How much would you be willing to pay for a 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor that’s barely been used and is looking for a new home?. In the U.S., prices for the Bronco Raptor start at $70,095 and top out at $82,550 but that requires ordering one through a dealership and waiting many months for delivery. Evidently, some shoppers are willing to pay a premium to pick up the keys to a Bronco Raptor immediately, as evidenced by this one listed for sale through Bring a Trailer.

1 DAY AGO