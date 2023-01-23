Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan making notable change to Michigan Stadium
The Michigan Wolverines are making a significant change to Michigan Stadium that was partly driven by some incidents that happened during the most recent football season. Michigan flans to remove roughly 45 seats in order to widen the tunnel from the locker rooms to the field, according to Aaron McMann of MLive. The decision comes... The post Michigan making notable change to Michigan Stadium appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio
Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan updates injury status for Jett Howard ahead of Purdue game
Michigan gave an update on injured star Jett Howard ahead of its matchup with No. 1 Purdue on Thursday. Howard suffered an ankle injury in Michigan’s win over Minnesota on Sunday. X-rays were negative, but Howard’s status going forward remains unknown. On Wednesday morning, a Michigan spokesman told...
247Sports
Preview, live thread and updates: No. 13 Michigan basketball vs. No. 6 Indiana
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team welcomes No. 6 Indiana to the Crisler Center for a marquee matchup on Monday night. The Wolverines have won three straight to improve to 16-3 on the season and 6-2 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers have lost only once this season — a five-point defeat at Michigan State — and boast wins over Tennessee, North Carolina and Maryland. They join Ohio State as two projected No. 1 seeds from the Big Ten in the NCAA Tournament.
Late Kick: Could Michigan be an elite team in 2023?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate examines Michigan's potential to be an elite team during the 2023 season.
Poggi Lands A Pair Of Former Wolverines
After entering the transfer portal earlier this month, both Eyabi Okie and Julius Welschof have committed to play for Biff Poggi in Charlotte.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement
Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season. She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
Detroit Tigers Once Almost Left Tiger Stadium To Play In A Dome Stadium
When you think of the Tigers you have to appreciate that Comerica Park is a beautiful place to play baseball, but for those of us who remember the dingy grounds at Tiger Stadium, we appreciate the old stadium for its rugged beauty. But I recently came across an article clipping that suggested at one time the Detroit Tigers almost left the sacred ballfield to play in a domed stadium in Detroit. That means we may have never seen them win their last championship in 1984.
How to watch Michigan State basketball vs. Iowa: TV channel, stream, radio
MICHIGAN STATE (13-7, 5-4 Big Ten) vs. IOWA (12-7, 4-4) WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m. Eastern. TV: FS1 (Gus Johnson, Jim Jackson) RADIO: Spartan Media Network (94.9 FM/1240 AM in Lansing; 760 AM in Detroit). Click here for a full list of affiliates. ALL-TIME SERIES RECORD: 76-58 MSU. LAST...
247Sports
WATCH: Michigan State's Tom Izzo previews upcoming visit from Iowa
Michigan State welcomes Iowa to Breslin Center on Thursday for its 10th Big Ten game of the 20-game conference season. It marks the first time the Spartans have had more than a two-day preparation window for a game since the leadup to the Jan. 7 win over Michigan. MSU head...
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"
It's no secret that the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan is one of the most intense in college sports. These two teams have a long history of competing against each other, and the bad blood between them runs deep.
MLive.com
Hudson Super 16 shakes up Week 7 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings
Some of the state’s best wrestlers took the mat at Hudson on Saturday for one of the season’s premier individual tournaments. Those who reached the top of the podium at the Hudson Super 16 are well on their way to ascending the steps at the state tournament, and there were a few grapplers that had exceptionally good performances.
247Sports
Michigan State preparing for first matchup with high-scoring Hawkeyes
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo previews the Spartans' home game against Iowa, the highest-scoring offense in the Big Ten.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit high school boys swimming: Ann Arbor teams hope young squads can get it done
Ann Arbor has been a swimming and diving hotbed in recent years, with both Ann Arbor Pioneer and Ann Arbor Skyline winning state championships in 2022. Both programs look to continue that trend this season. Pioneer head coach Stefanie Kerska’s team has undergone a youth movement this season. “A...
MLive.com
MLive’s Miss Basketball watch list update for Jan. 26
The impressive performances continue to come in for the state’s top senior girls high school basketball players as they all compete for a chance to be crowned the next Michigan Miss Basketball award winner. See how the top candidates have performed through the first month of the season below....
Michigan Wolverines basketball game vs. Purdue Boilermakers: Time, TV channel, more info
Michigan Wolverines basketball (11-8, 5-3 Big Ten) vs. No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (19-1, 8-1) When: 9 p.m. Thursday. Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor. TV: FS1. ...
Emoni Bates scores 43, including 29 straight; Eastern Michigan basketball falls at Toledo
Emoni Bates, the Ypsilanti native who who sojourned back to Washtenaw County to play college basketball, showed Tuesday why the Eastern Michigan community was excited to welcome him home. Bates scored 43 points, including 29 straight at one point, while playing all 40 minutes in EMU's 84-79 loss at Toledo...
