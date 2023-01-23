Zendaya Rocks A Hot New Haircut And Flaunts Sculpted AF Legs In A High-Slit Skirt In New Instagram Photos

That '90s Show just hit Netflix on January 19, and fans are already loving the new generation of misfits in Point Place, Wisconsin. The streamer's spin-off to the beloved sitcom follows Leia, the daughter of That '70s Show characters Eric and Donna, as she spends the summer at the same house where her parents grew up alongside friends like Jackie, Kelso, and Fez. Leia isn't the only child spawned from our favorite OG characters, though. Kelso and Jackie's son, Jay, is also in the new series as Leia's love interest, and fans are eating up the casting choice for the role on Twitter.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO