Kimberly “Kim” Ann Lipsey Mitchell, 50, of Little Mountain, died Sunday, January 15, 2023. Born on March 27, 1972, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Mary Lunell Davenport Lipsey and the late Clyde Douglas Lipsey. She was a 1990 graduate of the Mid Carolina High School and worked for Cassell Brothers Heating and Cooling. Kim had previously worked worked for the Colonial Life Arena and the SC Department of Motor Vehicles. At the present in addition to her work at Cassell Brothers, she was employed with the Irmo-Chapin Recreational Center at Crooked Creek in Chapin.

LITTLE MOUNTAIN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO