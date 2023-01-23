Read full article on original website
Woman shot during argument with a stranger in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a domestic shooting in southwest Atlanta. Officers said they were called out to 2909 Campbellton Road SW about a person shot. When they got to the scene, they found a 27-year-old woman who had...
Man arrested for shooting thief attempting to steal his car in Atlanta
ATLANTA - A 28-year-old man was arrested in northeast Atlanta Tuesday night after shooting at a thief who was stealing his car. Police said Christopher Rice left his car running while he stepped away near the intersection at 3rd Street NE and Myrtle Street NE. An unknown suspect then entered the vehicle and drove away.
Suspects used hammer to smash their way into 5 Henry County businesses, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Henry County are searching for a trio of suspects they say went on a burglary spree earlier this month. Officers say three suspects used a hammer to smash their way into five businesses on Fairview Road and E. Atlanta Road.
Police searching for suspect accused of robbing bank in Gainesville
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Gainesville police is asking for the public's help in locating a man who allegedly robbed the Regions Bank Tuesday morning. Around 11:15 a.m. a man came into the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road. Officers...
Suspected burglar claims she was ‘given’ the Newnan house police say she broke into
NEWNAN, Ga. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested after she told police the house that she broke into was given to her. On Monday, around noon, Newnan police were called to a burglary in process on Camden Road. The...
Body found burning in the woods is identified as missing Atlanta man
ATLANTA (TCD) -- Officials have positively identified the remains of a man who was reportedly shot and then set on fire late last year. On Dec. 13 at 10:14 a.m., Atlanta Police Department officers responded to Old Gordon Road NW and Collier Road NW regarding a "person down." When they arrived, officers found a deceased victim who had been burned and left near the wood line.
Hall County man accused of dousing hostage in gasoline, threatening to set her on fire indicted
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man was indicted after law enforcement officials said he took a woman hostage, poured gasoline all over the building they were in and threatened to set it on fire. In July 2022, investigators with the Hall County Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Randy Berry took...
Coweta County deputies release more details on Deep South Road double homicide
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in Coweta County say a second person injured in a shooting that took place in Senoia on Jan. 17 has died. The now double homicide on Deep South Road has prompted a call for the public's help in solving the case. Investigators released the...
Family of missing Atlanta man found burning in woods wants answers
ATLANTA - Family and friends are planning to honor a 32-year-old man who was found dead after being reported missing in mid-December as they keep searching for answers to his death. Nicholas Williams was last seen leaving his apartment at the Osprey building in Atlanta. Family members say he was...
Decatur police: Nine puppies found abandoned overnight in dog park
DECATUR, Ga. — Several puppies are looking for the 'paw'fect home after authorities say they were left to fend for themselves in a dog park in Decatur. The Decatur Police Department says nine furry friends were left...
KSU student says 2 men hurling racial slurs broke his nose, ripped out dreadlocks during attack
KENNESAW — A college student said two men viciously attacked him, calling him racist names, breaking his nose and ripping out his dreadlocks at an off-campus apartment complex. He's now urging police to find his attackers and lock them up.
Police searching for man spotted prowling around Georgia home in the middle of the night
CALHOUN, Ga. — Calhoun police are searching for a man spotted prowling around a home in the middle of the night. Police released an image of the man, who they said was caught on surveillance camera around 1 a.m. Sunday night.
Police: Man ran for help before being killed outside Taco Mac in Cobb
A man was killed and another was arrested Monday after a shooting outside a restaurant at a busy shopping center in Cobb County, police said.
VIDEO: Woman Loses it at Atlanta Airport and Does the Unthinkable as Passengers Run
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. The year is young but so far, there have already been two mind-boggling airport incidents involving travelers. It really makes you shake your head. Here’s the first incident, if you missed it: VIDEO: American Airlines Passenger at Miami Airport Wins Most Outrageous Behavior Award.
Plane makes landing on I-985 in metro Atlanta
New photos released of possible arson suspects at Atlanta Target, Walmart. Multiple state agencies are asking for the public's help to identify two persons of interest. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Updated: 53 minutes ago. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Event created to...
Henry County deputies searching for 3 suspects accused of stealing $1,100 from Home Depot twice
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County sheriff officials asked the public to help locate three individuals accused of stealing from Home Depot. Authorities said on Jan. 5th and Jan. 15th, three individuals were seen in a Home Depot located on Jonesboro Road. After they entered the store, officials said...
Woman recovering from attack at Doraville MARTA station parking lot
DORAVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman is recovering from an attack at the Doraville MARTA station parking lot over the weekend. “Right after I got in and started [my car], a man jumped into the passenger seat next to me,” said Jennifer Carpenter. “He told me he wanted me to drive.”
DA recuses her office from investigation into trooper shooting at proposed training facility site
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County District Attorney said Wednesday that she is recusing herself from part of the investigation into the shooting of a Georgia State Patrol trooper at the site of a proposed Atlanta Police Department training facility. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was at a news...
Plane that landed on Gwinnett interstate was making 2nd flight of day
A single-engine plane that landed on I-985 North in Gwinnett County on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily blocking traffic d...
Gainesville Police arrest suspect in Tuesday morning bank robbery
The Gainesville Police Department has arrested a man accused in a Tuesday morning armed robbery at a bank in the city. According to a social media post from the agency, David Brian Ross, 36, was identified as the suspect in the robbery at the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road thanks to assistance from the public.
