Colorado State

Outsider.com

80 Head of Cattle Presumed Stolen From Colorado Ranch

Officials in Colorado are scratching their heads after around 80 cattle disappeared from a ranch in the southeastern corner of the Centennial State. The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association is seeking information on the head of bred cows that vanished. They are presumed to be stolen. The association offers a monetary reward for anyone with information about the missing cattle.
COLORADO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Exposed: Biden’s Plan To Take Idaho’s Electricity To California

Have you noticed that President Biden has a unique, if not twisted, obsession with Idaho? The president's justice department filed its first lawsuit against Idaho's Trigger Law days after the Supreme Court's abortion decision. The nation continues to obsess over the tragic murder of the four University of Idaho students, yet the president hasn't sent condolences to the victim's families.
IDAHO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Nebraska

It’s no secret that Nebraska is a big state. It’s the 16th largest in the country, with more than 77,000 square miles of land. Landowners’ choices today will determine what the state looks like in the coming years. Who are the top players when deciding what the...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Independent

Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived

A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
UTAH STATE
OutThere Colorado

One of 'best places for retirement' is in Colorado, says Forbes

Forbes recently published a list of the best American cities for retirement and one spot in Colorado made the cut. Published four months ago, the selection process considered several aspects of life, including local arts and culture, fine dining, lifelong learning opportunities, outdoor activities, volunteering opportunities, and more. The only Colorado spot to be included on the unranked list of 25 places was Boulder, known for being a place where big city appeal and mountain life meet.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Fight over rent control surfaces at state Capitol

The latest to make the list of bills Gov. Jared Polis might not like is a measure from two first-year Democratic House members, backed by their leadership, that would strike down the state’s ban on rent control. While Polis has signed two bills in the last two sessions tied...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Teacher shortage is worse and worsening, Colorado educators say in survey

Colorado educators feel overworked, underpaid, and under attack, and they think students’ education is suffering as a result.Those were the findings of the Colorado Education Association’s most recent survey, completed in late 2022 by more than 1,600 of the union’s 39,000 members and released Tuesday.According to the survey, 85% of educators say the shortage of classroom teachers in their school is worse than in previous years and 90% say the shortage...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado’s gun violence prevention office

Colorado lawmakers say they want to see more progress, including grant programs and educational campaigns, from an office they created a year and a half ago to prevent gun violence. The Office of Gun Violence Prevention, housed within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, launched in July 2021 and was part of a […] The post Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado’s gun violence prevention office appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Committee unanimously advances bill to create a free adult high school in Colorado

Coloradans age 21 and up could soon earn a high school diploma in person for free, if a bill unanimously advanced by the Senate Education Committee is passed into law. Senate Bill 3 seeks to create the Colorado Adult High School Program, providing a free high school education and free industry certificates or college credits to hundreds of residents. The bill would also require the high school to provide free on-site child care and transportation assistance for students.
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser on the Google Lawsuit

Phil Weiser is the Attorney General of Colorado. We'll discuss the new lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice with the support of about 20 states (I think) which claims that Google holds a de facto monopoly over the internet advertising business. The long knives are out on both sides of the aisle against the company and against other big tech. Indeed, Republican Congressman Ken Buck has a new book out called “Crushed: Big tech’s war on free speech.” These companies have very few friends right now.
COLORADO STATE

