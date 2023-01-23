Read full article on original website
Related
sfstandard.com
Mayor Breed’s Former Nonprofit Gets Millions From City While Flouting State Law
The nonprofit that helped launch San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s political career appears to have violated state law by receiving millions of dollars in city funds while being legally barred from doing so. The African American Art & Culture Complex is currently listed as “delinquent” on the state’s Registry...
SF officials approve Mayor Breed's plan to expedite city hiring process
SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco Mayor London Breed's plan to expedite the city's hiring process was approved by the Civil Service Commission on Wednesday. The city of San Francisco is currently facing a vacancy rate of over 13 percent for permanent positions, which is double its pre-COVID rate. Nearly 4,600 positions are vacant across all city agencies, including essential jobs like bus operators, police officers and public works personnel. With an average of 250 days to fill a permanent position, Breed said San Francisco is losing applicants who are interested in working for the city, but cannot afford long wait...
sfstandard.com
Developers Ready To Pounce as Bay Area Cities Fall Behind on Housing Deadline
Come next month, it could be open season in much of the Bay Area for developers to break typical zoning rules and build bigger and taller homes than are typically allowed. That’s because most cities in the region are poised to miss a key state deadline to plan for the next eight years of housing development, raising the possibility of a loss of local control.
sfstandard.com
Mayor Breed Orders Belt-Tightening as City Budget Implodes
San Francisco’s budget deficit is poised to launch major debates over what gets funded, and what gets cut, as city departments prepare for serious belt-tightening. A combination of rising expenses and diminishing revenue sent the city’s estimated deficit to $728 million, according to the most recent projections, and Mayor London Breed’s Office has told departments to slash spending and prepare for the worst.
oaklandside.org
Moms 4 Housing protesters shut down Alameda County board meeting over renter protections
Activists from Moms 4 Housing shut down an Alameda County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday afternoon, demanding officials pass a package of renter protections laws. Bringing blankets and pillows, they’d planned to occupy the board room until the supervisors pledged to vote for the tenant policies. But sheriff’s deputies ushered all but three core protestors out of the room after the meeting was halted at 5 p.m. Around 6:30 p.m., they arrested one of the activists, taking her to jail, and cited the two others, releasing them.
KTVU FOX 2
Proposed affordable housing on DMV parking lot unanimously approved by San Francisco supes
SAN FRANCISCO - Moments after approving an expanded goal for affordable housing construction on Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors called on the state to build housing on top of San Francisco's California Department of Motor Vehicles field office parking lot. Passed unanimously, the resolution urges state officials to...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Alameda NIMBY Sues to Preserve Parking
Advocates in Alameda fought hard and won a city council vote last fall to get approval for protected bike lanes on Grand Street between Encinal and Otis. As Streetsblog readers will recall, the issue was contentious with wealthy homeowners on the street objecting to the required removal of some private car storage to accommodate protected bike lanes.
Tallying error in Oakland, Calif., led to inaccurate election results
On December 28, 2022, the Alameda County Registrar of Voters acknowledged in a press release that the initial certified results were incorrect for the school director race in District 4 of the Oakland Unified School District in California. Although Nick Resnick was certified as the winner of the race in...
socketsite.com
Bay Area Population Revised Down, S.F. Dropped the Most
Having just been revised down, the estimated population of San Francisco proper decreased by 4,356 from July of 2021 (838,402) to July of 2022 (834,046) and is down by 36,084 or 4.1 percent since July of 2020, representing the largest percentage decline in population across all nine Bay Area counties.
KRON4
Leaders announce new plan, resources to reduce hate crime in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco is stepping up its efforts the address hate crimes and violent crimes and to help victims get the assistance they need. The city announced Thursday a new effort to help the victims of violent and hate crimes. SF says it has been working to create what they are calling a unified protocol.
oaklandside.org
Mayor Thao announces leadership team, including interim city administrators
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao announced the members of her senior leadership team today, including the two public servants who will fill in as interim city administrators until a permanent candidate is appointed. Oakland Public Works Director G. Harold Duffey will take over as interim city administrator after Ed Reiskin leaves...
sfstandard.com
SF Officials Describe Chaos From Cruise, Waymo Cars as They Try To Slow Their Rollout
Firefighters were battling a major house fire near the intersection of Hayes and Divisadero streets early in the morning of Jan. 22 when a Cruise vehicle with no safety driver started to creep its way into the emergency scene. Two firefighters stood in front of the car to prevent the...
San Francisco Committee Recommends Massive Reparations for Black Residents
Each Black inhabitant of San Francisco, including those arrested during the racist war on drugs, should receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $5 million from the African American Reparations Advisory Committee. The post San Francisco Committee Recommends Massive Reparations for Black Residents appeared first on The Washington Informer.
San Francisco population declines again, hitting lowest level since 2012
Every Bay Area county declined in population last year.
sanjoseinside.com
Tech Layoffs in Silicon Valley Continue, as Overall Jobs Grow
Deeper job cuts in Santa Clara and Sacramento officially announced by Intel this week capped six months of thousands of tech layoffs in the county and the Bay Area. Even as reports filed by regional employers with the state showed significant cuts in other business sectors – such as the decision by Gallo to close its California sales operations and move to Texas – regional unemployment dropped again to near historic lows, according to the state. Overall, regional and statewide job growth continued in December, the latest reporting month.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
I-980 Makes List of Top Freeway Removal Proposals
The Congress of New Urbanism, the Washington-based advocacy group dedicated to illuminating and cultivating best practices in urbanism, has released its 2023 list of the ten-top freeways that need to be ripped out. High on that list is the poster child for urban destruction and racism as expressed in the freeway construction boom of the last century: I-980 in Oakland.
sfstandard.com
Here Are the Tech Companies That Vacated the Most San Francisco Office Space
The past year hasn’t been a banner one for San Francisco’s office towers. As the city gained the title of the nation’s work-from-home capital, its commercial real estate sector lost tenants, and as a result, the city now faces a budget shortfall because of lower tax revenue.
publicceo.com
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao announces appointments for interim city administrator, senior staff
Oakland’s Mayor Sheng Thao has asked current Oakland Public Works Director G. Harold Duffey and former Interim City Administrator Steven Falk to serve as interim city administrators after current administrator Ed Reiskin steps away at the end of this month. The appointments have been sent to the Oakland City Council for its consideration next week.
BART director punished for 'cotton-picking' comment during meeting
BART director John McPartland was censured by his fellow directors on Thursday.
Silicon Valley
Single family residence in Oakland sells for $1.6 million
The property located in the 300 block of Crestmont Drive in Oakland was sold on Dec. 16, 2022. The $1,560,000 purchase price works out to $848 per square foot. The house built in 1959 has an interior space of 1,839 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 9,211-square-foot lot.
Comments / 0