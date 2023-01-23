Read full article on original website
Seventy-one days after she was fired, and 42 days after that firing was rescinded, embattled Broward County schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright agreed to sever ties with the Broward County School Board Tuesday. After a break in Tuesday’s School Board meeting, following one School Board member’s demand for Cartwright’s immediate resignation,...
The nation's sixth largest school district is set for a change in leadership after the Broward County school board voted Tuesday to get rid of their superintendent — marking the end of a prolonged uncertainty about the position. Vickie Cartwright's removal was months in the making, following the 2022...
FORT LAUDERDALE - Embattled Broward public schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright will be leaving the district. After months of uncertainty, the school board voted unanimously to negotiate a mutual separation agreement with Cartwright and present it to the board on February 15th for approval. It followed a daylong difficult school board meeting where parents, activists and even administrators expressed doubt about her ability to run the nation's 6th largest school district. Lisa Maxwell who represents principals and vice principals district-wide said they had lost faith in Cartwright. Earlier, Cartwright gave a 90-day progress report in which she detailed her accomplishments. That included raising the...
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Maria Bosque-Blanco to the School Board of Miami-Dade County. Bosque-Blanco was named to replace Lubby Navarro, who had been serving as the vice chairwoman of the school board. First elected in 2015, Navarro resigned so she would not be impacted by a new law ensuring elected officials are not registered lobbyists.
No Bandages Without Permission As Parental Bill Of Rights Approved To New Extreme. “Embarrassed” For The Governor. TEACHERS: “IS GOVERNOR DESANTIS BONKERS? OF COURSE WE’LL PROVIDE A BANDAGE, EVEN IF WE’RE NOT ALLOWED TO.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parents across Palm Beach County […]
Educators and politicians are reacting to last week's decision from the Florida Department of Education and Gov. Ron DeSantis to block a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies.
The racial divide in North Miami Beach city government is coming to a head, with white commissioners “standing by their man,” Mayor Anthony DeFillipo, regardless of growing evidence that he has moved to Davie in violation of the city charter. Meanwhile, the city’s Black commissioners are making themselves...
Candidates for Miami's District 2 commission seat will speak with voters tonight to share their platforms in advance of the upcoming special election on Feb. 27. This Monday at 6:30 p.m., 13 candidates for the District 2 seat — which oversees downtown, Brickell, Coconut Grove, and much of the city's waterfront land — will meet at the Woman's Club of Coconut Grove for candidate interviews.
MIAMI — A now-shuttered nursing school in suburban West Palm Beach is one of three involved in a scam to create an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses, federal officials in Miami said Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami has indicted more than two dozen people in the scheme, which sold fraudulent nursing-school diplomas and academic transcripts from accredited Florida-based nursing schools to those seeking licenses to work as nurses. Each defendant faces up to...
A social justice summit. Pride Week event programming. Diversity training for on-campus counseling staff. These are some of the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives that are being offered at South Florida’s public universities, according to public records. The DEI-related programming also includes efforts to foster inclusivity and equity...
TOO FAR? Parental Bill Of Rights Means School District Only Provides Life Saving Care, And Only For Minutes… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A new policy just approved by the Palm Beach County School Board may be an example of the “Parents […]
Due to recent changes in Florida law, all requests for vote-by-mail ballots expired at the end of 2022. That means as of January 1, those voters who were registered to vote by mail and were accustomed to receiving their ballots automatically will not get them and cannot vote by mail in Florida – unless they re-enroll with their respective Department of Election.
Did Tamarac city commissioners break the Sunshine Law when they replaced the city attorney last December?. Residents seem to think so, with several speaking out during the public participation portion of the Jan. 11 meeting to voice their concerns, even making a public records request. Sunshine Law dictates that all...
Law enforcement officials in Miami, FL announced charges against 25 individuals today for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that sent thousands of fraudulent nursing diplomas to aspiring providers all over the country. Prosecutors said the defendants sold fake nursing degrees and transcripts obtained from accredited nursing schools...
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State Florida. On May 7, 2021, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was on a three-way video call with Sam Bankman-Fried, then-chairman of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, and Dan Roberts, editor-in-chief of Decrypt, an online news outlet covering digital currencies and blockchain technology.
MIAMI - So, what are resilience pods and why should you care? They are reconfigured shipping containers that will serve as places for residents to go in times of crisis. These pods as structures that can and will be deployed quickly in times of need. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava talked about these pods on Monday. The pods that will be used in Miami-Dade will have Wi-Fi hot spots, be solar-powered and will have AC to assist the community when dealing with extremely hot weather. The hubs are community facilities designed to help residents prepare for disasters and coordinate response and recovery efforts following...
It’s time to expose yourself in Broward County. Keep your clothes on. The Fifth annual Fort Lauderdale Art and Design Week is underway, where full exposure to all sorts of creativity is yours for the taking. Imagination and talent rule the day at Fort Lauderdale Art and Design Week.
Boca Raton’s sprawling 124-acre office campus by Yamato Road is about to receive a massive face-lift and the plans for the mini “village” are striking: more than 1,200 residences, a hotel and a 5,000-seat entertainment venue similar to “House of Blues or Hard Rock Live.” Developers from CP Group have provided new details to the Boca Raton City Council about the their planned renovation of the ...
The so-dubbed “Oscars of Food” semifinalists were announced Wednesday and they smiled upon South Florida. For the first time, Palm Beach County led the way among Florida chefs who got a James Beard Award semifinals nod for the coveted “Best Chef” in the South award. Five...
