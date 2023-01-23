Read full article on original website
Related
MotorAuthority
2024 Lincoln Aviator spy shots
The Lincoln Aviator will soon receive its first major update since the current generation of the mid-size luxury SUV went on sale for the 2020 model year. A prototype for the updated version has been spotted ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next, most likely as a 2024 model year.
MotorAuthority
2024 Ford F-150 spy shots
Ford's F-150 is about to come in for an update, its first since its 2021 redesign. Prototypes for the updated model have been spotted ahead of a likely debut later this year. The new truck should be introduced for the 2024 model year. Camouflage gear on prototypes spotted testing point...
Carscoops
How Much Will This Ford Bronco Raptor With No Reserve Sell For?
How much would you be willing to pay for a 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor that’s barely been used and is looking for a new home?. In the U.S., prices for the Bronco Raptor start at $70,095 and top out at $82,550 but that requires ordering one through a dealership and waiting many months for delivery. Evidently, some shoppers are willing to pay a premium to pick up the keys to a Bronco Raptor immediately, as evidenced by this one listed for sale through Bring a Trailer.
Carscoops
Land Rover Defender Gains 35-Inch Tires And Wide Bodykit By Arctic Trucks
The Land Rover Defender has proven to be a hit for the British automaker so it is no surprise that several tuners have stepped in with kits and accessories for the iconic model. Arctic Trucks, known for its off-road conversions, applied the AT35 treatment to the Defender, enhancing its capabilities in harsh environments.
Comments / 0