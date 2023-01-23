Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
Over 200 Howard University students using GoFundMe to pay tuition
WASHINGTON - "My goal is $10,980, and I think .74 cents," says Jaleen Bondieumaitre, a sophomore at Howard University. Jaleen is one of many students bearing the high cost of college in 2023. At Howard University, it’s more than $30,000 a year. "I have taken out the maximum amount...
alxnow.com
Alexandria City High School students organize walk out protesting cancelation of lunchtime activities
(Updated 3:55 p.m.) At 10 a.m. today, Alexandria City High School students filed out of their classrooms and took to the field behind the school in protest against the elimination of a popular lunchtime program at the school. For a time, students could use their lunch block to meet with...
WHSV
Superintendent denies accusations awards were withheld from overachieving students to prevent hurt feelings
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (CNN) – Virginia’s state attorney general is investigating a National Merit awards controversy in Fairfax County, where multiple high schools delayed notifying students about their National Merit Scholarships but called it human error. Parents and other critics said the lapse was intentional, and now the...
Don’t Miss Out: Area Weekend Events
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. So much to do and see! There are lots of events coming up around the greater Prince William area the next two weekends. Here are just a few of them… Don’t Miss Out!
Denyce Graves Foundation to Honor Founder of National Negro Opera Company Ahead of Black History Month
Hidden Voices is the education and advocacy initiative of The Denyce Graves Foundation (DGF). Hidden Voices will tell the stories of diverse classical vocal artists whose stories have been omitted from American History, according to a press release. “Anchored between Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and Black History Month is...
Hylton Performing Arts Center Offers FREE Dance for Parkinson’s Disease (Dance for PD®) Class
A free movement class will be held at the Hylton Center on Friday, Feb. 10 from 1:00 to 2:15 p.m. for individuals with Parkinson’s Disease, their care partners, and friends. Experience is not required, and all levels of ability and mobility are welcome. Led by teaching artists Brandon Cournay and Billy Smith, members of the world-renowned Mark Morris Dance Group, this class will take place in the Jacquemin Family Foundation Rehearsal Hall and registration is required for this free class.
PWCS Students Honor Dr. King’s Vision, Message of Nonviolence and Equality During 2023 MLK Program
PWCS student talent was on display at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Youth Oratorical Competition and Program, held virtually on Jan. 16, 2023. The event is held each year on the MLK holiday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sponsored by the Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (PWCAC-DST), the student speeches are one component of the celebration, now in its 38th year. The MLK Community Choir, made up of students in grades K-12, added thematic musical selections for the program.
addictedtovacation.com
5 Unique Day Trips Around Washington D.C. That Are Worth The Drive
There are hundreds of amazing day trips that you can take from the nation’s capital. Here are some fun and easy day trips from D.C. What are some cool day trips to take around Washington DC?. The best day trips from D.C. include Gunpowder Falls State Park, Monticello, Colonial...
Virginia schools superintendent denies effort to 'withhold recognition' amid National Merit Scholarship investigation
The Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent denied any "division-wide effort to withhold recognition," as multiple schools in her district in Virginia are under investigation for allegedly failing to give students their National Merit Scholarship recognition in a timely manner, before…
Gray Challenges Misconceptions About Stroke Recovery
Several months into his recovery from a mild stroke, D.C. Council member Vincent C. Gray recently doubled down on his assertion that Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and others have erroneously and unfairly underestimated his cognitive abilities. The post Gray Challenges Misconceptions About Stroke Recovery appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Commercial Observer
Virginia Lawmakers Want to Gamble on Casinos in Fairfax County
On the heels of the opening of Virginia’s first-ever casino in Portsmouth this month, two state lawmakers are looking to bring a casino to Fairfax County. Sen. David Marsden, a Democrat from Burke, and State Delegate Wren Williams, a Republican from Stuart, both introduced nearly identical bills last week looking to amend Virginia law to permit a casino in a county with a population of at least 1 million and an urban county executive form of government. Fairfax is the only county in the state that meets those requirements.
howard.edu
Howard University Cathy Hughes School of Communications Hosts 'Reporting While Black: The January 6th Attack on Democracy’
WASHINGTON – “Reporting While Black: The January 6th Attack on Democracy” will offer the unique perspectives of five noted journalists who covered the insurrection on Capitol Hill at the start of 2021. This captivating discussion will be held virtually and in person from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, in the School of Social Work auditorium.
WJLA
Spotsylvania Co. school leaders focusing on security, social learning after student brawl
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — After a video surfaced on social media of a brutal all-out brawl in the hallway of Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg last week, 7News pushed school leaders for answers on how they plan to address the fight and prevent a repeat. Several students were...
Another Virginia casino? Fairfax throws bid into crowded field
First, it was Richmond's bid that failed and failed again, then it was Petersburg's turn to swing for the opportunity. Now, a legislator is proposing that Northern Virginia get its own chance to roll the dice on a casino.
WTOP
Recent gunfire concerns residents from small Alexandria neighborhood
Three separate incidents involving guns have neighbors in Alexandria, Virginia, concerned. Gunshots and an armed robbery in the Parker-Gray Historic District, near Princess and West Streets, have rattled nerves among neighbors who shared their thoughts during a community walk with city leaders early Wednesday evening beneath a steady rainfall. Alexandria...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Planning Commission Hears Zoning Ordinance Concerns
The Loudoun County Planning Commission held a lengthy public hearing Tuesday on the newly released draft of the more than 350 pages of a new county zoning ordinance, finally putting in front of the public a draft of the full document. The zoning ordinance is the enforceable regulatory document that...
alxnow.com
Ten-year lease for ‘West End City Hall’ at Mark Center to go into effect in March
The Alexandria City Council could be signing the lease tonight for the new ‘West End City Hall‘. The council is scheduled to review a 10-year lease agreement for the future home of the city’s Department of Community and Human Services at 4850 Mark Center Drive tonight (Tuesday). If approved, the lease for the Redella S. “Del” Pepper Community Resource Center will go into effect on March 1.
Washingtonian.com
George Washington University Rejects “Hippos” Nickname
George Washington University will not embrace the nickname “Hippos,” the GW Hatchet reported last week. The moniker, which some favored to replace the school’s now-discarded “Colonials” nickname, does not align with the “guiding principles” the university has instituted to select a new nickname. Also, the university says, the Hippos name “received negative feedback during engagement events from various members of the community.”
Former President Of Education Association In VA Accused Of Embezzling $410K
The former president of the Arlington Education Association (AEA) has been arrested for allegedly embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the agency.Woodbridge resident Ingrid Gant, 54, is facing multiple felonies for allegedly embezzling more than $400,000 from the AEA, where she was the …
Winsome Sears slams teachers unions over Virginia merit mayhem: 'Making education in their own image'
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears calls out "rogue educators" and teachers unions over the merit awards scandal, criticizing the push for woke ideology in schools on "Cavuto Live."
PWLiving
Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.https://princewilliamliving.com/
Comments / 0