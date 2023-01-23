Seattle — Get ready for some epic concerts in 2023. Coldplay, Stevie Nicks, Madonna and Nickelback are all making stops in Seattle this year. Coldplay will return to Seattle on September 20, 2023, at Lumen Field. The band, who sold more concert tickets than any artist last year, will be joined by multi-Grammy winning artist H.E.R. and New Jersey artist 070 Shake. Coldplay will play classics like “Yellow” and “Viva La Vida” with fireworks and lasers, according to Live Nation. The band has pledged to plant one tree for every ticket sold and fans can help power the show through kinetic bikes and energy-generating dance floors. This will be the first ever stadium show powered by renewable energy. Tickets go on sale January 27 at 10 a.m. here.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO