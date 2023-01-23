ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

101.5 KNUE

Is the Old Wives Tale About Picking Bluebonnets in Texas True?

We are already starting to think about what we can do when spring rolls around. For some, a road trip will be on their list. As those road trippers traverse Texas, they will most likely come across a field of the state flower of Texas, the bluebonnet. For many, there has always been this tale of it being illegal to pick the flower. In short, it is not but there are some ways that enjoying our state flower could get you in trouble.
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

TOP 3 Spots Texas Hunters Can find Game for the 2023 Season

According to Texas Monthly, Texas hunters have a lot to look forward to in 2023, so here's a list of the TOP 3 spots to find some game this year. I come from a family of cowboys and ranchers, but I'm not what they'd call a "hunter's hunter," because I've never hunted. But, I've always been fascinated by it and have a ton of friends who strangely use deer meat as gifts.
fishgame.com

Small TX Reservoir Produces Second 2023 Sharelunker

The second ShareLunker of the 2023 season was caught at Lake Nacogdoches by Jack York. This Legacy Class ShareLunker weighed in at 13.51 pounds. The first was caught a few days earlier on Lake O.H. Ivie and both catches are reflective of the momentum in Texas trophy bass fishing coming out of the 2022 season.
fox26houston.com

Could fortunes be shifting for casino gambling in Texas?

HOUSTON - The odds have never been better for Texans aching to see casino-style gambling gain a foothold in the Lone Star State. "I think it is long overdue. I think Texans are ready, their appetite is wet, it’s ready,"said State Senator Carol Alvarado. PREVIOUS: Texas bill would allow...
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Forever Family: Zander

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meet 14-year-old Zander. He’s a handsome boy with an amazing smile and a big loving heart. Zander loves being outdoors and listening to music and movies which help stimulate his brain. He does have special medical needs, requires a wheelchair and receives in-home education...
CBS DFW

Texas workers file thousands of wage theft claims but recouping money proves difficult

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. According to the Economic Policy Center, $50 billion a year in wages are stolen from workers.In Texas, thousands of employees every year file a claim with the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) with hopes of recovering the money they're owed. However, recouping stolen wages is often difficult and rare, a CBS News investigation found.Oscar Torres, a construction worker in Dallas, filed a wage theft claim with TWC after his employer, a small remodeling company, did not pay him for 10 days of work in 2018 – totaling...
KVUE

New power plant being built to support the Texas grid

AUSTIN, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in Central Texas and expected to be operational by 2025. Peaker power plants are used for a brief period of time and provide provide dispatchable power when demand for electricity is high. They have the ability to "ramp up and shut down in minutes," according to the release.
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

