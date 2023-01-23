Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Florida execution set for man in woman’s 1990 slaying
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant Monday for a man who was convicted of fatally stabbing a woman after escaping from custody while serving a life sentence for killing a deputy.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis signs death warrant for Tallahassee man convicted of murder
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a warrant for the execution by lethal injection of Donald David Dillbeck, who was convicted in 1991 of the murder of Faye Vann the previous year. The execution is scheduled to take place Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. The warrant is the fourth signed by...
WCTV
Jury finds Kenneth Burns guilty of first degree murder
Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show. Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. A tree falls on a home in Tallahassee due to the storm. Florida D.O.E. investigating potential complaint against Leon County Schools. Updated:...
greenepublishing.com
Local Badcock recognized as best in United States
Badcock owner Andy Johnston and his devoted employees have been working hard for years to be the best in the business. Their labors were recently rewarded at the Daytona Beach Badcock Dealer Show, held on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Of the 318 Badcock Home Furniture & More dealers in the United States, the Madison store took home the trophy for the top- performing store in the country.
thefamuanonline.com
Whitfields know well ‘Marriage Takes Work’
When Danny and Rhoda Whitfield decided to send “nuggets” of spiritual suggestions to their married friends in celebration of their 32nd anniversary, they never imagined it would lead to an invitation to speak on a popular talk show years later. Together for 44 years, the Tallahassee couple has...
HipHopDX.com
Real Boston Richey Addresses Snitch Allegations After Interrogation Video Surfaces
Real Boston Richey has responded to allegations that he snitched after an apparent interrogation video has surfaced online. The Freebandz rapper went viral earlier in January after a vlogger named 1090 Jake uploaded paperwork that allegedly showed Richey had cooperated with law enforcement during two separate cases. One related to a Grand Theft Auto case in 2013, and another allegedly related to a murder case he was involved in at 19 years old.
WCTV
Tallahassee woman sentenced to 15 years in murder-for-hire plot
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman has learned her sentence, five months after a federal jury convicted her in a murder-for-hire plot against her ex-husband. Gretchen Buselli was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday afternoon, bringing a close to a case that began back in September 2021, when she was arrested after federal agents say she agreed to pay a hitman $25,000 to kill her ex-husband. The hitman was actually an undercover FBI agent.
augustaceo.com
New Franchise Brews Up in Thomasville
Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany, Georgia, in 2014, today announced its latest business development has opened in Thomasville, 7 Brew Coffee. The refreshment franchise is known for its delicious, infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas. The drive thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along Highway 19 in Thomasville, Georgia.
WCTV
Activist fatally shot at site of Atlanta police training facility was FSU grad
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The person who was shot and killed after firing at a Georgia State Trooper last week had ties to Tallahassee, WCTV has learned. 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Teran attended FSU’s Panama Campus from 2016 to 2019, then attended school in Tallahassee from January 2020 to April 2021. Teran later graduated in December 2021 with a B.S. in Psychology, according to a university spokesperson.
fsunews.com
Leon High School student arrested after a weapon was found on campus
A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody at the Tallahassee Juvenile Assessment Center on Jan. 11 after a gun was found on Leon High School’s campus. He is currently being charged with possession of a firearm on the school campus, possession of a concealed weapon and grand theft of a firearm.
Trial date set for man in relation to death of TPD officer Christopher Fariello
A trial date has been set for a man accused of attempted murder of three family members and killing a Tallahassee Police Department officer.
Survey confirmed tornado in Liberty County; storm damage in Leon County
A line of severe storms spawned at least one tornado confirmed via survey in Florida's Big Bend region Wednesday.
YAHOO!
Man shot multiple times in west Tallahassee shooting
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a west Tallahassee shooting on Saturday that left a man injured. TPD responded at approximately 6:45 p.m. to a shooting at Oakcrest Apartments, located at 110 Dixie Drive, and upon arrival encountered a man with gunshot wounds in the left thigh, calf, foot and hand. The injuries are non-life-threatening.
thefamuanonline.com
Chicken spots have taken over Tallahassee and we’re sick of it
With the recent grand opening of Slim Chickens on North Monroe Street and Raising Canes in the process of being built right across from Guthrie’s on West Tennessee Street, it seems that chicken is now becoming the main dish here in Tallahassee. The over-saturation is killing the taste buds of many, especially college students, who are craving anything but chicken fingers, wings, or a sandwich.
Man arrested for shooting at employee during meal break at Popeyes
A Tallahassee man was arrested for shooting at a supermarket employee while on his lunch break from his job at a local Popeyes.
1 person dead, driver detained in incident with pedestrian on N. Monroe Street
Law enforcement agencies are working a fatal incident on North Monroe Street in Leon County Saturday night.
WCTV
Tree falls on home in Tallahassee due to storm
Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. Attorney Ben Crump threatened to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s rejection of an African American studies course. Strong storms and heavy rain move through the...
Young child critically injured in Jackson Co. car wreck
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 26-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child were involved in a car wreck in Jackson County around 9:30 Saturday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a sedan was traveling south on State Road 71 north of Marianna when she failed to maintain control of her car. […]
Multiple schools closed to students Wednesday due to threat of severe weather
Ahead of projected severe weather, several school districts are closed to students Wednesday.
WCTV
Three dead after head-on collision in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people are dead after a head-on collision in Leon County Friday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. Friday near Balkins Road and Capital Circle Southwest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Two SUV’s were involved, according to FHP. One crossed over into the opposite lane...
