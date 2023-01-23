Read full article on original website
Related
Foley Officials Talk Wastewater in St. Paul
FOLEY (WJON News) - A delegation of officials from Foley was in St. Paul Wednesday to build support for the wastewater connection with St. Cloud. Mayor Jack Brosh says the legislators are mainly supportive of the project. The connection project is roughly 60% complete, and a portion of the funding was tied up in the bonding bill that failed to pass the last legislative session.
Sartell Expecting More Development Soon at River Crossing
Sartell expects 2023 to be a big year for commercial development in their community. An area that is seeing some substantial growth is the River Crossing Development along Highway 15 and County Road 1. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He expects an announcement will be coming soon in regards to additional businesses moving into the River Crossing development.
Western Minnesota in Winter Weather Advisory Thursday Night
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area just to the west and north of Stearns County. The Advisory will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. Thursday through noon on Friday. Snow and blowing snow are expected. Total snow accumulations of...
Benton County Fair Announces Dates for 2023
In the midst of a cold snap, the Benton County Fair has us thinking summer by announcing their dates for 2023. The Benton County Fair will be taking over Sauk Rapids from Tuesday, August 1st - Sunday, August 6th, 2023. I love county fairs, and Benton County has one of...
Cold Spring Approves 2023 Road Improvement Plan
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- The city of Cold Spring got their first look at the 2023 street improvement plan Tuesday night. The city is looking at a variety of road projects including surface overlays to full reconstruction. City Engineer Brian Lintgen says portions of 3rd Avenue South, 3rd Avenue...
fox9.com
Plow truck catches fire along I-35E after fleeing deputies in Isanti County
(FOX 9) - A plow truck that deputies say was involved in a burglary in Isanti County earlier in the day caught fire along I-35E near Lino Lakes on Tuesday. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office reports deputies responded around 9:40 a.m. for a report of a burglary at a home on Tucker Street NE in North Branch Township.
annandaleadvocate.com
Legal Notices – January 25, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF STEARNS SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASE TYPE: OTHER CIVIL: QUIET TITLE. Clinton M. Olson and Karen E. Olson, as Trustees of the Clinton M. Olson Trust U/A/D January 13, 2015,. Plaintiffs,. Court File No.: 73-CV-22-6573. Judge Shan C. Wang. v. Judith L. Batzel-Hass, the...
Big Drug Bust in Waite Park Thursday
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Another big fentanyl bust in Waite Park led to the arrest of three men. Thursday, officers from the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force intercepted a mailed package containing over 2,300 fentanyl pills headed for an address on the 800 block of 7th Street South in Waite Park.
Vehicle Tampering in Waite Park, A Burglary in St. Cloud
Waite Park Police are reporting a couple of thefts from vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the reports indicate tampering which includes things thrown about the vehicle but in some cases items were not taken. She says these reports are from Willow Pond Drive and Sunwood Park Lane in Waite Park.
Aitkin grad suffers extensive injuries in head-on collision
Aitkin High School 2019 graduate and Palisade resident, Sarah Jean Curtiss, was injured Jan. 19 in a crash that her mother, Gloria Curtiss, described as head-on. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report said Sarah, 21, Palisade, was driving a 2006 Buick Rendezvous southbound on Hwy. 9 at milepost 38, Clontarf Township in Swift County Minnesota at the time of the crash. A 2005 Chevrolet Impala was driven by Shawn Phillip...
kvsc.org
Woman Killed After Head On Collision On Highway 23 Intersection In Stearns County
A women lost her life early Saturday morning after a head on collision at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 123 in Munson Township, located between Richmond and Roscoe. Minnesota State Patrol Officer Sergeant Jesse Grabow reports at 8:20 a.m. Saturday morning a van going eastbound on Highway...
State Patrol IDs Woman Killed in Crash on Rural Minnesota Highway
St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly head-on crash in central Minnesota on Saturday. 50-year-old Lana Tibodeau of Windom was driving a minivan that collided with a cargo van traveling in the opposite direction on Highway 23 in Stearns County. The crash was reported around 8:20 AM about 20 miles west of St. Cloud near Paynesville.
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting
(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is dead following crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--One person is reportedly dead and four are injured after a head-on crash in Stearns County. The crash happened Saturday morning when a Toyota traveling east on Highway 23 near Richmond and collided head-on with a Chevy van. The Minnesota State Patrol says 50-year-old Toyota driver Lana Tibodeau was killed in the crash. Her 15-year-old passenger, and the driver and two passengers of the van all suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Sauk Rapids-Rice Open Enrollment Period through February 15th
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Students and families who live outside the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district can now apply to go to school there. The open enrollment registration period is now through February 15th. Registrations will be accepted on a first come first serve basis for grade levels that don't...
Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?
Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
10 Central Minnesota Teachers Named to Teacher of the Year List
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Ten central Minnesota teachers have joined a list of over 130 candidates nominated to become the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Nine teachers from the Sartell-St. Stephen School District and one teacher from the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district are hoping to be named the 59th Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Update: Police Release Names In Deadly Apartment Fire
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell police have released more details about that deadly apartment fire last Thursday. They say the two people who died are 24-year-old Caleb Clark and four-month-old Hazel Clark. Caleb Clark died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. Hazel Clark's death is being investigated as a homicide...
26-year-old paralyzed after crash in Minnesota snowmobile race
A GoFundMe is raising money for a man who was paralyzed in a snowmobile race in northern Minnesota. Cody Margelofsky, 26, was participating in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race event in rural Lake Shore on Jan. 15. During the race, he was thrown from his sled, breaking his back and severing his spinal cord.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0