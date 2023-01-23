ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

Sox fans call for release of Mike Clevinger

Pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation for domestic violence and child abuse allegations, according to a report from The Athletic. Clevinger agreed to a deal with the White Sox in November of 2022, and signed Clevinger to a one-year, $12 million deal in December. The report includes a statement from the White Sox who claim the organization were not aware of the allegations when they signed Clevinger.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
MLB

Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot

Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
The Spun

Baseball World Not Happy With 1 Hall Of Fame Omission

The results are in for this year's Baseball Hall of Fame class and of the 28 candidates on the ballot, only one got in: third baseman Scott Rolen. Cooperstown voting is often a source of contention among fans, but one omission had much of the baseball world upset and that's 10-time Gold Glove ...
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: January 24

It was the early years of the Hall of Fame, so voting results could still tend to be pretty weird. Case in point, Eddie Collins was voted into the Hall of Fame — on his fourth try. Collins, by his 124.4 WAR the best second baseman in baseball history,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Projecting the Opening Day Lineup for the Chicago Cubs

Projecting the Opening Day lineup for the Chicago Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs are going to be a much-different team when they take the diamond this spring, but it’s never too early to ask how their lineup will look on Opening Day. Who will...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Washington

See When Pitchers and Catchers Report to MLB Spring Training 2023

See when pitchers and catchers report to spring training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That means it's about that time for pitchers and catchers to start packing their bags. They'll soon be the first to report to their team's spring training facilities in either Arizona or Florida. Pitchers and...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Chicago

Ozzie Guillén Says White Sox' Eloy Jiménez Should Be Team's DH

OzzieGuillén says Eloy Jiménez should be team's DH originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Earlier this week, Pedro Grifol explained during an interview with 670 the Score that minor league prospect Oscar Colas will get "every opportunity" to become the team's everyday right fielder. In an indirect response...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago White Sox Tickets Go On Sale Next Week

The team announced tickets for the 2023 season will be available to the general public on Thursday, Feb 2, at 2 PM CT. The Chicago White Sox are ready to welcome fans back to the ballpark. Single-game tickets for the 2023 season will become available to the general public through the team's website on Thursday, Feb 2, at 2 PM CT. Tickets for the April 3 home opener against the San Francisco Giants will be available. As usual, the team will run various promotional events and giveaways throughout the season.
CHICAGO, IL

