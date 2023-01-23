If you happen to have more than one Google account you're probably familiar with the Google account switcher page. From the page, you can switch between all of your Google accounts. For example, if you have more than one Google account, you can have multiple Gmail accounts. To switch between them you tap the profile picture or your avatar (it might just show the first letter of your name) on the right side of the search bar at the top of the screen and that will allow the account switcher to appear.

3 HOURS AGO