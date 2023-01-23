Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu slips beneath bullish order block – what should you expect
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The surge to the 61.8% extension level saw a sharp pullback. A consolidation zone in the minor rally that followed was broken and shifted bias to bearish. It...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC] forms a near-term bull flag; bids can be placed at…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The bull flag indicated $24.2k as a target. The presence of a bullish breaker offered greater support to BTC. Bitcoin [BTC] noted impressive gains in January 2023. During...
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin sharks may have the final say on LTC’s direction- Here’s why
Litecoin’s $1 million transactions reached a January high. The LTC’s possible direction could be dependent on continual whale action. After hitting highs earlier in January, Litecoin [LTC] whales have stamped their authority in the market again as large transactions hit peak levels. According to Santiment, whale transactions around...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin net position change hits new monthly low; potential volatility ahead?
Bitcoin may regain some volatility to end the month as options expire. Exchange reserves drop to a monthly low but some whales are still cashing out. There are only a few days remaining until the month ends but this might be enough time for a major Bitcoin move. It has been losing volatility in the last few days but there is one event that can potentially trigger a resurgence of volatility.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum Classic [ETC] investors should be cautious in 2023, here’s why
Market indicators revealed that Ethereum Classic’s price might register a decline soon. In fact, the alt’s metrics looked in favor of the bears. Ethereum Classic [ETC] recently disclosed its notable achievements in 2022 and also highlighted a few of its plans for the ongoing year. In this regard, Ethereum Classic DAO’s tweet elaborated on the launch of ETC Swap in 2022 and the capabilities that it brought to the table.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin moves above short-term bull flag- Will $26k be the next target?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The daily timeframe structure was strongly bullish. A dip below $22.2k will break the lower timeframe bias. Bitcoin rallied hard throughout January and has posted gains of 44.3%...
ambcrypto.com
Is Bitcoin in early bull phase? Refer to these metrics for an answer
Bitcoin entered the early stages of a bull phase, as per CryptoQuant’s data. A decline in Bitcoin returns compared to other cycles was observed. Bitcoin has entered the early stages of a bull phase, according to recent data provided by CryptoQuant. Now, you might ask for a more detailed...
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin [LTC] momentum weakens – but is a reversal likely
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. LTC dropped below its rising channel. LTC’s price consolidation could persist into the weekend but change early next week. Litecoin [LTC] hit rock bottom of $61 in...
ambcrypto.com
Avalanche [AVAX] fixated on its pre-FTX level – Is it even achievable?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. AVAX could reclaim its pre-FTX level in the next few days. The Funding Rate for AVAX remained positive in the derivatives market. Avalanche [AVAX] is an inch away...
ambcrypto.com
ApeCoin [APE] moves to a higher range, but there’s an issue
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. APE could oscillate in a higher range if BTC maintains the $23K zone. There was a slight accumulation despite a drop in trading volume. ApeCoin [APE] has been...
ambcrypto.com
Aptos [APT] is in price discovery, are you too late to the party?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The higher timeframe charts showed overbought conditions but APT hasn’t slowed down yet. Short-term consolidation near $18 meant a retest could offer a buying opportunity, with Fibonacci...
ambcrypto.com
Recap of Tron’s growth journey and why TRX should be in your watch list
Tron’s prospects look good after the robust growth it achieved in 2023. TRX could benefit from the network growth but only if the market is aligned positively. Crypto-savvy observers and enthusiasts may have noticed that the Tron blockchain network has been receiving an increasing share of the spotlight. This has been the case for the last few months and a new update from the network reveals why.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum short-term gains wiped out: Can bulls prevent further plunge
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ETH’s weak fundamentals could delay immediate price reversal. Short-term Ethereum holders’ profits could be cut to size. Ethereum [ETH] dropped below its $1,600 mark after Bitcoin...
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot’s [DOT] recovery is likely: Can bulls target pre-FTX levels?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. DOT found a steady ground, and price recovery could be likely. DOT’s Funding Rate declined, but there was a slight improvement at press time. Polkadot [DOT] bulls...
ambcrypto.com
Decoding key reasons behind Bitcoin’s [BTC] January price rally
Identical BTC transactions on 5 January might have kickstarted the current rally. BTC flirts with the $23,000 region as it attempts to form a new support line. Recently, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) rose, affecting the entire crypto market. The bulls’ swing started the current run that the coin is now seeing. According to recent reports of tracked transactions, there are indications that some bulls may have taken the initiative for the current surge with significant trades.
ambcrypto.com
Can ‘eco-friendly’ Polkadot gain public favor? This data suggests…
Polkadot’s eco-friendliness could positively impact sentiment. Upcoming developments and a growing number of stakers could also drive interest. According to recent data provided by PolkadotInsider, Polkadot [DOT] consumed the least amount of electricity compared to other cryptocurrencies in the market. This eco-friendliness could impact Polkadot and the sentiment surrounding the cryptocurrency positively.
ambcrypto.com
OANDA opens up the crypto market for traders in Singapore
OANDA, a leading online trading platform, has been named Singapore’s #1 crypto broker for client satisfaction, according to a recent survey conducted by a leading financial news outlet. This marks the second consecutive year OANDA has received this honor, solidifying its position as the go-to choice for crypto traders in Singapore.
ambcrypto.com
BAYC profits soar as NFT demand rises, but what has holders anxious
BAYC holders were observed to be in profit as demand for the NFT increased. APE token price rose, but network growth continued to decline. In a recent development, it was discovered that holders of the Bored Ape Yacht Club [BAYC] were profitable over the last few months. The NFT asset outperformed many others in the crypto space, despite the turbulence of the industry’s markets.
ambcrypto.com
Solana [SOL]: Is a retest of $25 area likely? Well, yes, only if…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. SOL could aim at a critical selling pressure zone if BTC aims at $23.3K. SOL’s development activity improved, boosting investors’ confidence. Solana [SOL] dropped below the...
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink: Exploring the possibility of sustained whale interest amidst bull rally
Chainlink was on the list of the top 10 purchased tokens among the 100 biggest Ethereum whales. A few metrics were bearish, but the market indicators suggested otherwise. Chainlink [LINK] continued to increase its adoption with new partnerships, the latest being with Elure Labs. As per the official announcement on 13 January, Elure Labs has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds to help ensure that collateralization ratios were calculated based on tamper-proof market data.
Comments / 0