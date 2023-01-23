Read full article on original website
MO corn growers support a beginning farmer tax credit
Missouri’s corn farmers would like to see the state legislature put a tax credit in place to invest in the next generation of farmers and ranchers. Mark Scott, a farmer from eastern Missouri and an outgoing director of the Missouri Corn Growers Association, tells Brownfield a new bill, which could be introduced later this session, will give retiring farmers a tax incentive if they sell or lease their farm to a beginning farmer.
Wisconsin Farm Bureau critical of DNR wolf meeting plan
Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources wants to hold a virtual listening session to discuss wolf management, but Farm Bureau says the meeting format isn’t fair to farmers. President Kevin Krentz tells Brownfield many farmers in the areas most affected by wolves don’t have adequate broadband coverage to participate...
MO Farm Bureau’s health plan ask starts in the Senate
Missouri Farm Bureau has asked the state’s Senate Insurance and Banking Committee to back a bill giving farmers and ranchers another health care option. President Garrett Hawkins says the bill provides an exception for the non-profit membership organization to offer a health plan and it was outlined as a priority during the annual meeting.
CNH strike over
The nearly nine-month-long strike affecting Iowa and Wisconsin agricultural equipment producers is over. CNH Industrial says they were notified Monday by the United Auto Workers that its members ratified the latest contract agreement for nearly 11 hundred employees in Burlington, Iowa, and Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin. Case IH and New Holland...
Nebraska bill would ban water exports to help protect state farmers, ranchers
A bill recently introduced in a state legislature would ban water exports to help preserve water rights for Nebraska’s ag producers. Nebraska State Senator Tom Briese says mega drought in the Southwest and development on Colorado’s Front Range has increased demand for water from the Ogallala Aquifer putting the state’s farmers and ranchers at risk. “Is there something like this in the foreseeable future? I’m not sure,” he says. “In the event when the demand because significant enough and the cost can be justified and there is enormous pressure to tap in and mine our ground water for use, I want to make sure there is a roadblock to prevent this.”
Cook becomes first woman to lead Iowa Pork Producers Association
An eastern Iowa hog farmer has been named the new president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association, marking the first time a woman will lead the organization. Trish Cook of Buchanan County tells Brownfield she’s honored to help represent the state’s pork producers. “My interests are the same...
IFCA anticipating Illinois legislation banning important pesticides
The Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association is keeping a close eye out for any pesticide related legislation being introduced in the new General Assembly. President KJ Johnson tells Brownfield he expects there to be debates about atrazine, chlorpyrifos and Round-Up, but based on congressional action last year, he thinks a ban on dicamba and neonicotinoids could move quickly this year.
Illinois Department of Agriculture increasing conservation staff
A new position within the Illinois Department of Agriculture will help farmers implement conservation practices. Director of Agriculture Jerry Costello tells Brownfield they have leveraged state funds with a match from the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation District to hire 40 conservation practitioners over the next two years. “To be...
HPAI confirmed in Iowa commercial turkey flock
Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed in Iowa for the first time in over a month. State Ag Secretary Mike Naig says the virus was found in a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County. “We are continuing to see cases throughout the winter months,” he said. “That’s telling...
Western Kansas farmer says fields are like a “desert,” with concerns that it won’t improve
A Western Kansas farmer says a dire situation continues in his region as a crippling drought enters its third year. Gary Millershaski tells Brownfield he’s received 5-and-half inches of precipitation in 14 months, including a recent snowstorm. “We’re sitting on a time bomb that trust me, I love the moisture, but .40 to .60 hundredths of moisture melted in a gauge won’t even soak up.”
Branstad named new World Food Prize President
Former US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad has been named the new president of the World Food Prize Foundation. Branstad, who is also the former governor of Iowa, will help lead the organization in its efforts to combat hunger and enhance food security around the world. Branstad succeeds Barbara Stinson,...
Western Kansas farmer says recent snow might be enough to save his wheat crop
A Southwest Kansas farmer is hoping a recent snowstorm will revive his winter wheat crop before it suffers from winterkill. Gary Millershaski tells Brownfield his fields received 5-10 inches of snow over the weekend, which should help his crop emerge. “First week of February, if my wheat isn’t green down the row, I hope it’s at least sprouted and starting to grow, which is a really weird wish for the first of February.
A cold wave ahead for much of the Heartland; an active weather pattern continues for most
Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures along and northwest of a line from northern Texas to northern New England, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail from the western Gulf Coast region to the middle and southern Atlantic States. Meanwhile, near- or above-normal nearly...
