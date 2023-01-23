Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
Related
Phys.org
One facility makes a big contribution to Salt Lake's winter brown cloud
The 2.4 million people who live along Utah's Wasatch Front experience some of the most severe winter particulate matter air pollution in the nation. Now, analysis of measurements taken during National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) research flights in 2017 indicates that emissions from a single source, a magnesium refinery, may be responsible for a significant fraction of the fine particles that form the dense winter brown clouds that hang over Salt Lake City.
Salt Lake City officials gave no notice before removing tents belonging to the homeless, advocates say
With temperatures dropping into the 20s in recent days, homeless advocates are furious with Salt Lake City officials after they reportedly removed several tents in the downtown area without notice on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
cityweekly.net
Salt Lake and other Utah cities used most of a $10 million homeless services fund to hire cops.
The following story was funded by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with Salt Lake City Weekly, KUER, the Standard Examiner and The Spectrum. It's Dec. 28, 2022, and a white Christmas has come and gone. On this morning, Salt Lake...
WATCH: Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall to deliver State of the City address
Mayor Erin Mendenhall is expected to unveil her goals and plans for the future of Salt Lake City during the 2023 State of the City Address at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
KSLTV
Intermountain Healthcare going by new name: Intermountain Health
SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare has officially changed its name to Intermountain Health. “The name change was based on feedback by consumers, patients, and employees, and their needs and expectations of a health system,” read a Monday afternoon press release from Intermountain Health. The change, which was...
kjzz.com
Plans announced to rebuild, relocate Anchorage Alaska Temple
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they will be reconstructing the Anchorage Alaska Temple. Officials said the "significantly larger" temple will be build on the same property where a meetinghouse has been in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will remain open during construction.
buildingsaltlake.com
Developers buying Wells Fargo building in Sugar House with plans for new mass timber project
New membership levels for 2023. Want more access to all things development in Salt Lake City? Become a Building Salt Lake Pro or Premier Member today. The Wells Fargo building on the corner of Highland Drive and 2100 South in the center of the Sugar House urban core is set to be sold at the end of the month to a buyer that is likely to construct a mid-rise residential building, Building Salt Lake has learned.
The state of the state is cold
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox recently gave his State of the State address, but it’s obvious he didn’t know that Utah would find itself in such an icy grip after his talk. Since the 19th of January, few locations in the state have made it to normal average temperatures, and it looks like […]
kslnewsradio.com
Smuggling eggs: What people will do these days to get eggs
SALT LAKE CITY — The egg crisis is spiraling out of control around the country with the cost of eggs skyrocketing at the grocery store. And people are now smuggling eggs into the country. ABC News correspondent Alex Stone joined Inside Sources hosted by Greg Skordas on Friday to...
Freezing temps growing concern for Utah’s homeless population
Utah is now seeing some of the coldest temperatures since just before Christmas time.
hebervalleyradio.com
January 2023 Report: Temple Square Renovation
SALT LAKE CITY-Wednesday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave a renovation update for Temple Square for January 2023. This is the first renovation update the Salt Lake City-based faith has given concerning its headquarters for the calendar year. During 2022, Main Street Plaza in downtown Salt Lake...
kjzz.com
PHOTOS: Students stage walkout to protest voucher bill just before Utah Senate approves it
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some, but not all, students at Salt Lake City's East and West high schools staged a walkout on Wednesday in protest of a school voucher bill that has been coasting through the Utah Legislature. A group of about 40 students and teachers at East...
Opinion: The case for ranked choice voting
Ranked choice voting makes politicians work harder to earn the vote of the true majority and it gives voters secondary options if their first choice doesn’t gain enough votes.
Opinion: Gov. Cox’s address was most notable for what it didn’t include
Gov. Cox reiterates need for faith and prayer in government. His annual State of the State address hit many of Utah’s biggest challenges, but may be notable for what it didn’t say.
Ogden community donates to shelter in need of food
A community banded together in Ogden after seeing a shelter in need of food and supplies. It started with a tweet showing a picture of nearly-empty pantry shelves at The Lantern House.
Multi-agency operation seizes 40 kilos of bath salts, $2.5 million in cash
A multi-agency operation led to a major drug trafficking investigation that turned up a large amount of illegal bath salts, as well as millions in cash in the Salt Lake City area.
kslnewsradio.com
Parents voice concern at protest against school choice bill
SALT LAKE CITY — More than one hundred people protested at the Utah Capitol on Monday night against H.B. 215 Funding for Teacher Salaries and Optional Education Opportunities. The bill would give up to $8,000 to help pay for school options other than public school. It also offers a raise to public school teachers.
ksl.com
Local, federal law enforcers target bath salt distribution in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — State and federal law enforcers in Utah made a dent in drug trafficking organizations distributing bath salts last year. On Tuesday, police chiefs from several cities and the Salt Lake County sheriff stood with the local heads of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Division of Homeland Security at the Salt Lake City Police Department to talk about their success in dismantling organizations selling bath salts throughout Utah.
kslnewsradio.com
Low temperatures in Utah feeling even colder thanks to wind
SALT LAKE CITY — Temperatures along the Wasatch Front have taken a nose dive and meteorologists say that trend is going to stick around. On Monday we’ll be lucky to crack 30 degrees in Salt Lake City. Highs will only be in the 20s Tuesday through Thursday. KSL...
Route Fifty
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT
Route Fifty covers state and local government news across the country.https://www.route-fifty.com
Comments / 0