Restaurant Inspection: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possessionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light camerasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year announcedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County commissioners approve land use change to allow cell tower in MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25 Amid Girlfriend’s Pregnancy With 1st Child: ‘Gone Far Too Soon’
Jessie Lemonier, a former NFL linebacker, has died. He was 25. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Detroit Lions wrote in a Thursday, January 26, in a statement shared via Twitter. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far […]
NFL odds: Betting edges on 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs
The NFL's conference championships are finally here! Two exciting matchups will take place over the weekend, including the big San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles showdown on FOX and the FOX sports app. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for each game in this weekend's...
NFC Championship Game odds: 3 reasons to bet the Eagles against 49ers
The Philadelphia Eagles (15-3) have put together an impressive season. So impressive, in fact, that they earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They're also the team that went the longest this year before losing a game. The San Francisco 49ers (15-4), however, are also hot and come into...
2023 NFL Draft rankings: Initial draft board of top 50 prospects
With a few notably skilled exceptions, the bulk of the best players in the 2023 NFL play in the trenches. With name, image and likeness rule changes and the transfer portal providing players more options than in the past, there are fewer underclassmen in this draft than in past years. There were 100 underclassmen granted special eligibility by the league in 2020 and 128 in 2021. This year only features 82. That said, the quality of this year's additions is high. Among these rankings of my top 50 prospects available, 37 of them are underclassmen.
Billy Packer, legendary college hoops broadcaster, dies at 82
Billy Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died Thursday. He was 82. Packer’s son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure.
Bengals-Chiefs fate rests upon Patrick Mahomes' injured ankle
Spare a thought for Patrick Mahomes' right ankle, soon to be cocooned behind all that thick tape, and with the obsessive eyes of the American sports public focused upon it with unrepentant curiosity. Rarely has a single body part generated such sporting attention, but that's how it is this week,...
The Brady Hunch: Would Tom Brady fit with Raiders, Dolphins or 49ers? | THE HERD
In today's Best For Last, Colin Cowherd plays the 'Brady Hunch' (ala 'The Brady Bunch') game, where he decides which teams would be a good fit for Tom Brady. Watch as Colin decides whether TB12 would be a good fit in Las Vegas, Miami, Nashville or retired at home.
NFC's best clash for trip to Super Bowl: Analyzing 49ers-Eagles showdown
The Philadelphia Eagles have been rolling toward this moment since the start of this season. They've believed since training camp opened that they had the makings of a Super Bowl team. They just couldn't have imagined that a San Francisco 49ers team that was 3-4 nearly halfway through the season...
Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn tells teams he's staying in Dallas
Dallas Cowboys fans are still reeling from their team's playoff elimination at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but they got a big boost Thursday as reports emerged that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has informed interested teams that he will stay in his current role in Dallas.
Canton, Ohio to host USFL games during 2023 regular season
CANTON, Ohio — At a press conference here on Wednesday, USFL and Hall of Fame Village leaders announced that Canton will be the host site for two teams during the upcoming regular season, as well as the North Division Playoff Game in late June and USFL Championship Game in early July. The announcement comes six months after the Hall of Fame Village hosted USFL postseason games during the professional spring football league’s first season.
McVay, LA Rams hire former Jets OC Mike LaFleur
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams hired former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on Friday to join Sean McVay's quest to fix one of the least productive offenses in the league. LaFleur spent the past two years with the Jets in his first stint as...
Bengals weren't expected to be here. But with Joe Burrow, anything is possible
There are all kinds of little clues with Joe Burrow: the confidence that's more than just confidence, the assuredness that goes beyond that trait's normal bounds, a vibe of calm — one so damn unflappable that you wonder, "does he know something we don't?" The answer to that last...
Panthers hire Frank Reich as head coach
The Carolina Panthers have hired Frank Reich as their next head coach, the team announced Thursday. The move is a homecoming of sorts for Reich, who was most recently the Colts head coach for four-plus seasons before getting fired this past November. One of the previous stops during Reich's long,...
Late 3 by Washington State leads to brutal bad beat for Arizona bettors
There are bad beats, and then there are BAD BEATS. What happened Thursday night falls into the latter bucket, as we saw potentially the worst bad beat of this men's college basketball season. Bettors who took unranked Washington State and the 5.5 points at FOX Bet were worried most of...
How Jaguars can become true contenders in 2023: An offseason checklist
After the Jaguars' divisional-round playoff loss to the Chiefs, coach Doug Pederson made known what the standard in Jacksonville will be for 2023 and beyond. "We want to be one of the four, five, or six teams in the AFC every year," he said. "Our guys believe that." So, what...
Brock Purdy's Mr. Irrelevant story is beyond belief
Until, oh, about eight weeks ago, the nickname Mr. Irrelevant — good-humoredly bestowed upon the player chosen 262nd and last in the NFL Draft each year — was highly accurate. To the delight of Brock Purdy, and San Francisco 49ers fans, and those who love a rip-roaring underdog...
Cowherd picks AFC, NFC Championship Games in 'Blazin' 2' roundup
There are only three games remaining in the NFL postseason as we've reached NFL championship Sunday. That isn't stopping Colin Cowherd from making his picks though. On Friday's airing of "The Herd," Cowherd shared his conference championship picks in his latest "Blazin' 2" roundup. Here are Cowherd's picks, with odds...
NFL odds: Oddsmakers, sharp bettors talk Niners-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs
With AFC and NFC Championship Game odds on the board, one thing is becoming alarmingly clear: Football season is almost over, and NFL betting opportunities are waning. If that’s not enough to pique your interest, remember that next season is a long way away. Oh, and then there’s the whole Patrick Mahomes injury saga, too.
