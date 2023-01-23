Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on ThursdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: 4-star Tennessee WR commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers land commitment from Georgia lineman Jacob HoodThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Emmanuel Bandoumel to miss rest of seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska
Nebraska fans may have dreams of landing top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola, particularly considering his family ties. His latest quote, however, may dampen some of those expectations. Raiola, the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, offered a rather bland quote about potentially committing to Nebraska when asked about the school. Raiola’s father Dominic, a former... The post No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Huskers make offer to athletic linebacker in 500-mile radius
Nebraska football made an offer to one of the more athletic 2024 linebackers in the 500-mile radius on Wednesday evening. The Huskers extended an offer to Jefferson (S.D.) linebacker Thomas Heiberger, joining Wisconsin and Texas Tech as programs who have offered the athletic linebacker. Heiberger reports a 37.5-inch vertical and...
Football World Reacts To What Dylan Raiola Said About Nebraska
In December, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola announced that he was decommitting from Ohio State. It didn't take long for fans to name Nebraska as a potential landing spot. During an interview with Chad Simmons of On3, Raiola shared his thoughts on Nebraska. "Nebraska is Nebraska," ...
Look: No. 1 Recruit Dylan Raiola Comments On Nebraska
The top recruit in the 2024 recruiting class had a telling comment about Nebraska on Tuesday. Dylan Raiola, who's the top quarterback and overall recruit for next year's class, is excited about the future of Nebraska's football program now that Matt Rhule is there. "The energy he brings, the new ...
Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Demitrius Bell commits, the Vedrals, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team has been on a real roll of late. On Tuesday afternoon, Matt Rhule and company scored another recruiting win with the commitment of 4-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell. The 6’1 175 WR from Nashville chose the Nebraska Cornhuskers over Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia, and Kentucky...
Nebraska Football: 4-star Tennessee WR commits to Huskers
Nebraska football picked up another commitment on Tuesday afternoon as 2023 wide receiver Demetrius Bell committed to the program. He made the announcement on Twitter. Bell is the 53rd overall athlete in the 2023 class, in the 21st overall player in his class from the state of Tennessee per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He has a numerical rating of 87.
Husker Dan: How Will the Huskers Fare This Fall?
On paper, the '23 Nebraska football schedule doesn't look too daunting for first-year head coach Matt Rhule and his new staff
Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Bob Wager big day, Matt Rhule on ice, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team had a heck of a day on Monday. Not only did they reel in a transfer from national champion Georgia but they also hauled in two other high school recruits. Interestingly enough, both of those commits just happen to hail from the same high school...
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles commits to Huskers
Nebraska football had a busy day on Monday, with several commitments. Wide receiver Jeremiah Charles was one of them. Charles reunites with Bob Wager, who used to coach him at Arlington Martin High School. The wideout made the announcement on Twitter.
Kickoff time set for Nebraska football spring game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Kickoff for the Nebraska football spring game is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday Aprill 22 & will be televised on BTN. Tickets for Nebraska’s April 22 Red-White Spring Game presented by FNBO will go on sale next week to Husker fans. Nebraska football season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. (CT), with the public on-sale beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. (CT).
Nebraska Red White Spring Game - Who’s Going?
Nebraska Red White Spring game tickets will go ON SALE NEXT WEEK. Below is the full release from our beloved and benevolent overlords, the Nebraska Athletic Department. This information is available at all Nebraska football religious sites and establishments. My question is - who’s going? Who among you is going...
Gage Wager eager to take on Husker walk-on opportunity
Gage Wager had his own big decision to make. While his father Bob Wager was leaving his post as the head coach at Arlington Martin High School after 17 years to be the Nebraska tight ends coach, Gage was in the midst of his senior year, thinking about his pending college choice.
Nebraska vs. Northwestern: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: Northwestern 12-5; Nebraska 10-10 The Northwestern Wildcats are 10-2 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Northwestern and Nebraska will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Wildcats won both of their matches against Nebraska last season (77-65 and 71-69) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
4-star WR Bell chooses Nebraska
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football gained a commitment from 4-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell on Tuesday. Bell is a 2023 prospect from Nashville, Tennessee. He chose the Huskers over offers from Kentucky, Michigan State and Alabama.
Husker247 Podcast: Commits keep rolling in for Matt Rhule
Another week and more commitments for the Nebraska football team. The Huskers added four commits (three high school, one transfer) in the past few days, so Michael Bruntz and Brian Christopherson discuss the additions and where they fit on Nebraska's roster. The guys also discuss the season-ending injury to Emmanuel...
Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State
LINCOLN — State senators, nonprofits and local organizations expressed glee but caution Wednesday with Gov. Jim Pillen’s outlined priorities in his State of the State address. Much of Pillen’s address expanded upon his budget recommendations, which have been introduced in legislation by Speaker John Arch of La Vista and offered a vision for Nebraska’s trajectory. State […] The post Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo brings big bucks to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Outdoor lovers from across the Midwest traveled to the Lancaster Event Center on Sunday to celebrate all things hunting. From food to equipment vendors, there was something waiting to be found around every corner at the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo. Luke Wallace, a vendor...
New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms
LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
Minor injuries suspected after pickups collide on highway
AUBURN – The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office investigated an injury accident on Highway 75 south of Auburn on Tuesday. A westbound pickup truck with Nemaha County license plates entered the highway and struck a southbound pickup with metropolitan plates. Despite a driver's side impact that put the Omaha truck into a spin, the driver was able to come safely to a stop in a field.
Bill looks to extend Nebraska's statute of limitations after toxic chemical exposures
Nearly two years after a frozen pipe broke at the AltEn ethanol plant and contaminated Saunders County waterways, a Nebraska lawmaker reintroduced a bill to give victims more time to sue. State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue introduced the bill (LB7), which would extend Nebraska's statute of limitations for hazardous...
