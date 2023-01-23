Read full article on original website
Broken Box Mime Theater, February 7 through 9
Thursday, February 9, 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 6 p.m. DeWitt Community Library, 917 Fifth Avenue, DeWitt IA. Wednesday, February 8, 6 p.m. Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Boulevard, Clinton IA. Performing a rich, funny, and astonishing blend of stagecraft and silent slapstick, the gifted clowns of New York's nationally...
Now Playing: Friday, January 27, through Thursday, February 2
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages or other sites with film information.) 80 for Brady: Sneak Previews (PG-13; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX: Saturday, Januaryt 28, through Wednesday, February 1) - IMDb listing. Avatar: The Way of Water (PG-13; Davenport 53rd 18 +...
“Saying Yes to Your Story: A Conversation with Kwame Alexander,” February 8
Presented by the Rock Island and Moline Public Libraries. On February 8, the Rock Island Public Library, Moline Public Library, and Illinois Libraries Present will host a special virtual program in which participants will learn how to harness the power of words and storytelling for change, with the award-winning author of 36 books author taking part live in Saying Yes to Your Story: A Conversation with Kwame Alexander.
Birds of a Feather, February 3
Friday, February 3, 9 p.m. Rock Island Brewing Company, 1815 Second Avenue, Rock Island IL. Boasting a lineup of veteran musicians from central Illinois taking a deep dive into the magic and complexity of the Phish songbook, the tribute artists of Birds of a Feather will headline a February 3 concert at the Rock Island Brewing Company, this musically thrilling night at RIBCO featuring the talents of Dave Littrell (The Station and Deep Hollow), Jeff Cunningham (The Station, The Blue G's, Los Injectors), Mike Tasch (Sunshine Daydream) and Ron James (the Brandon Santini Band).
Byron “BK” Davis & the Invisible Secret Band, February 5
With his latest album Invisible Secret delivering what One Nation News deemed "lush, Latin inflected works that reflect jazz through a prism of salsa, beloved Steinway Artist and Quad Cities native Byron "BK" Davis will join his Invisible Secret band for a December 5 afternoon concert at Common Chord's Redstone Room, the Davenport venue treating audiences to the musical gifts of a master pianist who boasts more than four decades of professional accomplishments.
Led Again by Gabriela Madu ('23), Monmouth College Students Find Success at Theater Festival
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (January 26, 2023) — Whether or not honors were received at this year's Region 3 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, it was a rewarding experience for the fourteen Monmouth College students who made the trip earlier this month to Flint, Michigan. "I got invited to a...
Pool Player Talks Smack About East Moline On Joe Rogan Podcast
A clip from The Joe Rogan Experience has gone viral in the Quad Cities recently, showing pool player Fedor Gorst talking down on the area. In June of 2022, it seems Fedor Gorst came to the Quad Cities to play in a tournament at Leisure Time Billiards in East Moline, and he wasn't a fan of the area or the pool hall.
Quad City Symphony Orchestra Masterworks IV: “Bella & Brahms,” February 4 and 5
Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA. Sunday, February 5, 2 p.m. Augustana College's Centennial Hall, 3703 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island IL. With the musicians' latest repertoire showcasing legendary works by equally timeless composers Johannes Brahms and Dmitri Shoshtakovich, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra continues their 2022-23 Masterworks season with Bella & Brahms, the concert's February 4 and 5 performances at Davenport's Adler Theatre and Augustana College's Centennial Hall boasting the long-awaited Quad Cities return of violin virtuoso Bella Hristova, who last performed with the ensemble in 2017.
Quad City Arts Presents the Smith-Moyer-Bowden Art Exhibit at Quad Cities National Airport
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (January 23, 2023) — From January 4-February 28, 2023, Quad City Arts’ Art at the Airport at Quad Cities International Airport (2200 69th Ave, Moline, Illinois) presents mixed media paintings by Corrine Smith of Rock Island, acrylic paintings by James Eli Bowden of Peotone, Illinois, and steel sculpture by Matt Moyer of Columbia, Missouri.
QC woman needs bone marrow transplant
Suzon Robbins of Bettendorf is good friends with Rock Island’s Becky Wren, and is doing all she can to help Wren, who is fighting for her life. The commercial fisherwoman — who has removed invasive carp from Illinois rivers — is in her 30s and has Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a form of cancer that starts in the bone marrow (the soft inner part of certain bones, where new blood cells are made), but most often it quickly moves into the blood, as well.
Steakhouse in Davenport To Close Its Doors For Good
Tappas Steakhouse, a staple for families in Davenport's celebrations, anniversaries and date nights, has announced they will be closing for good in February. The steak house has been open for 41 years, located on Rockingham Road, they specialized in great steaks and any of the good sides for steaks, like shrimp, and potatoes, and they even did chicken dinners for those who aren't steak fans.
In Its 43rd Year at Monmouth College, Great Decisions Will Again Discuss Russia and Ukraine
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (January 25, 2023) — A year ago, Monmouth College kicked off its annual series of Great Decisions discussions with a very timely talk on Russia. A few weeks later, the nation had gone to war with Ukraine. That topic will once again be on the agenda for...
Quad Cities Community Foundation Grants $300,000 for Reducing Gun Violence
Left to right: Kelly Thompson, Tee LeShoure, Dwayne Hodges, Nicole Cisne Durbin, Chief Jeffrey Bladel, Mayor Mike Matson, Sarah Ott, and Sue Hafkemeyer. BETTENDORF, IOWA (January 25, 2023) — Dwayne Hodges (below) still remembers the run-ins he had with police as a young man. They may not all be happy memories, but today he’s working hand-in-hand with the Davenport Police Department and non-profit Family Resources to help turn the tide on gun violence in the Quad Cities community. “I want to be a voice to those who have had adversity come into their lives,” said Hodges, who is a community organizer, a certified substance-abuse counselor, and a pastor. “Being someone with reach in the community and a personal backstory helps me help others look at life from a different perspective.”
Mount Mercy University Congratulates December 2022 Graduates
CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA (January 23, 2023) — The following student(s) graduated from Mount Mercy in December. HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, HONORS (if listed) Shannon Miller, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Summa Cum Laude. De Witt, IA. Darcy Bertolino, Master of Business Administration. Durant, IA. Kerrigan Johnson, Bachelor of Science...
Clipper to bring widespread snow, sharply colder temperatures
The pattern looks much more like winter as we end the month of January with several chances for snow and sharply colder temperatures. Early Friday, a strong cold front will lead to a widespread 1" of snow in eastern Iowa with strong wind gusts near 35mph at times. The timing could not be much worse as it passes with the early morning commute. Given higher traffic volume and light to moderate snow, roadways may be slick and impacts to the commute are increasingly likely.
A Quad Cities Favorite Mexican and Breakfast Restaurant Has A New Location
When you want tacos and margaritas but the kids want pancakes and bacon do you go to a buffet or order Door Dash? Well now, there are three places open in the Quad Cities to satisfy all those cravings. More of the Quad Cities can now have chips and salsa...
AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes
The city's Recycling Coordinator and Climate Action Coordinator gave advice on everything from reusable water bottles, to the type of gum that would be better for the environment. President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program. Updated: 6 hours ago. He welcomes the governor's voucher program, saying it...
Former Sports Director John Baer dies after battle with cancer
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former KGAN-TV Sports Director John Baer has died at the age of 61. Friends and colleagues say he passed after a long battle with cancer. Baer worked here at Broadcast Park in the late-80s and early-90s. Viewers would tune in every night to see his...
That New Cedar Rapids Tomaso’s Pizza Location is Set to Open Soon
Last spring, we got word that Tomaso's Pizza would be moving to a brand new location at 2706 1st Ave NE in 2023. Now that 2023 has arrived, that new location is getting very close to opening its doors! According to a recent Instagram post, the owners of Tomaso's Pizza are hoping make the switch over to 1st Ave the first week of March.
