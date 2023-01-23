ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truman
2d ago

a Mercedes and a BMW of course because these are the people who drive like they paid for the road too. everybody who owns these luxury cars does not know how to drive.

cw34.com

2 killed, 1 injured in crash on Glades Road in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead, another with serious injuries after deputies said one driver crossed into oncoming traffic on Tuesday afternoon. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said just after 2 p.m., the driver of the Nissan Rouge, 36-year-old Daniel Polo and the passenger 66-year-old Elizabeth Polo were headed eastbound on Glades Road approaching the Turnpike entrance. That's when the driver of the Ram 1500, Alexander Spandau, 29, of Boynton Beach was headed westbound approaching the Turnpike entrance.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Student in Port St. Lucie involved in hit-and-run

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old student was hit by a vehicle while walking to the bus stop on Thursday morning. According to Port St. Lucie police, a vehicle struck the student with its side mirror around 6:46 a.m. on SW Lakehurst Drive. The driver did not...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CRITICAL CRASH CLOSES GLADES AT TURNPIKE

UPDATE: TWO KILLED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:52 p.m. — PBSO now says both Daniel Polo and Elizabeth Polo were killed in the crash. They are both from West Boca Raton. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Alexander Spandau of Hearth Stone Avenue in Boynton Beach was driving eastbound on Glades Road […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Pedestrian on the side of I-95 struck, killed after 17-year-old crashes into vehicle

LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A fatal crash is slowing traffic along I-95 near Lantana. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old boy driving a 2012 Honda Civic was traveling south on I-95 on the outside lane at a high rate of speed. Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man in a 2012 Subaru Impreza was traveling south in the exit only lane for Lantana Road.
LANTANA, FL
CBS Miami

Two dead after car plunged into Sunrise canal

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Two people have died after a car rolled into a Sunrise canal on Wednesday afternoon.Calls came in about a car in a canal in the 7700 block of west Oakland Park Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m.An employee and students at the nearby Jersey College School of Nursing jumped into the water to help the victims, but it was too late."None of the three could do anything, the car was well submerged at that point and all they could see was the bubbles coming up, so yeah, it was terrible," said Dennis Garberg, campus director. When first responders arrived, they found a four-door sedan submerged in the canal.Rescue teams pulled a woman out of the water and rushed her to the hospital where she died.The body of a man was pulled out of the water by rescue divers hours later.A source at the scene told us the victims were young adults, possibly minors, and that they were hanging out behind the nursing school when the car rolled into the canal.According to representatives from the college, the people involved in this accident were not associated with the school. It's unclear how the car ended up in the canal.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Traffic Snarled By Fatal I-95 Wreck In Palm Beach County

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was killed Tuesday morning while apparently walking on I-95 in Palm Beach County. The crash, in the area of Lantana Road, was first reported around 10 a.m. We are publishing the narrative provided by Florida Highway […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Pair busted for cocaine possession in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are behind bars after being caught with bags of cocaine in Port St. Lucie. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter, both from Ft. Lauderdale, were arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The pair...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Deliveryman found guilty of killing woman in Boca Raton

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A judge found a deliveryman guilty in the murder of a woman in Boca Raton. Prosecutors said 24-year-old Jorge Luis Dupre Lachazo killed 75-year-old Evelyn Udell at her home in 2019. Lachazo, and another man, had just dropped off a washer and dryer...
BOCA RATON, FL
tamaractalk.com

MISSING: Detectives Search for Woman From Tamarac

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 52-year-old woman missing from Tamarac. Annette Mohammed was last seen at approximately 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, near the 8800 block of West McNab Road. She is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
TAMARAC, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Double Stabbing In West Boca Raton, Two Hospitalized

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A double stabbing in West Boca Raton left two people hospitalized overnight. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23000 block of Atlantic Circle around 8:20 p.m. and found two victims in two separate locations. Sources tell […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Deerfield News

Ongoing Incident Wells Fargo 1800 Block Of West Hillsboro Deerfield Beach

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Breaking News- An ongoing incident involving heavy police presence is taking place at Wells Fargo on West Hillsboro Boulevard. Deerfield-News.com saw multiple BSO units as well as BSO helicopters in the area of Military and Hillsboro after 4.50 pm. BSO has a crime scene yellow tape closing a portion of the parking lot in Century Plaza in front of the Wells Fargo bank.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

