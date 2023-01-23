ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Related
CBS San Francisco

SF officials approve Mayor Breed's plan to expedite city hiring process

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco Mayor London Breed's plan to expedite the city's hiring process was approved by the Civil Service Commission on Wednesday. The city of San Francisco is currently facing a vacancy rate of over 13 percent for permanent positions, which is double its pre-COVID rate. Nearly 4,600 positions are vacant across all city agencies, including essential jobs like bus operators, police officers and public works personnel. With an average of 250 days to fill a permanent position, Breed said San Francisco is losing applicants who are interested in working for the city, but cannot afford long wait...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Developers Ready To Pounce as Bay Area Cities Fall Behind on Housing Deadline

Come next month, it could be open season in much of the Bay Area for developers to break typical zoning rules and build bigger and taller homes than are typically allowed. That’s because most cities in the region are poised to miss a key state deadline to plan for the next eight years of housing development, raising the possibility of a loss of local control.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Mayor Breed Orders Belt-Tightening as City Budget Implodes

San Francisco’s budget deficit is poised to launch major debates over what gets funded, and what gets cut, as city departments prepare for serious belt-tightening. A combination of rising expenses and diminishing revenue sent the city’s estimated deficit to $728 million, according to the most recent projections, and Mayor London Breed’s Office has told departments to slash spending and prepare for the worst.
oaklandside.org

Moms 4 Housing protesters shut down Alameda County board meeting over renter protections

Activists from Moms 4 Housing shut down an Alameda County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday afternoon, demanding officials pass a package of renter protections laws. Bringing blankets and pillows, they’d planned to occupy the board room until the supervisors pledged to vote for the tenant policies. But sheriff’s deputies ushered all but three core protestors out of the room after the meeting was halted at 5 p.m. Around 6:30 p.m., they arrested one of the activists, taking her to jail, and cited the two others, releasing them.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Alameda NIMBY Sues to Preserve Parking

Advocates in Alameda fought hard and won a city council vote last fall to get approval for protected bike lanes on Grand Street between Encinal and Otis. As Streetsblog readers will recall, the issue was contentious with wealthy homeowners on the street objecting to the required removal of some private car storage to accommodate protected bike lanes.
ALAMEDA, CA
socketsite.com

Bay Area Population Revised Down, S.F. Dropped the Most

Having just been revised down, the estimated population of San Francisco proper decreased by 4,356 from July of 2021 (838,402) to July of 2022 (834,046) and is down by 36,084 or 4.1 percent since July of 2020, representing the largest percentage decline in population across all nine Bay Area counties.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4

Leaders announce new plan, resources to reduce hate crime in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco is stepping up its efforts the address hate crimes and violent crimes and to help victims get the assistance they need. The city announced Thursday a new effort to help the victims of violent and hate crimes. SF says it has been working to create what they are calling a unified protocol.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Mayor Thao announces leadership team, including interim city administrators

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao announced the members of her senior leadership team today, including the two public servants who will fill in as interim city administrators until a permanent candidate is appointed. Oakland Public Works Director G. Harold Duffey will take over as interim city administrator after Ed Reiskin leaves...
OAKLAND, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Tech Layoffs in Silicon Valley Continue, as Overall Jobs Grow

Deeper job cuts in Santa Clara and Sacramento officially announced by Intel this week capped six months of thousands of tech layoffs in the county and the Bay Area. Even as reports filed by regional employers with the state showed significant cuts in other business sectors – such as the decision by Gallo to close its California sales operations and move to Texas – regional unemployment dropped again to near historic lows, according to the state. Overall, regional and statewide job growth continued in December, the latest reporting month.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

I-980 Makes List of Top Freeway Removal Proposals

The Congress of New Urbanism, the Washington-based advocacy group dedicated to illuminating and cultivating best practices in urbanism, has released its 2023 list of the ten-top freeways that need to be ripped out. High on that list is the poster child for urban destruction and racism as expressed in the freeway construction boom of the last century: I-980 in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence in Oakland sells for $1.6 million

The property located in the 300 block of Crestmont Drive in Oakland was sold on Dec. 16, 2022. The $1,560,000 purchase price works out to $848 per square foot. The house built in 1959 has an interior space of 1,839 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 9,211-square-foot lot.
OAKLAND, CA

