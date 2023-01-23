ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Betting edges on 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs

The NFL's conference championships are finally here! Two exciting matchups will take place over the weekend, including the big San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles showdown on FOX and the FOX sports app. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for each game in this weekend's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

2023 NFL Draft rankings: Initial draft board of top 50 prospects

With a few notably skilled exceptions, the bulk of the best players in the 2023 NFL play in the trenches. With name, image and likeness rule changes and the transfer portal providing players more options than in the past, there are fewer underclassmen in this draft than in past years. There were 100 underclassmen granted special eligibility by the league in 2020 and 128 in 2021. This year only features 82. That said, the quality of this year's additions is high. Among these rankings of my top 50 prospects available, 37 of them are underclassmen.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

Billy Packer, legendary college hoops broadcaster, dies at 82

Billy Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died Thursday. He was 82. Packer’s son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Bengals-Chiefs fate rests upon Patrick Mahomes' injured ankle

Spare a thought for Patrick Mahomes' right ankle, soon to be cocooned behind all that thick tape, and with the obsessive eyes of the American sports public focused upon it with unrepentant curiosity. Rarely has a single body part generated such sporting attention, but that's how it is this week,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Canton, Ohio to host USFL games during 2023 regular season

CANTON, Ohio — At a press conference here on Wednesday, USFL and Hall of Fame Village leaders announced that Canton will be the host site for two teams during the upcoming regular season, as well as the North Division Playoff Game in late June and USFL Championship Game in early July. The announcement comes six months after the Hall of Fame Village hosted USFL postseason games during the professional spring football league’s first season.
CANTON, OH
FOX Sports

McVay, LA Rams hire former Jets OC Mike LaFleur

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams hired former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on Friday to join Sean McVay's quest to fix one of the least productive offenses in the league. LaFleur spent the past two years with the Jets in his first stint as...
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX Sports

Panthers hire Frank Reich as head coach

The Carolina Panthers have hired Frank Reich as their next head coach, the team announced Thursday. The move is a homecoming of sorts for Reich, who was most recently the Colts head coach for four-plus seasons before getting fired this past November. One of the previous stops during Reich's long,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Late 3 by Washington State leads to brutal bad beat for Arizona bettors

There are bad beats, and then there are BAD BEATS. What happened Thursday night falls into the latter bucket, as we saw potentially the worst bad beat of this men's college basketball season. Bettors who took unranked Washington State and the 5.5 points at FOX Bet were worried most of...
TUCSON, AZ
FOX Sports

Brock Purdy's Mr. Irrelevant story is beyond belief

Until, oh, about eight weeks ago, the nickname Mr. Irrelevant — good-humoredly bestowed upon the player chosen 262nd and last in the NFL Draft each year — was highly accurate. To the delight of Brock Purdy, and San Francisco 49ers fans, and those who love a rip-roaring underdog...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
FOX Sports

Cowherd picks AFC, NFC Championship Games in 'Blazin' 2' roundup

There are only three games remaining in the NFL postseason as we've reached NFL championship Sunday. That isn't stopping Colin Cowherd from making his picks though. On Friday's airing of "The Herd," Cowherd shared his conference championship picks in his latest "Blazin' 2" roundup. Here are Cowherd's picks, with odds...
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Oddsmakers, sharp bettors talk Niners-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs

With AFC and NFC Championship Game odds on the board, one thing is becoming alarmingly clear: Football season is almost over, and NFL betting opportunities are waning. If that’s not enough to pique your interest, remember that next season is a long way away. Oh, and then there’s the whole Patrick Mahomes injury saga, too.
CINCINNATI, OH

