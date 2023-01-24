ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Marshall receiver commits to Memphis Tigers

By Frank Bonner II
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
The University of Memphis grabbed another athlete out of the transfer portal when former Marshall wide receiver Corey Gammage announced his commitment on Monday.

Gammage caught 52 passes for 774 yards and six touchdowns for Marshall last season. Memphis has now added Gammage, Toledo transfer DeMeer Blankumsee and Missouri transfer Tauskie Dove to the receiver room since losing its top four pass catchers from last season.

Former Memphis tight end Caden Prieskorn transferred to Ole Miss, receiver Eddie Lewis transferred to South Carolina and Javon Ivory also entered the portal. Gabe Rogers exhausted his eligibility.

Gammage tallied at least one catch of more than 40 yards in four games last year. He caught a pass of more than 50 yards in three games and had a catch of at least 30 yards in seven games. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound athlete will also be reunited with offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey, who was at Marshall before joining the Memphis staff.

