Broward County, FL

CBS Miami

Broward Superintendent agrees to sever ties with school district

FORT LAUDERDALE - Embattled Broward public schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright will be leaving the district. After months of uncertainty, the school board voted unanimously to negotiate a mutual separation agreement with Cartwright and present it to the board on February 15th for approval. It followed a daylong difficult school board meeting where parents, activists and even administrators expressed doubt about her ability to run the nation's 6th largest school district. Lisa Maxwell who represents principals and vice principals district-wide said they had lost faith in Cartwright. Earlier, Cartwright gave a 90-day progress report in which she detailed her accomplishments. That included raising the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Some Parents Thrilled, Others Mortified At Palm Beach County School District Policy

No Bandages Without Permission As Parental Bill Of Rights Approved To New Extreme. “Embarrassed” For The Governor. TEACHERS: “IS GOVERNOR DESANTIS BONKERS? OF COURSE WE’LL PROVIDE A BANDAGE, EVEN IF WE’RE NOT ALLOWED TO.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parents across Palm Beach County […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Absence of North Miami Beach Black commissioners sends message

The racial divide in North Miami Beach city government is coming to a head, with white commissioners “standing by their man,” Mayor Anthony DeFillipo, regardless of growing evidence that he has moved to Davie in violation of the city charter. Meanwhile, the city’s Black commissioners are making themselves...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
wlrn.org

Meet the candidates for the Miami District 2 special election

Candidates for Miami's District 2 commission seat will speak with voters tonight to share their platforms in advance of the upcoming special election on Feb. 27. This Monday at 6:30 p.m., 13 candidates for the District 2 seat — which oversees downtown, Brickell, Coconut Grove, and much of the city's waterfront land — will meet at the Woman's Club of Coconut Grove for candidate interviews.
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

West Palm-area nursing school one of three targeted in fake diploma fraud probe

MIAMI — A now-shuttered nursing school in suburban West Palm Beach is one of three involved in a scam to create an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses, federal officials in Miami said Wednesday.  The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami has indicted more than two dozen people in the scheme, which sold fraudulent nursing-school diplomas and academic transcripts from accredited Florida-based nursing schools to those seeking licenses to work as nurses. Each defendant faces up to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
islandernews.com

No more voting by mail in Florida

Due to recent changes in Florida law, all requests for vote-by-mail ballots expired at the end of 2022. That means as of January 1, those voters who were registered to vote by mail and were accustomed to receiving their ballots automatically will not get them and cannot vote by mail in Florida – unless they re-enroll with their respective Department of Election.
FLORIDA STATE
Scrubs Magazine

25 Charged in Massive Nurse Diploma Fraud Scheme

Law enforcement officials in Miami, FL announced charges against 25 individuals today for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that sent thousands of fraudulent nursing diplomas to aspiring providers all over the country. Prosecutors said the defendants sold fake nursing degrees and transcripts obtained from accredited nursing schools...
MIAMI, FL
Route Fifty

Miami's Mayor Un(block)chained

This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State Florida. On May 7, 2021, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was on a three-way video call with Sam Bankman-Fried, then-chairman of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, and Dan Roberts, editor-in-chief of Decrypt, an online news outlet covering digital currencies and blockchain technology.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Attention, Miami-Dade residents: Resilience pods coming to neighborhood near you

MIAMI - So, what are resilience pods and why should you care? They are reconfigured shipping containers that will serve as places for residents to go in times of crisis. These pods as structures that can and will be deployed quickly in times of need. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava talked about these pods on Monday. The pods that will be used in Miami-Dade will have Wi-Fi hot spots, be solar-powered and will have AC to assist the community when dealing with extremely hot weather. The hubs are community facilities designed to help residents prepare for disasters and coordinate response and recovery efforts following...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

More than 1,200 residences and a 5,000-seat venue are planned for massive Boca Raton property

Boca Raton’s sprawling 124-acre office campus by Yamato Road is about to receive a massive face-lift and the plans for the mini “village” are striking: more than 1,200 residences, a hotel and a 5,000-seat entertainment venue similar to “House of Blues or Hard Rock Live.” Developers from CP Group have provided new details to the Boca Raton City Council about the their planned renovation of the ...
BOCA RATON, FL

