ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Canyon rolls past West Plains in second set of basketball matchups

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles took down the West Plains Lady Wolves on Wednesday night in dominating fashion, 71-27. The game was delayed a day due to weather, but it didn’t seem to impact the Lady Eagles all that much. They came out much stronger than they did against West Plains last time around in which they were held to their lowest scoring output of the season. Sophomore Jaylee Moss led the way for Canyon with 14 points on the night. Ta’leeyah Glynn (12 points) and Abree Winfrey (11 points) were close behind in the scoring column.
CANYON, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo announced the opening of a game room at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center. Those with a Warford Activity Center membership can use the game room. “The Warford Activity Center offers an array of features to the Amarillo community. The new WAC...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

WTAMU to announce $1.5 million endowment for Pampa, White Deer students

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will announce a $1.5 million endowment for Pampa and White Deer students on Feb. 2. WTAMU officials said the One West Gift announcement is at 10:00 a.m. next Thursday at Pampa High School, located at 111 E. Harvester Ave. A retired petroleum...
PAMPA, TX
athleticbusiness.com

Parents, Players Display Racist Behavior at Texas HS Basketball Game

A boys' varsity basketball game between Dalhart (Texas) High School and River Road High School last week descended into an ugly display of racism from both players and parents on the Dalhart side of the court. In a video supplied to The Daily Beast, a student from River Road in...
DALHART, TX
KFDA

G.O.A.T. of the Week: Jada Torrence

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Jada Torrence is the star of Palo Duro girls basketball. She’s in her third season as a member of the varsity team. Head coach AJ Johnson knows how important having her as a consistent presence has been to the program. “Jada is pretty committed. She’s...
AMARILLO, TX
wbap.com

Up to 10 Inches of Snow Fell in Parts of Texas

Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Parts of Texas got hit with a record-setting snow event. Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle got up to 10 inches of the white stuff. Residents in Denton county and parts of Tarrant County saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground.
TEXAS STATE
KFDA

School and business closings for Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Tuesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business closures/delays:. Roosevelt County offices...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Story of a Star Wars Star Whose Car Broke Down In Amarillo

Would you believe it if I told you that one of Hollywood's biggest stars actually spent a short time in Amarillo before making it onto the big screen?. If you haven't seen any of his work I highly recommend that you do so as soon as you finish reading this. Some of his works include but are not limited to Marriage Story, House of Gucchi, Lincoln, Silence, and most notably, the most recent Star Wars trilogies.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

School and business closings and delays for Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Wednesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business delays for Wednesday:. DPS...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Met star to perform at WT Opera Gala

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Metropolitan Opera performer Hugo Vera will headline a fundraising gala for West Texas A&M University Opera. Vera will perform alongside WT Opera students and School of Music faculty following a cocktail hour and dinner. The gala will begin at 6 p.m. Jan. 28, in Legacy Hall...
CANYON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy