An inspirational story for all Los Banos, Ron Freitas has been elected the District Attorney of San Joaquin County. San Joaquin county covers Stockton, Tracy, Manteca, and Lodi. This critical law enforcement and legal job now belongs to a Los Banos native, with strong ethics, a dedication to transparency, and a willingness to take on any responsibility. You may ask, how did such an important and responsible position now belong to a Los Banos native? Well, it all started from the classroom seats many before and after within Los Banos sat in.

LOS BANOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO