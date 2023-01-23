ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Imperial Approves $720 million for Largest Renewable Diesel Facility in Canada

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) said today it will further help Canada achieve its net zero goals by investing about $720 million (USD $560 million) to move forward with construction of the largest renewable diesel facility in the country. The project at Imperial’s Strathcona refinery near Edmonton is expected to produce more than one billion litres of renewable diesel annually primarily from locally sourced feedstocks and could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the Canadian transportation sector by about 3 million metric tons per year, as determined in accordance with Canada’s Clean Fuel Regulation. Regulatory approval for the project is expected in the near term. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005262/en/ Strathcona refinery, Edmonton, AB 2021 (Photo: Business Wire)
TheConversationAU

The world's carbon price is a fraction of what we need – because only a fifth of global emissions are priced

At the end of last year, the world’s average price to emit one tonne of greenhouse gases was around US$5.29 (AU$7.77). For pricing to work as we want – to wean us off fossil fuels – it needs to be around $75 by the end of the decade, according to the International Monetary Fund. Why is the price still so low? Because even in 2023, close to 80% of the world’s emissions from land clearing, power plants, cars and industry are pumped into the atmosphere without any cost to the polluter. Carbon prices have long been favoured by economists and...
PBS NewsHour

Manchin pushes for delay on electric vehicle tax credits

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ratcheting up his criticism of the Biden administration, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Wednesday moved to delay new tax credits for electric vehicles, a key feature of President Joe Biden’s landmark climate law. Manchin said guidelines issued by the Treasury Department allow manufacturers in Europe...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Transportation Today News

Aviation coalition comments on EPA’s findings on lead in aviation gasoline

Seven aviation stakeholder organizations announced they had submitted comments to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a coalition, saying they support removing lead from aviation gasoline (avgas) through a safe and smart transition. The comments were in response to the EPA’s endangerment finding that emissions of lead from aircraft that still operate on leaded […] The post Aviation coalition comments on EPA’s findings on lead in aviation gasoline appeared first on Transportation Today.
Transportation Today News

Blueprint released by Biden administration tackles decarbonizing transportation

A new plan released by the Biden Administration Tuesday will use a whole-of-government approach to cutting all greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector by 2050. The plan, the U.S. National Blueprint for Transportation Decarbonization, was developed by the U.S. Departments of Transportation (DOT), Energy (DOE), Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in partnership with the […] The post Blueprint released by Biden administration tackles decarbonizing transportation appeared first on Transportation Today.
The Independent

Puerto Rico selects company to privatize power generation

Puerto Rico privatized its electricity production on Wednesday, selecting Genera PR to take over the operation and maintenance of state power generation units in the U.S. territory as part of an initial $22.5 million annual contract.The announcement comes as the island struggles to rebuild its crumbling power grid amid chronic power outages blamed in part on what Gov. Pedro Pierluisi called “archaic and unstable” generation units. “I am sure that we are on the right track to give our people the reliable and affordable energy system that they deserve,” he said.Genera PR is a subsidiary of New York-based New...
Antonio Saillant

"Shooting for a Greener Future: How a Film and Television Tax Incentive with Sustainable Guidelines Can Benefit Florida"

As a leader in sustainable production practices in the film and television industry, I have spoken at universities such as Syracuse University, Grinnell College, and New York Institute of Technology, as well as serving as a National Speaker for The Green Festival Expo and other events. My background as an aerospace engineer and environmental engineer, as well as my experience on shows like the NBC drama "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit," have given me a unique perspective on the importance of sustainable production practices in the industry.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Fossil fuel lobby waged $4m disinformation campaign during climate summit, report finds

Fossil fuel companies spent millions of dollars on advertisements containing climate disinformation and greenwashing attempts when leaders assembled for the United Nations climate summit in November, new research has claimed. A report by the Climate Action Against Disinformation (CAAD) coalition analysed fake information and misleading claims circulating online during the Cop27 summit in Egypt. It found that a sample of fossil fuel sector-linked entities spent approximately $4m on Meta for paid advertisements to spread false, misleading claims on the climate crisis, net-zero targets and the necessity of fossil fuels prior to and during Cop27.The analysis identified 3,781 adverts, the...
techxplore.com

Targeted policies could help decarbonize Canada one home at a time

Be it through the food we eat, vehicle we use or way we live, we use fossil fuels and emit greenhouse gases in various activities in our daily lives. We need to reduce emissions across sectors, starting with our homes. This requires ambitious and quick action. As we face more...

