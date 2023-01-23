Read full article on original website
California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'
A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching an orange ball of light “flying oddly” at 5:36 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Lake Oroville Water Level Skyrockets After Rain
The water level in California's second-largest reservoir has risen by more than 90 feet in three weeks.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Water and Dust: How a California lake became a toxic ecological time bomb
In the lowest portion of a California agricultural community sits the shrinking Salton Sea. Once a vibrant tourist destination, the present-day Salton Sea is no longer swimmable and is imposing hazardous conditions for the wildlife and residents of Imperial Valley alike. Its rapidly receding shoreline is exposing toxic irrigation chemicals that are seeping into local communities via valley winds. Yet, what looks like a ghost lake is still inhabited by locals and scientists determined to restore the largest lake in California to its former glory.
GV Wire
List of California’s Massively Botched Projects Just Got Longer
Gov. Gavin Newsom often boasts that California is a “nation state” that is – or should be – a model for the nation. However, when it comes to implementing large-scale projects and programs, California is more a model of bumbling incompetence. The list of failures to...
Crews bring in chopper for compromised trees after recent California storms
SACRAMENTO – It takes a team to take down the old cedars, some centuries old, before they topple after the recent storms. On Tuesday morning, Bill Burley and his team got ready to climb two Deodar cedar trees at Oddfellows Cemetery. The trees, deemed dangerous after recent storms, stood around 100 feet tall and 70 feet wide. Access was extremely limited due to power lines above and historical gravesites below."You don't want to damage those. Some are from the early 1800s," Burley said. To make it all happen, streets were closed and lines de-energized.Then it's time, training and teamwork. "We...
How Sierra Nevada Record Snowpack Will Impact California Drought
The Sierra snowpack has reached nearly 250 percent of the average for this time of year.
One Green Planet
Undercover Footage Reveals Horrifying Conditions in California Slaughterhouse
A volunteer investigation with Direct Action Everywhere obtained horrifying and heartbreaking never-before-seen, undercover footage from inside gas chambers in a slaughterhouse. Source: Direct Action Everywhere – DxE/Youtube. The investigator, Raven Deerbrook, took the footage from inside the Marel Butina gas chambers in Smithfield Foods’ Farmer John slaughterhouse. During her...
opencampusmedia.org
Rural Imposter Syndrome in Weed, Calif.
Welcome to Mile Markers, a bimonthly newsletter about rural higher education. I’m Nick Fouriezos, an Open Campus national reporter who grew up at the crossroads of suburban Atlanta and the foothills of Appalachia. Sign up for the newsletter. A bimonthly newsletter about the role of colleges in rural America....
Lake Mead Water Shortage: Have Water Levels Risen?
The Colorado River reservoir is rapidly approaching deadpool level, which would stop electricity production at the Hoover Dam.
theaggie.org
Northern California repeatedly struck by intense storms and power outages
UC Davis professors and alumnus explain the weather pattern hitting the Bay Area and Central Valley. To begin the new year, high-impact rainstorms have struck the northern coasts of California, leading to seemingly endless precipitation in the Bay Area and Central Valley. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the Institute of Environment and Sustainability at UCLA and a UC Davis alum, highlighted the unanticipated intensity of the storm despite the weather forecasts on news media in a recent blog post.
Washington Examiner
California's COVID authoritarianism is only just beginning
COVID authoritarianism extends far beyond the lockdowns that ruined the lives of millions. And Democrats are proving it in California. California passed a law that punished doctors for spreading “misinformation or disinformation” about COVID-19. “Misinformation” is defined as “false information that is contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus contrary to the standard of care.” The “contemporary scientific consensus” is, of course, to be determined by Democrats at a later date. The state’s deputy attorney general told a judge that it cannot be defined at this time.
abc10.com
California Drought: Folsom Lake expected to fill this summer, Bureau of Reclamation says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Drought conditions continue to fade statewide thanks to one of the wettest starts to the winter season in California history. A massive snowpack sits in the Sierra thanks to the onslaught of storms. Statewide the snowpack is at 240% of average, higher at this date than the record snowiest winter of 1982-83.
KCRA.com
Two of California’s largest reservoirs hit their highest level since the summer of 2020
California’s water supply has hit a new milestone for the year in the wake of three weeks of wet weather. Water levels at two of the state’s largest reservoirs are now at their highest point in 2.5 years, Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan said. (Video above: California's snowpack is...
KMJ
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Approved For Those Impacted By Storm Damage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Disaster unemployment assistance has been approved for those impacted by devastating storms in Dec. and Jan. There are now benefits available to people in the counties of Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin. The assistance is specifically for...
kymkemp.com
Three New Hospitalizations This Week, Says Humboldt County Public Health
Humboldt County Public Health reported today three new hospitalizations including a resident in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s. An additional 23 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 19 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Tuesday, Jan. 24. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 23,235. An additional 6,007 cases are reported as probable.*
California witness describes triangle-shaped object 500 feet overhead
A California witness at Riverside reported watching a southbound, triangle-shaped object, 500 feet overhead at 6:10 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
invisiblepeople.tv
How Powerful California Storms Impact Homeless People
The Series of West Coast Storms Sends People Experiencing Homelessness Scrambling for Shelter. If you’re generally tuned in to what’s happening in the world, you’ve probably heard at least a little about the powerful storms or ‘atmospheric rivers’ that the West coast of the United States has been experiencing in the past several weeks.
KTLA.com
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California; epicenter south of Malibu
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake followed by a strong aftershock rattled Southern California early Wednesday morning, awaking thousands of people. There were no reports of damage or injuries. The quake struck at 2 a.m. and was centered offshore, 16 kilometers south of Malibu Beach and due west of Los Angeles, at...
abc10.com
California Drought: Folsom's water and the improving drought
The drought in California has seen significant improvement with all of the recent rainfall! Plus, ABC10 meteorologist Brenden Mincheff went to Folsom to talk water.
