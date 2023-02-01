ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Best Galentine’s Day Gifts for Your BFFs Under $50

By Hannah Kahn
 5 days ago

Galentine’s Day came early for Parks and Rec fans! Amy Poehler reunited with costar Aubrey Plaza on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. Fun fact: Poehler’s iconic character Leslie Knope invented Galentine’s Day back in 2010!

“It’s only the best day of the year,” Poehler said in season 2. “Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it — breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies.”

If Valentine’s Day is for the couples, then Galentine’s Day is for the girls! It’s the perfect opportunity to show your BFFs how much they mean to you. As another one of our favorite fictional females once said, “Maybe our girlfriends are our soulmates and guys are just people to have fun with” (Charlotte York from Sex and the City was wise beyond her years).

We came up with our top 15 gifts under $50 for your gal pals, including a few funny finds that will lighten the mood. Sticking to the pink and red color palette, we also tried to pick presents that incorporated hearts whenever possible. Cheers to sisterhood and shopping!

15 Galentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Your Best Friends

Heart-Print Valentine’s Day Slippers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNIyU_0kOgy0eQ00
Amazon

Wear your heart on your feet with these cozy Valentine’s Day slippers! Crafted with soft faux fur and embroidered details, this fuzzy footwear is too cute! One customer called these slippers “insanely comfortable,” while another praised the “super snuggly material.” Bonus: you can wear these shoes indoors or outdoors.

Pros:

  • Super soft
  • Indoor or outdoor use
Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y67lk_0kOgy0eQ00
Amazon

Treat your BFFs to a spa day from home with this self-care set! The no. 1 bestseller in wrinkle and anti-aging devices on Amazon, this top-rated jade roller and gua sha set helps reduce muscle tension and puffiness. Pro tip: leave these massaging tools in the fridge or freezer for an extra cooling sensation on your skin!

Pros:

  • Bestseller
  • Anti-aging devices
  • On sale
For the Girls Adult Party Game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F9xsQ_0kOgy0eQ00
Amazon

Girls just want to have fun! Perfect for girls’ night, bachelorette parties or Galentine’s Day, the For the Girls game is our idea of a fun time. No boys allowed! It’s basically like a grown-up sleepover activity, complete with Truth-or-Dare challenges. “So, so much fun!” one shopper declared. “The cards made us laugh and learn so much about each other!”

Pros:

  • Fun icebreaker game
  • Most likely to make you LOL
Personalized Pet Portrait

West and Willow

We all have that one friend who’s obsessed with her furry friend. This custom pet portrait is such a thoughtful way to turn a picture into a work of art! West and Willow’s digital artists hand-illustrate each portrait for a personalized touch. It’s the purr-fect gift for pet lovers!

Pros :

  • 20% off now with code VDAY20
  • Handcrafted and one-of-a-kind
Patchology Ros é Eye Gels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mxx7G_0kOgy0eQ00
Amazon

Roses are red, ros é is pink. These eye gels are even better than you might think! Smelling like a strawberry and feeling like a facial, these Patchology patches hydrate skin and eliminate under-eye bags. Rosé all day!

Pros:

  • Helps reduce puffiness and under-eye bags
  • Self-care staple
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Gift Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bGQCQ_0kOgy0eQ00
Amazon

Pucker up! Whether or not you have a significant other to smooch on Valentine’s Day, keep your lips luscious with the viral Lip Sleeping Mask from Laneige. Juicy and not sticky, this bestselling balm leaves lips smooth and hydrated. And this Berries 'N Choco Kisses gift set includes two flavors — Berries and Chocolate. Delish!

Pros:

  • Bestselling lip balm
  • Special gift set with two flavors — perfect for VDay!
Tabasco x Tinx Avocado Jalapeño Hot Sauce Dressing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20xhEf_0kOgy0eQ00
Amazon

If you and your besties are like Us , then you also follow Tinx like it's your job. From her Rich Mom Starter Packs to her iconic box theory, the digital creator's insight is pure gold. And naturally, we trust her taste in food as much as we trust her dating advice. Add some spice to your Galentine's Day celebration with this limited-edition Avocado Jalapeño Hot Sauce Dressing! Emulate Tinx by pouring some sauce on your Chipotle bowl. Delish!

Pros:

  • Tinx-approved
  • Yummy!
$10.00 See It!

Pink Heart-Shaped Purse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46B2Dj_0kOgy0eQ00
Amazon

Pretty in pink! This colorful purse is hitting multiple bag trends at once: it’s heart-shaped with a box-like silhouette and top handle. Trust Us — this chic crossbody is a sure-fire statement piece. An adorable accessory for Valentine’s Day!

Pros:

  • Trendy
  • Looks so much more expensive than it is
Heart-Shaped Silk Sleep Mask

Anthropologie

Heart eyes for you! Show some love with this heart-shaped eye mask! Made with 100% silk, this soft mask blocks out light so you can get your beauty sleep. Available in red or pink!

Pros:

  • Silky-smooth
  • Sleep aid
Satin Scrunchie Set

Anthropologie

Good hair days ahead! Tired of getting creases in your hair or waking up to bedhead? Tame your mane with these silky-smooth satin scrunchies that will protect your strands and maintain your blowout. This set of three hair ties are right on theme for Valentine’s Day!

Pros:

  • Will prevent creases and tangles
  • Set of three for Valentine’s Day
Dear Cupid Candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i0Z34_0kOgy0eQ00
Patet

Dear Cupid: You're fired! If you're having boy problems, we have a solution that will slay . This scented candle is equal parts fragrant, fierce and funny. Light it up and watch your troubles melt away. Or use it to burn photos of your ex! Featuring notes of coconut milk, tonka, benzoin, sandalwood, cedar wood and amyris, this candle will clear out that negative energy so you can live your best life.

Pros:

  • Aromatic and empowering!
  • Can't go wrong with a candle
Gold Heart Earrings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ImDt_0kOgy0eQ00
Amazon

As Us Weekly recently reported, one of the must-have jewelry trends for 2023 is hearts. So, you can keep rocking these gold heart earrings once Valentine’s Day is over. Simple yet stunning, these studs are great for everyday wear.

Pros:

  • On trend
  • Won’t irritate sensitive ears
Love Ya Bitch Coloring Book

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hi9DK_0kOgy0eQ00
Amazon

Color Us tickled pink with this swear word coloring book. If you have a pal with a potty mouth, then this gift will have her cursing with delight! Blow off some steam with this funny coloring book that allows you to release your inner artist while releasing some stress.

Pros:

  • Funny for friends with R-rated vocabularies
  • Creative activity!
Single AF T-Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0azPv5_0kOgy0eQ00
Amazon

Single and ready to mingle? Give your girlfriend the gift of a walking Facebook relationship status. It’s a snarky take on the classic conversation hearts! All my single ladies, all my single ladies

Pros:

  • Funny T-Shirt for single ladies
  • Topical for VDay
Valentine’s Day Cookie Gift Box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nYMoV_0kOgy0eQ00
Harry and David

Sugar and spice and everything nice! Food is always a foolproof gift, especially if your friend has a sweet tooth. This cookie gift box from Harry and David includes shortbread cookies, heart-cutout raspberry galettes, and sugar cookies. Our mouths are watering already!

Pros:

  • Sweet treat!
  • Heart-shaped for VDay

https://www.harryanddavid.com/h/bakery/cookies-brownies/17346

Jewelry Making Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnnfa_0kOgy0eQ00
Amazon

As Taylor Swift says, "So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it." Jewelry-making kits always take Us back to sleepaway camp and slumber parties. Channel your inner child with this colorful bead set, complete with endless letters and charms. Arts and crafts, anyone?

Pros:

  • Creative (and nostalgic!) activity
  • Art project and jewelry in one
