Portland Thorns trainer fired for giving players controlled substance
The husband of US women’s team defender Crystal Dunn illegally distributed a controlled substance to Portland Thorns players in his role as the team’s athletic trainer, the National Women’s Soccer League announced following an outside investigation. Pierre Soubrier was fired on Tuesday along with Thorns assistant coach...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment
Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
WSB Radio
Stewart, McBride exit US Soccer, leaving Berhalter in limbo
NEW YORK — (AP) — The American men's national team shakeup that began after a public spat erupted between two well-known soccer families accelerated Thursday when sporting director Earnie Stewart announced he is quitting the U.S. Soccer Federation to join PSV Eindhoven. Men's general manager Brian McBride also...
Citrus County Chronicle
Patriots announce hiring of Bill O'Brien as new OC
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill O’Brien is back with the New England Patriots. The team announced Thursday that O'Brien was hired as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP source: Buffalo Bills fire safeties coach Jim Salgado
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have fired safeties coach Jim Salgado, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Bills have not announced the move. ESPN.com first reported the firing.
NHL
NHL prospects prepare to take stage at Beanpot
The Beanpot, the annual battle for college hockey bragging rights in Boston since 1952, begins Feb. 6, with the championship game Feb. 13. Legendary Boston College coach John "Snooks" Kelley declared decades ago that attending the four-team tournament is "a social and athletic must," and that remains true in New England hockey circles.
