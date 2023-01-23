ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

These are San Francisco's 5 priciest neighborhoods to rent an apartment

You'd only need to travel along two streets to visit all of San Francisco's five most expensive zip codes. The apartment listing company RentHop included the zip codes in its list of the 100 most expensive in the country published on Monday. All intersect with or are bordering 3rd or Market streets: 94105 (No. 59), 94158 (71), 94102 (81), 94107 (94) and 94114 (97). Four of the zip codes sit east of Divisadero Street, and the street splits the fifth (94114). ...
What’s New in Town in This February: Bibimbap, Mochi and More

San Rafael welcomes a Korean restaurant, Passion Flowers reopens a retail store in Mill Valley and Silverwork Studios brings jewelery making to Northgate Mall, among other openings around Marin and the North Bay. Featured: SAN Korean Cafe. Mill Valley resident Monica Chang runs a Korean food manufacturing business, turning out...
Everything You Need to Know About Santa Rosa’s New Airport Restaurant

Since the recent closure of Sky Lounge restaurant at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, there’s been plenty of buzz about the new tenants, SSP America, and their plans. The 15-year-old Sky Lounge, owned locally by Jim Goff, changed hands in early January after a competitive bidding process awarded...
Alameda wants a mulligan on lawsuit against operators of its prestigious Bay Area golf course

ALAMEDA — A legal battle that drove relationships at Alameda’s municipal greens into the rough may soon run its course. Accusations of poor management, parochial retaliation and a “systematic campaign” to control the historic greens at Corica Park evolved last year into a pair of opposing lawsuits filed by Alameda officials and the business they enlisted to run it.
Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area

The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
Popular Venue To Close Two Bay Area Locations

Citing ongoing pandemic pressures, the local performing arts venue PianoFight announced it would close its SF and Oakland locations in March. Known for its quirky and affordable stage productions, both PianoFight locations—one in San Francisco’s Theater District and another in Downtown Oakland—will shutter on March 18. In...
Six Senses Napa Valley to open in 100-year-old Californian ghost resort

Six Senses will open its newest luxury wellness resort in California’s Napa County. The renowned hotel group has announced the launch of Six Senses Napa Valley, scheduled to welcome travellers in 2026. It will take over the historic Aetna Springs, one of Napa’s oldest and most fabled mineral springs...
Death of the single family home in San Francisco? Not quite

Despite rumblings of its imminent demise, the single-family home is still alive and well in California. A new state law allowing duplexes to be built on any single family lot has been in effect for a year, and early results show little has changed — so far. A study of the first year under Senate Bill 9, which represented a landmark change for a state historically infatuated with single-family homes,...
