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

uscannenbergmedia.com

Water and Dust: How a California lake became a toxic ecological time bomb

In the lowest portion of a California agricultural community sits the shrinking Salton Sea. Once a vibrant tourist destination, the present-day Salton Sea is no longer swimmable and is imposing hazardous conditions for the wildlife and residents of Imperial Valley alike. Its rapidly receding shoreline is exposing toxic irrigation chemicals that are seeping into local communities via valley winds. Yet, what looks like a ghost lake is still inhabited by locals and scientists determined to restore the largest lake in California to its former glory.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Crews bring in chopper for compromised trees after recent California storms

SACRAMENTO – It takes a team to take down the old cedars, some centuries old, before they topple after the recent storms. On Tuesday morning, Bill Burley and his team got ready to climb two Deodar cedar trees at Oddfellows Cemetery. The trees, deemed dangerous after recent storms, stood around 100 feet tall and 70 feet wide. Access was extremely limited due to power lines above and historical gravesites below."You don't want to damage those. Some are from the early 1800s," Burley said. To make it all happen, streets were closed and lines de-energized.Then it's time, training and teamwork.  "We...
SACRAMENTO, CA
One Green Planet

Undercover Footage Reveals Horrifying Conditions in California Slaughterhouse

A volunteer investigation with Direct Action Everywhere obtained horrifying and heartbreaking never-before-seen, undercover footage from inside gas chambers in a slaughterhouse. Source: Direct Action Everywhere – DxE/Youtube. The investigator, Raven Deerbrook, took the footage from inside the Marel Butina gas chambers in Smithfield Foods’ Farmer John slaughterhouse. During her...
CALIFORNIA STATE
opencampusmedia.org

Rural Imposter Syndrome in Weed, Calif.

Welcome to Mile Markers, a bimonthly newsletter about rural higher education. I’m Nick Fouriezos, an Open Campus national reporter who grew up at the crossroads of suburban Atlanta and the foothills of Appalachia. Sign up for the newsletter. A bimonthly newsletter about the role of colleges in rural America....
WEED, CA
theaggie.org

Northern California repeatedly struck by intense storms and power outages

UC Davis professors and alumnus explain the weather pattern hitting the Bay Area and Central Valley. To begin the new year, high-impact rainstorms have struck the northern coasts of California, leading to seemingly endless precipitation in the Bay Area and Central Valley. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the Institute of Environment and Sustainability at UCLA and a UC Davis alum, highlighted the unanticipated intensity of the storm despite the weather forecasts on news media in a recent blog post.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

California's COVID authoritarianism is only just beginning

COVID authoritarianism extends far beyond the lockdowns that ruined the lives of millions. And Democrats are proving it in California. California passed a law that punished doctors for spreading “misinformation or disinformation” about COVID-19. “Misinformation” is defined as “false information that is contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus contrary to the standard of care.” The “contemporary scientific consensus” is, of course, to be determined by Democrats at a later date. The state’s deputy attorney general told a judge that it cannot be defined at this time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

Three New Hospitalizations This Week, Says Humboldt County Public Health

Humboldt County Public Health reported today three new hospitalizations including a resident in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s. An additional 23 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 19 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Tuesday, Jan. 24. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 23,235. An additional 6,007 cases are reported as probable.*
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
invisiblepeople.tv

How Powerful California Storms Impact Homeless People

The Series of West Coast Storms Sends People Experiencing Homelessness Scrambling for Shelter. If you’re generally tuned in to what’s happening in the world, you’ve probably heard at least a little about the powerful storms or ‘atmospheric rivers’ that the West coast of the United States has been experiencing in the past several weeks.
CALIFORNIA STATE

