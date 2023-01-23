Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Is Experiencing A Referee Shortage For An Embarrassing Reason
Across Texas, high school athletes are experiencing irregular schedules. The problem? Too few referees are available to officiate games. There are plenty of Texans who love the game, be it football, baseball, basketball, etc., and know all the rules. So why isn't anyone stepping up to do it?. Sure, COVID-19...
The Reason Texas Knew Better About Fireball ‘Whiskey’ When Illinois Did Not
A woman from Illinois has filed a class action lawsuit against Sazerac, the maker of Fireball, for misleading consumers about the mini-bottles that are sold at grocery stores and gas stations, as they do not contain whiskey. In fact, they are malt liquor. Excuse me while I shudder at some early 20s mishaps.
Is the Old Wives Tale About Picking Bluebonnets in Texas True?
We are already starting to think about what we can do when spring rolls around. For some, a road trip will be on their list. As those road trippers traverse Texas, they will most likely come across a field of the state flower of Texas, the bluebonnet. For many, there has always been this tale of it being illegal to pick the flower. In short, it is not but there are some ways that enjoying our state flower could get you in trouble.
TOP 3 Spots Texas Hunters Can find Game for the 2023 Season
According to Texas Monthly, Texas hunters have a lot to look forward to in 2023, so here's a list of the TOP 3 spots to find some game this year. I come from a family of cowboys and ranchers, but I'm not what they'd call a "hunter's hunter," because I've never hunted. But, I've always been fascinated by it and have a ton of friends who strangely use deer meat as gifts.
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Texas
Texas is known for being a melting pot of culture and talent, and it's no surprise that the state has produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
Texas high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/24/23
Get the latest Texas UIL boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
fishgame.com
Small TX Reservoir Produces Second 2023 Sharelunker
The second ShareLunker of the 2023 season was caught at Lake Nacogdoches by Jack York. This Legacy Class ShareLunker weighed in at 13.51 pounds. The first was caught a few days earlier on Lake O.H. Ivie and both catches are reflective of the momentum in Texas trophy bass fishing coming out of the 2022 season.
fox26houston.com
Could fortunes be shifting for casino gambling in Texas?
HOUSTON - The odds have never been better for Texans aching to see casino-style gambling gain a foothold in the Lone Star State. "I think it is long overdue. I think Texans are ready, their appetite is wet, it’s ready,"said State Senator Carol Alvarado. PREVIOUS: Texas bill would allow...
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Forever Family: Zander
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meet 14-year-old Zander. He’s a handsome boy with an amazing smile and a big loving heart. Zander loves being outdoors and listening to music and movies which help stimulate his brain. He does have special medical needs, requires a wheelchair and receives in-home education...
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
These Texas Residents Could See Up to $50,000 in Homeowner Assistance
These Texas Residents Could See Up to $50,000 in Homeowner Assistance. Residents in Dallas, Texas may be able to claim homeowner assistance to help them buy a home. On Tuesday, Dallas expanded the homeowner assistance program that is aimed to help low and moderate-income homebuyers.
Texas Lottery: Powerball & Lotto Texas climb to largest jackpots in North America for Wednesday’s drawing
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a great time to be a player of the lottery in Texas as two games played in the state have claimed the top two highest jackpots in North America for Wednesday’s drawings. Powerball – $526 million. Lotto Texas – $34.75 million.
Texas workers file thousands of wage theft claims but recouping money proves difficult
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. According to the Economic Policy Center, $50 billion a year in wages are stolen from workers.In Texas, thousands of employees every year file a claim with the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) with hopes of recovering the money they're owed. However, recouping stolen wages is often difficult and rare, a CBS News investigation found.Oscar Torres, a construction worker in Dallas, filed a wage theft claim with TWC after his employer, a small remodeling company, did not pay him for 10 days of work in 2018 – totaling...
New power plant being built to support the Texas grid
AUSTIN, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in Central Texas and expected to be operational by 2025. Peaker power plants are used for a brief period of time and provide provide dispatchable power when demand for electricity is high. They have the ability to "ramp up and shut down in minutes," according to the release.
This Is Texas' Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state.
saobserver.com
Thursday is Confederate Heroes Day in Texas, but Houston lawmakers want it gone after this session
A Texas lawmaker is pushing to eliminate “Confederate Heroes Day,” as he says it should have never been recognized in the first place. A Texas lawmaker is pushing to eliminate a state holiday that’s celebrated on Jan. 19. That holiday is known as “Confederate Heroes Day,” and it was created in 1973 by the Texas Legislature.
Texas senator proposes gun laws allowing school shooting victims to sue state, impose firearms tax
AUSTIN, Texas — After multiple mass shootings across the country this week, Uvalde families gathered Tuesday as Texas legislators introduced four new bills that would tighten gun laws in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting last May. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, introduced bills that, if...
New segment of state-funded border wall raising safety concerns in tiny South Texas town
A second segment of state-funded border wall is being built by the State of Texas in the Rio Grande Valley as part of the governor's plan to combat illegal immigration, but local officials say they weren't consulted.
96.9 KISS FM
Amarillo, TX
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0