KING-5

Seattle rocker Ayron Jones at age 36: 'It's finally my time'

SEATTLE — His songs are all over rock and roll radio and streamed millions of times. He's toured the globe, even opening for the Rolling Stones last summer in Paris. So what, we wondered, is it like to be Ayron Jones these days?. "Man I don't know," he laughed....
KIRO 7 Seattle

Coldplay, Stevie Nicks, and more coming to Seattle this year

Seattle — Get ready for some epic concerts in 2023. Coldplay, Stevie Nicks, Madonna and Nickelback are all making stops in Seattle this year. Coldplay will return to Seattle on September 20, 2023, at Lumen Field. The band, who sold more concert tickets than any artist last year, will be joined by multi-Grammy winning artist H.E.R. and New Jersey artist 070 Shake. Coldplay will play classics like “Yellow” and “Viva La Vida” with fireworks and lasers, according to Live Nation. The band has pledged to plant one tree for every ticket sold and fans can help power the show through kinetic bikes and energy-generating dance floors. This will be the first ever stadium show powered by renewable energy. Tickets go on sale January 27 at 10 a.m. here.
seattlerefined.com

Browne Family Vineyards is rooted in family and branching out to spirits

Browne Family Vineyards revolves around their carefully curated wine and spirits. But above all, they are rooted in family — it’s even in their name. "Browne Family Vineyards was inspired by my late grandfather, William Bitner Browne," said proprietor Andrew Browne. "I remember him fondly sharing with me his time in Bordeaux, France, citing a fondness of the wine, the rich history and culture of the city. All of these elements ultimately inspired me to open Browne Family Vineyards in his honor, following his passing."
KING-5

Prune your apple tree now for fall fruit

SEATTLE — "Do you love apples? Well if you don't prune your apple tree, you aren't gonna get many apples, so you need to get out there and prune your fruit tree!" said gardening expert Ciscoe Morris. He added January is the perfect time to prune. Ciscoe recommends grabbing...
fsrmagazine.com

The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February

The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
MyNorthwest

Damaged propeller takes popular ferry route down to one boat

The Edmonds-Kingston route returned to a two-boat service as a trial on Jan. 1. Days before the service restoration plan was to become permanent, crew members aboard the MV Puyallup ferry noticed an unusual vibration while sailing. Washington State Ferry spokesperson Justin Fujioka told KIRO Newsradio the issue was a...
KING 5

Archdiocese of Seattle announces plans to combine some parishes

SEATTLE — To continue meeting the needs of its parishioners and the at-large community, the Archdiocese of Seattle has announced a plan that will combine parishes, inevitably closing some churches. “We have been looking at data and the trends for Archdiocese,” Caitlin Moulding, the COO, said. "Part of what...
kptv.com

VIDEO: Bystanders don’t react as man is beaten with hammer in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE (KPTV) - The victim of a robbery in downtown Seattle last week who was struck in the head with a hammer has passed away as a result of his wounds. According to court records obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, on January 13, witnesses allegedly witnessed a man, later identified as 34-year-old Christopher Martin, approach someone who was attempting to take off a bike lock close to Fourth Avenue and Pike Street and hit him in the head with a hammer.
