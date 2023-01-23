ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Card Chronicle

Cardinal Countdown: 3 Weeks Until First Pitch

Due to the versatility within the infield this season, the Cards are going to have plenty of options up the middle and no matter which route the coaching staff decides to go, the results are sure to follow. Before we jump into the middle infield preview, a few quick notes.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Congratulations to Donovan Mitchell on becoming the first former Louisville men’s basketball player to be named an NBA All-Star Game starter. —Former Louisville RB Jalen Mitchell is headed to UConn. —After last night’s come from ahead loss at Wake Forest, the U of L women’s basketball team is running...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville-Notre Dame preview

Louisville Cardinals (2-18, 0-9) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-12, 1-9) Location: Purcell Pavilion: South Bend, Ind. Announcers: Doug Sherman (play-by-play), Cory Alexander (analyst), and Angel Gray (sideline) Favorite: Notre Dame by 10. Series: Louisville leads, 26-17 Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 63-57 on Feb. 9, 2022 in South Bend.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

JUCO guard Koron Davis commits to Louisville

Los Angeles Southwest (JUCO) guard Koron Davis has committed to Louisville, joining four-star prospects Kaleb Glenn and Curtis Williams as the three members of Kenny Payne’s first full recruiting class at U of L. On3’s Joe Tipton was the first to report the news. A 6’7 shooting guard,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville-Boston College preview

Louisville Cardinals (2-17, 0-8) at Boston College Eagles (9-11, 3-6) Location: Silvio O. Conte Forum: Chestnut Hill, Mass. Announcers: Jon Meterparel (play-by-play) and Malcolm Huckaby (analyst) Favorite: Boston College by 9.5. Series: Louisville leads, 10-4 Last Meeting: Louisville won 67-54 on Jan. 19, 2022 in Louisville. Series History:. Probable Starting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Seedy K’s GameCap: BC

Louisville 65, Boston College 75. The winter of our discontent — to coin a phrase — drags on. (I just paused for five minutes — literally — with my fingers on the home row of my ergonometric keyboard, wondering what to write next.) No matter how...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy