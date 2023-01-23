When and Where Is Luther: The Fallen Sun Releasing?. When BBC’s Luther ended with its fifth and final season in 2019, fans were left quite disappointed to have lost their favorite DCI John Luther. But thanks to the show’s popularity, he returns this February in the movie Luther: The Fallen Sun. It goes without saying that Idris Elba will be reprising his role of John Luther for one last time. Elba also serves as one of the producers for the project. Luther: The Fallen Sun follows the brilliant DCI John Luther who is now disgraced and behind bars, while a serial killer is out there terrorizing London. So he breaks out of prison to catch the killer, no matter what it takes.

