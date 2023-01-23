Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
6 Things To Do in the Ballard Neighborhood in SeattleConor MacEvilly - RealtorSeattle, WA
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Related
KING-5
Seattle rocker Ayron Jones at age 36: 'It's finally my time'
SEATTLE — His songs are all over rock and roll radio and streamed millions of times. He's toured the globe, even opening for the Rolling Stones last summer in Paris. So what, we wondered, is it like to be Ayron Jones these days?. "Man I don't know," he laughed....
Video games set in the Seattle area
Join us in judging whether or not those digital street maps are accurate.
Coldplay, Stevie Nicks, and more coming to Seattle this year
Seattle — Get ready for some epic concerts in 2023. Coldplay, Stevie Nicks, Madonna and Nickelback are all making stops in Seattle this year. Coldplay will return to Seattle on September 20, 2023, at Lumen Field. The band, who sold more concert tickets than any artist last year, will be joined by multi-Grammy winning artist H.E.R. and New Jersey artist 070 Shake. Coldplay will play classics like “Yellow” and “Viva La Vida” with fireworks and lasers, according to Live Nation. The band has pledged to plant one tree for every ticket sold and fans can help power the show through kinetic bikes and energy-generating dance floors. This will be the first ever stadium show powered by renewable energy. Tickets go on sale January 27 at 10 a.m. here.
You’ll Scream For The Line-Up at Emerald City Comic Con In Seattle!
I know I wasn't the only one who got excited with the announcement back in December that Emerald City Comic Con would be making it's return this year. Well, now we're starting to get an idea on who will be gracing the celebrity hall for meet and greets. We are...
seattlerefined.com
Browne Family Vineyards is rooted in family and branching out to spirits
Browne Family Vineyards revolves around their carefully curated wine and spirits. But above all, they are rooted in family — it’s even in their name. "Browne Family Vineyards was inspired by my late grandfather, William Bitner Browne," said proprietor Andrew Browne. "I remember him fondly sharing with me his time in Bordeaux, France, citing a fondness of the wine, the rich history and culture of the city. All of these elements ultimately inspired me to open Browne Family Vineyards in his honor, following his passing."
KING-5
Prune your apple tree now for fall fruit
SEATTLE — "Do you love apples? Well if you don't prune your apple tree, you aren't gonna get many apples, so you need to get out there and prune your fruit tree!" said gardening expert Ciscoe Morris. He added January is the perfect time to prune. Ciscoe recommends grabbing...
cwcolumbus.com
Seattle couple explains why they're building a home in the median of an interstate ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Drivers who enter I-5 at Seattle's Mercer Street on-ramp pass by a growing encampment for the unhoused that is obscured behind trees and repurposed "welcome to South Lake Union" banners. Inside the camp, Kandice and Mark, who asked to be identified only by their first names,...
Demolition permit delays leave squatter homes in Seattle neighborhood until Jesse Jones steps in
Two million-dollar-plus homes in Seattle were expected to be demolished more than a month ago to make room for townhomes, but the city stopped their work once they discovered the owners didn’t have a permit. “I think it’s World War Three. I mean, it’s devastating,” said neighbor Jesse Angelo....
fsrmagazine.com
The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February
The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Washington was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
KING-5
Tacoma Vietnamese BBQ joint serves up comfort food people line up for
TACOMA, Wash. — In Tacoma's Lincoln District — the city's original international neighborhood — the rat-a-tat-tat of a heavy cleaver has been drawing customers to Thọ Từờng BBQ for more than 25 years. Handling the cleaver is Phúc Ngô — the duck master. Born...
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’s
On January 28th, Dick’s Drive-In will celebrate 69 years of serving up burgers, fries and shakes to the people of Seattle, and beyond. The local franchise opened the walk-up windows at its very first location in Wallingford in 1954.
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 Cents
Seattle's beloved burger spot known for its succulent burgers, hand-cut fries, and rich, classic shakes, has been a favorite for over 67 years. To commemorate its 69th anniversary, Dick's Drive-In will be offering a special deal for its customers.
Narcity
You Can Take A Stunning Train From Vancouver To Portland & It's Cheaper Than Flying (PHOTOS)
Travelling by train is an easy way to add a little whimsy to your B.C. getaways — and Amtrak's taking that experience to the next level with a new fleet of fancy trains. You may already be familiar with Amtrak Cascades' 18-stop Pacific Northwest itinerary, which includes stops in Vancouver, Seattle, Portland and more.
MyNorthwest.com
Legislation to claim RVs as homesteads muddies Seattle’s homeless problem
Washington’s Senate Housing Committee examined a bill last week aiming to prevent vehicles that are being used as temporary housing from being towed. This additional piece of legislation clouds an already foggy situation for RVs in Seattle. “They’re proposing that if you have an RV and you live in...
Damaged propeller takes popular ferry route down to one boat
The Edmonds-Kingston route returned to a two-boat service as a trial on Jan. 1. Days before the service restoration plan was to become permanent, crew members aboard the MV Puyallup ferry noticed an unusual vibration while sailing. Washington State Ferry spokesperson Justin Fujioka told KIRO Newsradio the issue was a...
Archdiocese of Seattle announces plans to combine some parishes
SEATTLE — To continue meeting the needs of its parishioners and the at-large community, the Archdiocese of Seattle has announced a plan that will combine parishes, inevitably closing some churches. “We have been looking at data and the trends for Archdiocese,” Caitlin Moulding, the COO, said. "Part of what...
For UW Football, It's Been a Time for Legacy Offers, Hard Decisions
Four players have family considerations weighing on Husky connections.
kptv.com
VIDEO: Bystanders don’t react as man is beaten with hammer in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE (KPTV) - The victim of a robbery in downtown Seattle last week who was struck in the head with a hammer has passed away as a result of his wounds. According to court records obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, on January 13, witnesses allegedly witnessed a man, later identified as 34-year-old Christopher Martin, approach someone who was attempting to take off a bike lock close to Fourth Avenue and Pike Street and hit him in the head with a hammer.
Comments / 0