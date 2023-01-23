Call it the January Effect, the realization that interest rate hikes may slow, a growing sense that inflation may truly be easing, or all of the above, but individual investors are less scared than they were in early December. According to Investopedia’s latest reader sentiment survey, nearly half of respondents say they are still playing it safe with their portfolios, but expectations for better returns in the stock market over the next six months have ticked higher. That said, nearly one third of respondents expect the S&P 500 to fall at least 5% over the next six months, while only 16% expect it to trade higher, and 11% expect it to be flat.

