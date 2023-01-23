Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado's senators say they voted against Pentagon nominee to spur meeting on Space Command
Colorado's two Democratic U.S. senators broke with their party to vote against confirming a Department of Defense nominee late Monday after what they described as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's refusal to discuss the Pentagon's pending decision to move Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama. In a largely symbolic but...
80 Head of Cattle Presumed Stolen From Colorado Ranch
Officials in Colorado are scratching their heads after around 80 cattle disappeared from a ranch in the southeastern corner of the Centennial State. The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association is seeking information on the head of bred cows that vanished. They are presumed to be stolen. The association offers a monetary reward for anyone with information about the missing cattle.
Exposed: Biden’s Plan To Take Idaho’s Electricity To California
Have you noticed that President Biden has a unique, if not twisted, obsession with Idaho? The president's justice department filed its first lawsuit against Idaho's Trigger Law days after the Supreme Court's abortion decision. The nation continues to obsess over the tragic murder of the four University of Idaho students, yet the president hasn't sent condolences to the victim's families.
A cowboy who won the lottery just sold a sprawling 50,000-acre South Dakota ranch for over $37 million
Buying the Bismarck Trail Ranch in 2009 was a dream come true for Neal Wanless. Now, he's offloaded the property for a record-breaking $37.5 million.
Popular Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'most beautiful' US spot
A popular Colorado mountain destination has once again found its way onto a 'most beautiful places' list. Travellers Worldwide recently published their list of 'most beautiful cities in the US in 2023,' and while Telluride isn't quite a city, it snagged the third spot of 19 places. Telluride "is an...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Nebraska
It’s no secret that Nebraska is a big state. It’s the 16th largest in the country, with more than 77,000 square miles of land. Landowners’ choices today will determine what the state looks like in the coming years. Who are the top players when deciding what the...
Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived
A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
The Highest Restaurant in North America is in Colorado: 6 Things to Know
Colorado is known for setting all sorts of records, now we have the highest restaurant in all of North America. Before you think about putting it on your bucket list, check out list. This restaurant takes highfalutin to a whole new level. It's been closed due to the pandemic and...
Missing Lakota man found dead after Colorado launches new indigenous alert system
A new recently enacted program in Colorado aims to streamline the missing persons alert for indigenous people in the state disproportionately victimized by domestic violence.
Is the Colorado River Rising?
Reservoirs along the Colorado River reached record lows last year, but recent rainfall has brought hope to the region.
Debate reignites as lone Mexican gray wolf roams New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A female Mexican gray wolf has roamed beyond the endangered species’ recovery area into the more northern reaches of New Mexico, according to authorities. That has reignited a debate over whether the predators should be confined to a certain stretch of the southwestern...
Washington Examiner
Twenty states slap Biden administration with lawsuit over new immigrant parole program
Twenty states and a Trump-aligned legal group have sued the Biden administration over its plans to expand a "parole" program that would allow a total of 120,000 immigrants from four countries to apply for admission from home and be admitted into the United States every month. Texas and the American...
One of 'best places for retirement' is in Colorado, says Forbes
Forbes recently published a list of the best American cities for retirement and one spot in Colorado made the cut. Published four months ago, the selection process considered several aspects of life, including local arts and culture, fine dining, lifelong learning opportunities, outdoor activities, volunteering opportunities, and more. The only Colorado spot to be included on the unranked list of 25 places was Boulder, known for being a place where big city appeal and mountain life meet.
coloradopolitics.com
Fight over rent control surfaces at state Capitol
The latest to make the list of bills Gov. Jared Polis might not like is a measure from two first-year Democratic House members, backed by their leadership, that would strike down the state’s ban on rent control. While Polis has signed two bills in the last two sessions tied...
Washington Examiner
Nevada lithium mining company cited for endangering habitat of 6-inch desert flower
An Australian mining company has been cited for endangering a 6-inch desert wildflower less than a week after the Department of Energy signed off on a $700 million conditional loan for the company to mine lithium in Nevada. Ioneer Rhyolite Ridge LLC was slapped with a trespass notice by the...
Teacher shortage is worse and worsening, Colorado educators say in survey
Colorado educators feel overworked, underpaid, and under attack, and they think students’ education is suffering as a result.Those were the findings of the Colorado Education Association’s most recent survey, completed in late 2022 by more than 1,600 of the union’s 39,000 members and released Tuesday.According to the survey, 85% of educators say the shortage of classroom teachers in their school is worse than in previous years and 90% say the shortage...
Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado’s gun violence prevention office
Colorado lawmakers say they want to see more progress, including grant programs and educational campaigns, from an office they created a year and a half ago to prevent gun violence. The Office of Gun Violence Prevention, housed within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, launched in July 2021 and was part of a […] The post Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado’s gun violence prevention office appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradopolitics.com
Committee unanimously advances bill to create a free adult high school in Colorado
Coloradans age 21 and up could soon earn a high school diploma in person for free, if a bill unanimously advanced by the Senate Education Committee is passed into law. Senate Bill 3 seeks to create the Colorado Adult High School Program, providing a free high school education and free industry certificates or college credits to hundreds of residents. The bill would also require the high school to provide free on-site child care and transportation assistance for students.
Governor Abbott's Operation Lone Star Helped Lower the Real Number of Migrants and Illegal Aliens
Information recently showed that the southern border reached a new number of migrants and illegal aliens crossing the border in the past year. Last year, 551,930 illegal immigrants crossed the border. If Texas Governor Greg Abbott didn’t start Operation Lone Star, it’s likely the numbers would be much higher.
iheart.com
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser on the Google Lawsuit
Phil Weiser is the Attorney General of Colorado. We'll discuss the new lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice with the support of about 20 states (I think) which claims that Google holds a de facto monopoly over the internet advertising business. The long knives are out on both sides of the aisle against the company and against other big tech. Indeed, Republican Congressman Ken Buck has a new book out called “Crushed: Big tech’s war on free speech.” These companies have very few friends right now.
Comments / 1