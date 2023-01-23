Being the chronic procrastinator that I am, I have finally gotten around to responding to a wonderful letter to the editor by Eddie Murray Pietrzak. Several months ago, he described memories of living in New Jersey where his father was a pilot of Navy airships/blimps. It brought back wonderful childhood memories of sitting on the beaches in Spring Lake watching those very blimps patrol up and down the coast. As a little kid, they always gave me a feeling of awe with those big U.S. Navy letters imprinted on their sides. Fast forward several (!!) decades and I can still see those wonderful airships as if it was yesterday. Who knows. Maybe it was part of the reason that I spent 22 years in the Navy.

CORONADO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO