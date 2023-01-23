Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
The second richest person in IllinoisLuay RahilWinnetka, IL
One Dead, 7 Others Injured After 4-Alarm Chicago High Rise Building FireWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Chicago's Plan to House 200 Migrants Has Been DelayedTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
Chicago White Sox Reportedly Happy Minnesota Twins Traded Luis Arraez
The Chicago White Sox hope to improve as a ball club in 2023, thanks to the Minnesota Twins trading 2022 American League batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins for starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects Jose Salas and Bryon Chourio.
3 Crazy Predictions for the Cubs in 2023
As the 2023 MLB season approaches, we make three crazy predictions for the Chicago Cubs season.
Sox fans call for release of Mike Clevinger
Pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation for domestic violence and child abuse allegations, according to a report from The Athletic. Clevinger agreed to a deal with the White Sox in November of 2022, and signed Clevinger to a one-year, $12 million deal in December. The report includes a statement from the White Sox who claim the organization were not aware of the allegations when they signed Clevinger.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
BT rips Hall of Fame after Scott Rolen's induction: 'It's a joke'
Brandon Tierney can’t believe Scott Rolen is in the Baseball Hall of Fame, while the likes of Pete Rose, Don Mattingly, and Thurman Munson are not.
MLB
Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot
Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
Baseball World Not Happy With 1 Hall Of Fame Omission
The results are in for this year's Baseball Hall of Fame class and of the 28 candidates on the ballot, only one got in: third baseman Scott Rolen. Cooperstown voting is often a source of contention among fans, but one omission had much of the baseball world upset and that's 10-time Gold Glove ...
Padres roster review: Fernando Tatis Jr.
Sizing up the Padres' 40-man roster heading into the 2023 season: Fernando Tatis Jr. hoping to return to form after missing all of 2022 to a wrist fracture and a PED suspension just as he was set to join a stacked lineup
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: January 24
It was the early years of the Hall of Fame, so voting results could still tend to be pretty weird. Case in point, Eddie Collins was voted into the Hall of Fame — on his fourth try. Collins, by his 124.4 WAR the best second baseman in baseball history,...
Source: White Sox's Mike Clevinger under investigation by MLB
White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy, a source confirmed to ESPN.
White Sox Interested in Trading for Second Baseman from Division Rival
The Chicago White Sox have expressed interest in trading for Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports. The Royals view Lopez as important infield depth, however, and are not itching to trade him.
Report: Cubs Sign Veteran Catcher to Minor League Deal
The Chicago Cubs have reportedly inked veteran catcher Luis Torrens to a minor league deal.
White Sox' Lucas Giolito Says 2022 Weight Gain Was an Experiment Gone Wrong
Giolito says 2022 weight gain was an experiment gone wrong originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lucas Giolito had a rough 2022 season. The Chicago White Sox pitcher's ERA jumped to 4.90, a high since his 2019 All-Star caliber season. He allowed 171 hits, a career high. His 88 earned...
Former SF Giants 1B/3B Jason Vosler signs with Mariners
After spending two years in the SF Giants organization, Jason Vosler has inked a minor-league deal with the Mariners.
Projecting the Opening Day Lineup for the Chicago Cubs
Projecting the Opening Day lineup for the Chicago Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs are going to be a much-different team when they take the diamond this spring, but it’s never too early to ask how their lineup will look on Opening Day. Who will...
Astros hire Dana Brown as new general manager
Brown joins the Astros after spending the last four seasons (2019-22) as the Atlanta Braves’ vice president of scouting, where he oversaw several successful drafts in which the Braves selected impact players.
NBC Washington
See When Pitchers and Catchers Report to MLB Spring Training 2023
See when pitchers and catchers report to spring training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That means it's about that time for pitchers and catchers to start packing their bags. They'll soon be the first to report to their team's spring training facilities in either Arizona or Florida. Pitchers and...
Ozzie Guillén Says White Sox' Eloy Jiménez Should Be Team's DH
OzzieGuillén says Eloy Jiménez should be team's DH originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Earlier this week, Pedro Grifol explained during an interview with 670 the Score that minor league prospect Oscar Colas will get "every opportunity" to become the team's everyday right fielder. In an indirect response...
Yardbarker
Chicago White Sox Tickets Go On Sale Next Week
The team announced tickets for the 2023 season will be available to the general public on Thursday, Feb 2, at 2 PM CT. The Chicago White Sox are ready to welcome fans back to the ballpark. Single-game tickets for the 2023 season will become available to the general public through the team's website on Thursday, Feb 2, at 2 PM CT. Tickets for the April 3 home opener against the San Francisco Giants will be available. As usual, the team will run various promotional events and giveaways throughout the season.
Comments / 2