Lincoln, NE

Larry Brown Sports

No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska

Nebraska fans may have dreams of landing top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola, particularly considering his family ties. His latest quote, however, may dampen some of those expectations. Raiola, the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, offered a rather bland quote about potentially committing to Nebraska when asked about the school. Raiola’s father Dominic, a former... The post No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Huskers make offer to athletic linebacker in 500-mile radius

Nebraska football made an offer to one of the more athletic 2024 linebackers in the 500-mile radius on Wednesday evening. The Huskers extended an offer to Jefferson (S.D.) linebacker Thomas Heiberger, joining Wisconsin and Texas Tech as programs who have offered the athletic linebacker. Heiberger reports a 37.5-inch vertical and...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: No. 1 Recruit Dylan Raiola Comments On Nebraska

The top recruit in the 2024 recruiting class had a telling comment about Nebraska on Tuesday. Dylan Raiola, who's the top quarterback and overall recruit for next year's class, is excited about the future of Nebraska's football program now that Matt Rhule is there. "The energy he brings, the new ...
LINCOLN, NE
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football: 4-star Tennessee WR commits to Huskers

Nebraska football picked up another commitment on Tuesday afternoon as 2023 wide receiver Demetrius Bell committed to the program. He made the announcement on Twitter. Bell is the 53rd overall athlete in the 2023 class, in the 21st overall player in his class from the state of Tennessee per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He has a numerical rating of 87.
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

Kickoff time set for Nebraska football spring game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Kickoff for the Nebraska football spring game is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday Aprill 22 & will be televised on BTN. Tickets for Nebraska’s April 22 Red-White Spring Game presented by FNBO will go on sale next week to Husker fans. Nebraska football season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. (CT), with the public on-sale beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. (CT).
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Red White Spring Game - Who’s Going?

Nebraska Red White Spring game tickets will go ON SALE NEXT WEEK. Below is the full release from our beloved and benevolent overlords, the Nebraska Athletic Department. This information is available at all Nebraska football religious sites and establishments. My question is - who’s going? Who among you is going...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Gage Wager eager to take on Husker walk-on opportunity

Gage Wager had his own big decision to make. While his father Bob Wager was leaving his post as the head coach at Arlington Martin High School after 17 years to be the Nebraska tight ends coach, Gage was in the midst of his senior year, thinking about his pending college choice.
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Sports

Nebraska vs. Northwestern: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Current Records: Northwestern 12-5; Nebraska 10-10 The Northwestern Wildcats are 10-2 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Northwestern and Nebraska will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Wildcats won both of their matches against Nebraska last season (77-65 and 71-69) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

4-star WR Bell chooses Nebraska

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football gained a commitment from 4-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell on Tuesday. Bell is a 2023 prospect from Nashville, Tennessee. He chose the Huskers over offers from Kentucky, Michigan State and Alabama.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Husker247 Podcast: Commits keep rolling in for Matt Rhule

Another week and more commitments for the Nebraska football team. The Huskers added four commits (three high school, one transfer) in the past few days, so Michael Bruntz and Brian Christopherson discuss the additions and where they fit on Nebraska's roster. The guys also discuss the season-ending injury to Emmanuel...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State

LINCOLN — State senators, nonprofits and local organizations expressed glee but caution Wednesday with Gov. Jim Pillen’s outlined priorities in his State of the State address. Much of Pillen’s address expanded upon his budget recommendations, which have been introduced in legislation by Speaker John Arch of La Vista and offered a vision for Nebraska’s trajectory. State […] The post Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Deer and Game Expo brings big bucks to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Outdoor lovers from across the Midwest traveled to the Lancaster Event Center on Sunday to celebrate all things hunting. From food to equipment vendors, there was something waiting to be found around every corner at the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo. Luke Wallace, a vendor...
LINCOLN, NE
nebraskaexaminer.com

New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms

LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Minor injuries suspected after pickups collide on highway

AUBURN – The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office investigated an injury accident on Highway 75 south of Auburn on Tuesday. A westbound pickup truck with Nemaha County license plates entered the highway and struck a southbound pickup with metropolitan plates. Despite a driver's side impact that put the Omaha truck into a spin, the driver was able to come safely to a stop in a field.
AUBURN, NE

