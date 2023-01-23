ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Larry Brown Sports

Michigan making notable change to Michigan Stadium

The Michigan Wolverines are making a significant change to Michigan Stadium that was partly driven by some incidents that happened during the most recent football season. Michigan flans to remove roughly 45 seats in order to widen the tunnel from the locker rooms to the field, according to Aaron McMann of MLive. The decision comes... The post Michigan making notable change to Michigan Stadium appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio

Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan updates injury status for Jett Howard ahead of Purdue game

Michigan gave an update on injured star Jett Howard ahead of its matchup with No. 1 Purdue on Thursday. Howard suffered an ankle injury in Michigan’s win over Minnesota on Sunday. X-rays were negative, but Howard’s status going forward remains unknown. On Wednesday morning, a Michigan spokesman told...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Preview, live thread and updates: No. 13 Michigan basketball vs. No. 6 Indiana

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team welcomes No. 6 Indiana to the Crisler Center for a marquee matchup on Monday night. The Wolverines have won three straight to improve to 16-3 on the season and 6-2 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers have lost only once this season — a five-point defeat at Michigan State — and boast wins over Tennessee, North Carolina and Maryland. They join Ohio State as two projected No. 1 seeds from the Big Ten in the NCAA Tournament.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement

Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season.  She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
GEORGIA STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Detroit Tigers Once Almost Left Tiger Stadium To Play In A Dome Stadium

When you think of the Tigers you have to appreciate that Comerica Park is a beautiful place to play baseball, but for those of us who remember the dingy grounds at Tiger Stadium, we appreciate the old stadium for its rugged beauty. But I recently came across an article clipping that suggested at one time the Detroit Tigers almost left the sacred ballfield to play in a domed stadium in Detroit. That means we may have never seen them win their last championship in 1984.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Hudson Super 16 shakes up Week 7 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings

Some of the state’s best wrestlers took the mat at Hudson on Saturday for one of the season’s premier individual tournaments. Those who reached the top of the podium at the Hudson Super 16 are well on their way to ascending the steps at the state tournament, and there were a few grapplers that had exceptionally good performances.
HUDSON, MI
MLive.com

MLive’s Miss Basketball watch list update for Jan. 26

The impressive performances continue to come in for the state’s top senior girls high school basketball players as they all compete for a chance to be crowned the next Michigan Miss Basketball award winner. See how the top candidates have performed through the first month of the season below....
ANN ARBOR, MI

