Cult of Mac

iPhone 15 Pro will not have actual, physical buttons. Really.

Apple is reportedly phasing out traditional buttons, starting with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The handsets will still seem to have them, but it’ll be a high-tech trick performed with haptic feedback. The change should make the iOS devices more durable and waterproof. iPhone 15 Pro thinks differently. Volume...
hypebeast.com

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Have No Buttons

As 2023 kicks off, Apple rumors for the upcoming iPhone models are surfacing full speed ahead. In a recent report from MacRumors, it highlights Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s report that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro may feature “solid-state volume and power buttons.” In a tweet from October 2022, Kuo explains the possibility that the newest iPhone model will adopt a button that is similar to the home button design from the iPhone 7/8/SE2, replacing the physical, mechanical button design. Kuo explained that utilizing two additional Taptic Engines, it would give haptic feedback when the buttons are pressed, without the buttons actually moving. It would be similar to the Force Touch trackpad seen integrated into recent MacBooks.
CNET

iOS 17 Could Support Apple's AR/VR Headset, Report Says

Apple's iOS 17 doesn't have a release date yet, but there are already rumors that the next operating system will bring changes to a number of apps and support Apple's unreleased AR/VR headset, according to a report from HowToiSolve. The report said a new app, similar to the Watch app,...
ZDNet

This 65-inch LG C2 OLED smart TV deal is so good that I'm buying it ASAP

When you first see that green or white flash on your TV screen like I did this last week, you are faced with a hard truth: while your sturdy old television has been your trusty companion for years, it's time for an upgrade. If you're in the market for a new TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED smart TV deal on eBay is so good that I'm even adding it to my cart for its discounted price of $1,440.
Digital Trends

Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023

Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
The Verge

Samsung’s putting embedded sensors in the next Galaxy Book OLED touchscreen

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 3 will feature an OLED panel that uses on-cell technology that embeds sensors directly into the display to create a thinner and lighter touchscreen. The company’s display-making arm announced that it has started to mass-produce the technology for notebooks and says it will come with “some models” of the “next-generation Galaxy Book series” (via ZDNET).
ZDNet

Save $400 on this massive Samsung TV before the big game at Best Buy

There's nothing better than streaming your favorite sports event in front of a large TV, whether you're a football fan, pickleball enthusiast, or otherwise. It isn't long before the big game appears on our screens, so if you want to upgrade your existing home entertainment setup in time, there's a great deal at Best Buy you shouldn't miss.
Android Police

Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
Phone Arena

The Google app and account switcher get Material You makeovers

If you happen to have more than one Google account you're probably familiar with the Google account switcher page. From the page, you can switch between all of your Google accounts. For example, if you have more than one Google account, you can have multiple Gmail accounts. To switch between them you tap the profile picture or your avatar (it might just show the first letter of your name) on the right side of the search bar at the top of the screen and that will allow the account switcher to appear.
The Verge

Apple’s Studio Display costs a slightly less ridiculous $1,299 at Amazon

Apple’s 27-inch Studio Display provides amazing 5K picture quality and great pixel scaling for macOS computers, but it’s notorious in a few ways: its webcam isn’t best in class, its 60Hz refresh rate cap is a bummer, it comes with a tilt-only stand by default (the VESA mount is an added cost), and its usual $1,599 price is steep. However, it’s more sensibly priced right now at Amazon, costing $1,299.99. Costco is offering a similar deal, too (via Slickdeals). Head over to Apple’s refurbished online store if you want to peep discounts on other variations of the Studio Display.
WALA-TV FOX10

Apple releases iOS 16.3 update

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Apple is increasing the iPhone’s security measures with its latest software update. iOS 16.3 gives users the ability to use a physical security key for two-factor authentication. Apple says a physical key, which is an external device to authenticate the user’s account, strengthens the phone’s security...
Phone Arena

Google might debut a new Android feature with the Galaxy S23 series

Things have changed in the past couple few years and most of us tend to replace our phones with new ones less often than we used to in the past. The fact is that mobile tech has come to a point where it is generally good enough to last us for at least three years. As a consequence of that we tend to get used to the way our phones are set up and work, so it is important for manufacturers to make that transition to a new handset as least jarring and cumbersome as possible.

