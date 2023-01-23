ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, WV

Comments / 0

Related
dewv.edu

Shields Named Supported Learning Program Instructor at D&E

Alison Shields has been appointed an instructor within the Supported Learning Program at Davis & Elkins College. A higher education professional with more than 20 years of experience in the D&E TRIO Upward Bound Program, Shields brings great experience working with first-generation and at-risk college students to The Naylor Learning Center.
ELKINS, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Why Nicco Marchiol and the Mountaineers Will Be the Surprise of the Big 12

The bar is as low as it has been in several years for the Mountaineers. In a season that will be make-or-break for Neal Brown in Morgantown, things have to turn around in a hurry. Should the direction of this program continue downward, we should expect Wren Baker to make a head coaching change following the 2023 season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNT-TV

Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn’t accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road. The roads have been pretreated against snow or other winter weather. Because roads can be pretreated with the brine up to 48 hours before snow hits, the stripes can sometimes show up before drivers are even thinking about snow.
MARION COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Mucciola named new prosecutor in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Commissioners in Monongalia County have appointed Gabrielle Mucciola as the next prosecutor. Mucciola has worked her way to the top spot after starting with the office in 2008 as a legal assistant. “I applied, and Marcia Ashdown interviewed me, and I knew nothing about the law or prosecution,”...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Announcement on Corridor H Kerens-Elkins reopening expected soon

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An announcement regarding when a stretch of highway in Randolph County will reopen is expected soon. The closure of Corridor H (US 219, US 48) between Kerens and Elkins began in 2021 to allow for the reconstruction of the Pearcy Bridge system. State transportation officials initially...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Barbour County Schools monitoring chemical spill

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - School officials are monitoring a reported chemical spill in Barbour County. Barbour County Schools sent out a message for parents and families living in the Belington area saying there had been a spill of mercaptan in the area. The chemical is added to natural gas to...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Snip WV helps spay and neuter local pets at a low cost

A local animal clinic is helping pet owners access spay and neuter surgeries at a reduced cost. The Spay Neuter Incentive Program of West Virginia, or SNIP WV, Morgantown’s first low-cost, high-volume spay and neuter clinic first began surgeries in July. Since then, they have spayed or neutered more than 2,400 animals.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

State Auditor proposes bill to compensate scam victims

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking to help elderly people who fall victim to scams. They’re proposing a bill that would help put money back in their pockets. “Scam artists are basically parasites.”. Some people say it’s gotten so out of hand they seem to be the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

UPDATE: Buckhannon police safely find missing man

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE: The Buckhannon Police Department said Christopher Cochran has been safely found. The Buckhannon Police Department is asking for help to find a man missing for more than a week. According to the BPD, Christopher Wayne Cochran was last seen leaving St. Joseph’s Hospital on...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Morgantown residents concerned about rising violent crime

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A recent string of gun crimes in Morgantown has some residents and students concerned it may be a dangerous trend. The latest of these crimes involves someone being shot late Monday night on Grant Ave. Morgantown police are currently investigating this incident. Grant Ave. is a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

No injuries after crash involving Marion County school bus

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County roadway was briefly shut down Friday morning after a crash involving a school bus. The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on Holbert Rd. and involved a Marion County Schools bus. 911 officials told 5 News no one involved was injured. Holbert Rd. is...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio youth dies in four-wheeler crash after striking tree

An Ohio juvenile is dead after an early morning crash on Sunday. The Coshocton Sheriff’s Office said they received a call of a possible injury crash at the intersection of SR 651 and TR 231 in Crawford TWP. Officials say when they arrived they found two Coshocton Juveniles were traveling southbound on TR 231 on […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy