maritime-executive.com

Freeport LNG Seeks Regulatory Approval to Restart Operations

Seven months after an explosion took the Freeport LNG facility offline, the operators are asking regulatory for approval to take the first steps in restarting operations. While behind schedule, the facility with approval would be able to begin shipping LNG by early February and would continue to ramp up to full operations.
Reuters

UK employers urge Sunak to act urgently on growth reforms

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Britain is lagging its peers in the race to spur economic growth and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak must act now to boost green investment, fix a lack of workers and avoid chaos over post-Brexit rules, the head of an employers group said on Monday.
BBC

Energy Price Cap: Labour calls for three month extension

Labour has called on the government to freeze energy bills through to July. The government's energy price guarantee, which caps the average household cost of electricity and gas at £2,500 annually, will be raised by £500 in April. "Most people just haven't got the money to pay that,"...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements

Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
ILLINOIS STATE
Ty D.

Food Shortages Predicted in 2023: What Should You Expect?

The ongoing challenges of inflation, environmental issues, and a shortage of fertilizers are causing disruption to our food system. As we approach the end of 2022, it is worth considering the potential food shortages that may occur in the coming year. While the past year has already seen shortages of various items, including butter, baby formula, and eggs, experts are predicting that these shortages could continue and potentially even worsen in 2023.
ABC News

Soaring egg prices prompt demands for price-gouging probe

OMAHA, Neb. -- With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there “appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits.”
BBC

People struggling could get lower energy bills

Discounted energy bills for millions of vulnerable people are being considered as a long-term option to tackle unaffordable prices. Under so-called social tariffs, certain groups of people on low incomes would be offered lower-cost deals. Jonathan Brearley, boss of the energy regulator Ofgem, said they were a good option being...
The Independent

Bid to guarantee tips for hospitality workers moves closer to becoming law

A long-delayed plan to ensure hospitality workers and others receive their tips in full has cleared the Commons with cross-party support.The Employment (Allocation of Tips) Bill would introduce a legal obligation on employers to ensure all tips, gratuities and service charges are paid to workers in full.It would also enable the Government to create a code of practice intended to ensure fairness and transparency in how the money is allocated amongst staff, and introduce an enforcement mechanism for employees to make complaints and seek redress.A government consultation launched in 2015, found restaurant customers were overwhelmingly in favour of the tips...
PYMNTS

Food Price Spikes Could Be Criminalized as FTC Called to Investigate Eggs

A farmers’ group wants the federal government to investigate a recent spike in egg prices. In a letter last week to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, Farm Action notes that egg prices “more than doubled for consumers last year — from $1.788 in December 2021 to $4.250 in December 2022 for a dozen large Grade A eggs.”
maritime-executive.com

Commonwealth Wind Appeals DPU Approval of Power Agreements

The developers of Massachusetts’ Commonwealth Wind offshore wind farm are not giving up in their efforts to walk away from the power purchase agreements for the project to be built south of Martha’s Vineyard. The company has filed an appeal with state regulators and says it will go to court in its effort to rebid the contracts after Massachusetts rebuked the company’s earlier efforts after citing the changing economics for the project.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
maritime-executive.com

Study: U.S. Will Run Out of Anti-Ship Missiles in a Fight With China

America's military possesses sophisticated precision weapons, but it doesn't have enough of them for a major naval conflict with China, according to a new study by Washington think tank CSIS. The war in Ukraine has woken up the U.S. defense establishment to the burn rate for munitions in modern industrial...
WASHINGTON STATE
maritime-executive.com

Retrofit Concepts for Newcastlemax Bulker to Achieve CII Compliance

A new design project is addressing the challenge of taking an in-service Newcastlemax bulker and making it compliant with the IMO’s new emissions initiatives. With the EEXI and CII coming into force this year, the project looks at a vessel that they believe would receive a “D” ranking and be considered non-compliant and retrofitting the vessel with solar panels, batteries, and rigid sails along with weather routing and management software to improve its rating to a “C” and maintain compliance at least through 2026.

