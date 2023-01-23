Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Los Baños Enterprise
Gladys’ Barber Shop: The oldest barber shop in town
Gladys Affonso opened Gladys’ Barbershop in 1962. The current owner, Norma Blackwood, bought the business in 1985. According to Norma, many people she has encountered are unaware that she also holds a cosmetology license. She began her journey in this industry as a cosmetologist in the late 1960’s.
Los Baños Enterprise
Ron Freitas, a Los Banos native inspiration
An inspirational story for all Los Banos, Ron Freitas has been elected the District Attorney of San Joaquin County. San Joaquin county covers Stockton, Tracy, Manteca, and Lodi. This critical law enforcement and legal job now belongs to a Los Banos native, with strong ethics, a dedication to transparency, and a willingness to take on any responsibility. You may ask, how did such an important and responsible position now belong to a Los Banos native? Well, it all started from the classroom seats many before and after within Los Banos sat in.
Los Baños Enterprise
Support the youth of Los Banos at the Ag Boosters Dinner Dance
Grab your boots, hats and dancing partners because the Los Banos Ag Boosters will be holding their annual Dinner Dance and Auction on Saturday, February 4, 2023. You don’t want to miss out on the fun – and a chance to support the amazing youth of Los Banos High School and Pacheco High School.
Los Baños Enterprise
Los Banos Rotary Club held first meeting of the year
The Rotary Club of Los Banos #585 held their first evening meeting of the year on January 10, 2023, at Valley Spring Memory Care (VSMC), located at 555 Miller Lane in Los Banos. According to Los Banos Rotary member Sandra Benetti, “Rotary Club of Los Banos #585 is the local...
Comments / 0