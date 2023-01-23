ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two huge black holes are on the verge of colliding. When they do, the explosion will be incalculable

Stars like our sun are violent creatures — constantly spewing out radiation, gamma rays and all kinds of nasty stuff (though luckily Earth's ozone layer and atmosphere protect us from the worst of it.) But when stars die, especially big ones, their wrath becomes even more merciless. Stars at the end of their life cycle that are sufficiently huge will collapse in on themselves, forming a black hole. These singularities are defined by their gravitational pull, which is so incredibly strong that nothing — not even light — can escape. In other words, what happens in a black hole stays in a black hole.
Researchers look a dinosaur in its remarkably preserved face

Borealopelta markmitchelli found its way back into the sunlight in 2017, millions of years after it had died. This armored dinosaur is so magnificently preserved that we can see what it looked like in life. Almost the entire animal—the skin, the armor that coats its skin, the spikes along its side, most of its body and feet, even its face—survived fossilization. It is, according to Dr. Donald Henderson, curator of dinosaurs at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, a one-in-a-billion find.
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy

Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
Scientists Discovered A Strange 'Mini Moon' Asteroid Orbiting Earth

Has Earth ever had more than one moon? Well, it depends how you define it, but Earth definitely has had other orbiting objects over the years. In fact, three have been confirmed in the 21st century alone. One of those was discovered in December 2022. It's an asteroid known as 2022 YG, per CNET.
Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death

Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
Earth's Core Spinning in Opposite Direction May Lead to Slightly Shorter Days, Scientists Found

Earth's core may have slowed its rotation before completely switching directions around more than a decade ago, scientists suggested in a new study. In a report published in Nature Geoscience this week, seismologists Xiaodong Song and Yi Yang of Peking University in China said that the Earth's iron core slowed its rotation in 2009. It briefly fell in sync with the planet's overall rotation during this time.
NASA Just Discovered an Earth-Like Habitable Planet Orbiting a Nearby Star

There's a newly-discovered planet on the block — and according to NASA, there's reason to shortlist it as potentially being able to sustain life. In a press release about these new findings, presented to the American Astronomical Society, the space agency said that the "Earth-sized" planet it just discovered is unique not just because it could potentially host liquid water, but also because it's the second such planet in a system orbiting a nearby star.
A Truck-Size Asteroid Will Come 'Extraordinarily Close' to Earth Today

An asteroid is on its way to Earth, but don’t worry—the end is not here. The asteroid, dubbed 2023 BU, is about the size of a box truck and is not projected to impact our planet during its flyby on Thursday. However, it will be “one of the closest approaches by a known near-Earth object ever recorded,” according to a NASA scientist.
Radio signal captured from most distant galaxy so far, astronomers say

(Gray News) – Astronomers from Canada and India said they have recently captured a radio signal from the most distant galaxy from Earth so far. The researchers from McGill University and the Indian Institute of Science said the signal was captured at a specific wavelength known as the 21 cm line with the use of the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope in India.
Dark Energy Camera Unveils Billions of Celestial Objects in Unprecedented Survey of the Milky Way

NSF’s NOIRLab releases colossal astronomical data tapestry displaying the majesty of our Milky Way in unprecedented detail. Astronomers have released a gargantuan survey of the galactic plane of the Milky Way. The new dataset contains a staggering 3.32 billion celestial objects — arguably the largest such catalog so far. The data for this unprecedented survey were taken with the powerful 570-megapixel Dark Energy Camera, built by the US Department of Energy, at the NSF’s Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile, a Program of NOIRLab.
Earth's Core Appears to Have Stopped Spinning, Scientists Say

According to a new study, the Earth's inner core appears to have stopped spinning. While that may sound bad, as Vice reports, scientists say it's not actually a big deal. The new findings, as detailed in a paper published in the journal Nature Geoscience, support the theory that the core comes to a halt and reverses direction every 60 to 70 years.
While a Black Hole Shredded a Star, NASA's Hubble Was Watching

A black hole's invisibility could be considered its greatest strength. Across the fabric of space, these silent beasts drink every drop of light trickling into their gravitational pulses, bottle these rays from the observable universe, and in darkness, wait for a helpless star to appear. Then, they attack. Now, scientists...
1.2-Million-Year-Old Obsidian Axe Made By Unknown Human Species Discovered In Ethiopia

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Scientists excavating at the Melka Kunture archaeological site in Ethiopia have discovered that early human species were resourceful and more intelligent than previously thought. About 1.2 million years ago, an unknown human species in Ethiopia manufactured obsidian axes in a stone tool workshop. While working...
What We Know About The New Earth-Like Planet Discovered By NASA

Billionaire Elon Musk wants humanity to inhabit other planets like earth by 2050, with Mars currently being on his radar. On the other hand, environmentalists are constantly raising the alarm about global warming and advocating for clean energy and reduction in carbon emissions, while also asking humans to limit Earth’s exploitation. Rising global temperatures, melting ice caps, rising water levels and raging wildfires are making many people, besides Elon, wonder – “Will life be sustainable on Earth in 50 years?”

