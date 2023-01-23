ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

News Tender

American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam.

In 1967, during the Vietnam War, American soldiers reported seeing a mysterious, reddish-haired humanoid creature roaming the deep jungles of Vietnam. This creature was said to be a reddish-haired humanoid with an elongated head and large, black eyes. The Rock Apes was a mystery to the G.I.s. They were unlike any creature the G.I.s had ever seen before. The Rock Apes were shy and elusive, and they were not easily seen. But when the G.I.s did see them, they were fascinated by these strange creatures.
Kyle Schepperley

Nazi Scientists Were Secretly Employed By The U.S. Government After WWII: OPERATION PAPERCLIP

As WWII came to an end, countries around the world began gathering up as much information and technology from the German Nazi’s as they could. Fearing that the Soviet Union was also trying to get their hands on whatever valuable information they could get from the Germans, the United States government believed it was in their best interest to adopt the scientists who worked for the Third Reich.
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Violent Civil War Battles

The U.S. has fought wars ever since its founding – since before its founding, really, since it took a war for us to win our independence from Britain and establish the nation in the first place. But of all those conflicts, the Civil War took the highest toll.  From 1861 to 1865, the brutal internecine […]
GEORGIA STATE
Interesting Engineering

The Thompson Gun: From Gangland Weapon to Military Icon

Gather around guys, and let me tell you the story of another iconic weapon. Part sinner, part saint, this gun wrote quite a fascinating tale for itself. While other weapons had been developed shortly prior with similar objectives in mind, the Thompson was the first weapon to be labeled and marketed as a "submachine gun".
a-z-animals.com

See the Different Versions of the American Flag as It Changed

See the Different Versions of the American Flag as It Changed. It’s hard to believe that the flag of the United States has been through so many changes since it was first created. It wasn’t until the early 20th century that the American flag we know today began to take shape! Over the years, each new version of the flag represented an important moment in American history. From incorporating new states into the Union to reflecting the nation’s journey towards freedom and equality, every change to “Old Glory” tells a story. Let’s look at the American flag’s different versions as it changed throughout history!
KENTUCKY STATE
Atlas Obscura

Pancho Villa State Park

The Mexican Revolution was a complex series of conflicts that spanned roughly from 1910 to 1920. Initially with the goal of toppling the dictatorial regime of Porfirio Díaz, once that was achieved the battles continued on and off for years in a war over which faction would replace him. From this war of shifting alliances and governments rising and falling emerged the legendary figure of Francisco “Pancho” Villa.
NEW MEXICO STATE

