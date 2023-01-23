Read full article on original website
Related
Renewable Energy Just Topped a Big Pollution Source in the U.S.
The U.S. saw greenhouse gas emissions rise 1.3% in 2022, but there were positive signs also in Rhodium Group's data analysis.
maritime-executive.com
Freeport LNG Seeks Regulatory Approval to Restart Operations
Seven months after an explosion took the Freeport LNG facility offline, the operators are asking regulatory for approval to take the first steps in restarting operations. While behind schedule, the facility with approval would be able to begin shipping LNG by early February and would continue to ramp up to full operations.
UK employers urge Sunak to act urgently on growth reforms
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Britain is lagging its peers in the race to spur economic growth and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak must act now to boost green investment, fix a lack of workers and avoid chaos over post-Brexit rules, the head of an employers group said on Monday.
BBC
Energy Price Cap: Labour calls for three month extension
Labour has called on the government to freeze energy bills through to July. The government's energy price guarantee, which caps the average household cost of electricity and gas at £2,500 annually, will be raised by £500 in April. "Most people just haven't got the money to pay that,"...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements
Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
Food Shortages Predicted in 2023: What Should You Expect?
The ongoing challenges of inflation, environmental issues, and a shortage of fertilizers are causing disruption to our food system. As we approach the end of 2022, it is worth considering the potential food shortages that may occur in the coming year. While the past year has already seen shortages of various items, including butter, baby formula, and eggs, experts are predicting that these shortages could continue and potentially even worsen in 2023.
ABC News
Soaring egg prices prompt demands for price-gouging probe
OMAHA, Neb. -- With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there “appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits.”
BBC
People struggling could get lower energy bills
Discounted energy bills for millions of vulnerable people are being considered as a long-term option to tackle unaffordable prices. Under so-called social tariffs, certain groups of people on low incomes would be offered lower-cost deals. Jonathan Brearley, boss of the energy regulator Ofgem, said they were a good option being...
Bid to guarantee tips for hospitality workers moves closer to becoming law
A long-delayed plan to ensure hospitality workers and others receive their tips in full has cleared the Commons with cross-party support.The Employment (Allocation of Tips) Bill would introduce a legal obligation on employers to ensure all tips, gratuities and service charges are paid to workers in full.It would also enable the Government to create a code of practice intended to ensure fairness and transparency in how the money is allocated amongst staff, and introduce an enforcement mechanism for employees to make complaints and seek redress.A government consultation launched in 2015, found restaurant customers were overwhelmingly in favour of the tips...
Your Egg Prices Could Be So High Because of Price Gouging, Farm Group Says
Cal-Maine Foods, which controls 20% of the retail egg market, reported quarterly gross profits up more than 600% in December.
New stimulus check will benefit these workers in the U.S.
In the United States of America another stimulus check is being announced, now it will be for next February of the current year 2023. The value of the new financial aid will be $600.00 USD and its objective is to counteract.
National Grid to pay households and businesses to cut electricity use again
Great Britain’s network operator looking to save up to 341MW between 4.30pm-6pm on Tuesday
Electricity bills may continue to shock you even as overall inflation eases. Here's why.
Electric bills will likely keep rising this year even as overall inflation eases due to low domestic natural gas supply and higher operational costs.
Food Price Spikes Could Be Criminalized as FTC Called to Investigate Eggs
A farmers’ group wants the federal government to investigate a recent spike in egg prices. In a letter last week to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, Farm Action notes that egg prices “more than doubled for consumers last year — from $1.788 in December 2021 to $4.250 in December 2022 for a dozen large Grade A eggs.”
maritime-executive.com
Commonwealth Wind Appeals DPU Approval of Power Agreements
The developers of Massachusetts’ Commonwealth Wind offshore wind farm are not giving up in their efforts to walk away from the power purchase agreements for the project to be built south of Martha’s Vineyard. The company has filed an appeal with state regulators and says it will go to court in its effort to rebid the contracts after Massachusetts rebuked the company’s earlier efforts after citing the changing economics for the project.
Shell puts 2,000 UK jobs at risk with review of Shell Energy retail division
Company weighing options including exit from domestic energy and broadband sectors in UK, Netherlands and Germany
Strikes disrupt French fuel deliveries, but participation waning
PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Protests against French government plans to raise the retirement age had a muted impact on the energy sector on Thursday, the first day of 48-hour strikes, lowering hydropower output and curbing some refinery deliveries.
maritime-executive.com
Study: U.S. Will Run Out of Anti-Ship Missiles in a Fight With China
America's military possesses sophisticated precision weapons, but it doesn't have enough of them for a major naval conflict with China, according to a new study by Washington think tank CSIS. The war in Ukraine has woken up the U.S. defense establishment to the burn rate for munitions in modern industrial...
maritime-executive.com
Retrofit Concepts for Newcastlemax Bulker to Achieve CII Compliance
A new design project is addressing the challenge of taking an in-service Newcastlemax bulker and making it compliant with the IMO’s new emissions initiatives. With the EEXI and CII coming into force this year, the project looks at a vessel that they believe would receive a “D” ranking and be considered non-compliant and retrofitting the vessel with solar panels, batteries, and rigid sails along with weather routing and management software to improve its rating to a “C” and maintain compliance at least through 2026.
Unexpected Twist In Tech Layoffs: New Unemployment Claims Drop Amid Positive Economic Growth
Indeed, sweeping layoffs in the tech sector over the last couple of months are troubling, but a curious phenomenon has emerged. The number of new first-time applications for unemployment benefits actually decreased, according to Thursday’s jobs report. What Happened: After seasonal adjustments, initial claims for unemployment insurance fell by...
Comments / 0