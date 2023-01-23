Read full article on original website
voiceofmuscatine.com
MO corn growers support a beginning farmer tax credit
Missouri’s corn farmers would like to see the state legislature put a tax credit in place to invest in the next generation of farmers and ranchers. Mark Scott, a farmer from eastern Missouri and an outgoing director of the Missouri Corn Growers Association, tells Brownfield a new bill, which could be introduced later this session, will give retiring farmers a tax incentive if they sell or lease their farm to a beginning farmer.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Farm bill a focus for MO soybean growers
Missouri Soybean President and central Missouri farmer Matt Wright says the state’s soybean growers want to see adjustments in the farm safety net and continue crop insurance investments for the farm bill. “Crops change and the weather changes so crop insurance is always a moving target.”. American Soybean Association...
Pritzker flips on support of local control over wind farm siting decisions
(The Center Square) – A bill that strips local control from county governments regarding zoning matters on wind and solar energy appears to be close to becoming law. The legislation, which passed in the lame-duck session of the previous Illinois General Assembly, would provide counties with “guardrails” for siting wind farms, and would create a commission that would oversee and approve wind turbines everywhere but Chicago. Supporters say the measure...
voiceofmuscatine.com
MO Farm Bureau’s health plan ask starts in the Senate
Missouri Farm Bureau has asked the state’s Senate Insurance and Banking Committee to back a bill giving farmers and ranchers another health care option. President Garrett Hawkins says the bill provides an exception for the non-profit membership organization to offer a health plan and it was outlined as a priority during the annual meeting.
wjol.com
Illinois Pays Off Remaining Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund Debt
Governor Pritzker is revealing that Illinois has repaid the remaining unemployment insurance Trust Fund debt. The remaining balance equaled nearly one-point-four-billion-dollars. Officials say the payment was made possible after an historic agreement was reached between the state, and representatives from business, labor, and bipartisan members of the General Assembly. Pritzker says this achievement will save Illinois businesses hundreds of millions of dollars over the next decade and will save taxpayers 20-million-dollars in interest costs.
tspr.org
Plans for a carbon dioxide pipeline in Illinois are on hold
Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC has voluntarily withdrawn its Application for a Certificate of Authority to construct the pipeline that would cross through 13 Illinois counties. Navigator said it plans to refile a new application with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) next month, including plans for an additional route. Environmental groups...
Illinois residents can get help with shockingly high energy bills
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The current cold weather means that Illinois residents are paying a lot more to heat their homes this winter, but there is help out there. Folks across the stateline are seeing a big hike in their utility bills, as both Nicor and ComEd have admitted that their bills are up. However, […]
wsiu.org
Natalie Phelps Finnie to lead IL Dept of Natural Resources
A former southern Illinois lawmaker has been appointed the new Director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Governor JB Pritzker named Natalie Phelps Finnie the Director of IDNR. Her appointment still needs State Senate confirmation. Finnie has been Deputy Director of th agency since 2021, where she oversaw the...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Farm bill and property taxes top priorities for SD Corn
The South Dakota Corn Growers Association has outlined its two big policy priorities for the next year. Executive Director DaNita Murray tells Brownfield in the state legislature, property taxes remain the top priority year after year. “If you’re going to decrease revenue or spend more, farmers really want to draw...
voiceofmuscatine.com
CNH strike over
The nearly nine-month-long strike affecting Iowa and Wisconsin agricultural equipment producers is over. CNH Industrial says they were notified Monday by the United Auto Workers that its members ratified the latest contract agreement for nearly 11 hundred employees in Burlington, Iowa, and Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin. Case IH and New Holland...
voiceofmuscatine.com
IFCA anticipating Illinois legislation banning important pesticides
The Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association is keeping a close eye out for any pesticide related legislation being introduced in the new General Assembly. President KJ Johnson tells Brownfield he expects there to be debates about atrazine, chlorpyrifos and Round-Up, but based on congressional action last year, he thinks a ban on dicamba and neonicotinoids could move quickly this year.
techxplore.com
Geothermal 'battery' repurposes abandoned oil and gas well in Illinois, researchers report
Researchers at the University of I llinois Urbana-Champaign have successfully demonstrated efficient geothermal heat storage while simultaneously repurposing an abandoned oil and gas well. A new study, led by civil and environmental engineering professor Tugce Baser, is the first field investigation of a geothermal energy storage system within the Illinois...
voiceofmuscatine.com
MO Senate to hear ag land ownership bills
Missouri’s Senate Agriculture Committee will review three foreign ag land ownership bills on Tuesday. Missouri Soybean Association’s Casey Wasser says the organization has no set position on foreign ag land ownership, because it’s a complex issue. “While on face value, you’d think preventing foreign ownership sounds good,...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Nebraska bill would ban water exports to help protect state farmers, ranchers
A bill recently introduced in a state legislature would ban water exports to help preserve water rights for Nebraska’s ag producers. Nebraska State Senator Tom Briese says mega drought in the Southwest and development on Colorado’s Front Range has increased demand for water from the Ogallala Aquifer putting the state’s farmers and ranchers at risk. “Is there something like this in the foreseeable future? I’m not sure,” he says. “In the event when the demand because significant enough and the cost can be justified and there is enormous pressure to tap in and mine our ground water for use, I want to make sure there is a roadblock to prevent this.”
voiceofmuscatine.com
HPAI confirmed in Iowa commercial turkey flock
Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed in Iowa for the first time in over a month. State Ag Secretary Mike Naig says the virus was found in a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County. “We are continuing to see cases throughout the winter months,” he said. “That’s telling...
wsiu.org
Changes appear to be coming for how wind and solar arrays are sited in Illinois
A bill awaiting Governor JB Pritzker's signature will set statewide standards for wind and solar farm siting. Until now, counties have enjoyed wide latitude in setting the rules for where wind and solar energy arrays can locate. The new law would preempt local ordinances more restrictive than the new state standards.
25newsnow.com
Attempts under way to prevent Democrats from revisiting progressive income tax
SPRINGFIELD (25 News Now) - Republicans in the Illinois Senate are introducing a resolution that would stop any attempt to create a progressive income tax in the state. Wealthier residents would pay higher tax rates under the progressive system, but voters in 2020 rejected the idea despite support from Gov. JB Pritzker.
wjbc.com
Illinois Republicans fear there could be another proposed graduated income tax
SPRINGFIELD – Remember the proposed graduated income tax in Illinois? Republicans fear there will be another try at it. Senate Minority Leader John Curran (pictured) (R-Downers Grove) reminded us Wednesday this idea failed in 2020. “If there’s a recession,” Curran told a statehouse news conference, “voters are not going...
KFVS12
Ill. Dept. of Public Health offering 5 free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests per month to all residents
ULLIN, IL. (KFVS) - Could we still see a winter surge in COVID-19 cases?. Health department leaders in Illinois say it’s possible and we all need to be ready. The Illinois Department of Public Health expects COVID cases to go back up before this winter comes to an end. That’s why the department is offering 1 million free at-home COVID tests.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Pillen proposes massive property tax plan during state of state address
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen has proposed more than $7 billion of property tax relief for residents and agriculture producers. In his state of the state address on Wednesday, he says property taxes are burdensome and hurting residents. “I am recommending to the Legislature an additional $2.4 billion in property tax cuts for a total of $7.1 billion through fiscal year 2026-27.”
