Zendaya Rocks A Hot New Haircut And Flaunts Sculpted AF Legs In A High-Slit Skirt In New Instagram Photos

Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Screw Top or Cork ?Peter DillsPasadena, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
seventeen.com
Doja Cat Wore Fake Eyelashes as a Mustache to Viktor & Rolf's Paris Fashion Week Show
Doja Cat's Paris Fashion Week style will certainly go down as unforgettable. After showing up all red in 30,000 crystals and body paint to Schiaparelli's show earlier this week, Doja struck again with a viral look at Viktor & Rolf's show: her in a mustache, goatee, and brows, all made from faux eyelashes.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
seventeen.com
Harry Styles Hung Out With His Rumored Ex-Girlfriend from High School and the Internet Has Thoughts
There aren't too many things that the Internet (which totally includes us, we'll admit it 🙋♀️) loves more than Harry Styles' dating history. Case in point? The As It Was singer was photographed on a casual walk with someone and keen-eyed fans were super quick to identify the woman as Harry's rumored ex-girlfriend, Ellis Calcutt.
seventeen.com
Millie Bobby Brown Looks So Different on Set of Her New Movie 'The Electric State'
Millie Bobby Brown has a new Netflix movie coming out in January 2024, and she's currently busy filming it in Atlanta, Georgia. Millie was photographed on set of the film last week and looked pretty much unrecognizable in an oversized shirt, baggy overalls, a sweater wrapped around her waist, and curly blonde hair.
seventeen.com
Twitter's Reactions of Jay Kelso's Resemblance to His Parents on That '90s Show Are Priceless
That '90s Show just hit Netflix on January 19, and fans are already loving the new generation of misfits in Point Place, Wisconsin. The streamer's spin-off to the beloved sitcom follows Leia, the daughter of That '70s Show characters Eric and Donna, as she spends the summer at the same house where her parents grew up alongside friends like Jackie, Kelso, and Fez. Leia isn't the only child spawned from our favorite OG characters, though. Kelso and Jackie's son, Jay, is also in the new series as Leia's love interest, and fans are eating up the casting choice for the role on Twitter.
Why Dark Colors Aren't The Best For Thinning Hair
Your hair is thinning and it’s filling you with anxiety and dread. Sound like a familiar scenario? You’re not alone. Trying to find colors and hair styles that work for thinning hair can be a real challenge and it’s all-too-easy to make some of the m...
Band-Aids and crayons for darker skin colors aren’t ‘woke’ — they’re just realistic | Opinion
Crayola renamed the “flesh” crayon all the way back in 1962, before the company became part of Kansas City’s Hallmark.
seventeen.com
Taylor Swift's "Lavender Haze" Lyrics Are An Ode to A 1950's Phrase
On Friday, January 27, Taylor Swift debuted the official music video for her new single "Lavender Haze." The third official release from Taylor's Midnights album, the "Lavender Haze" video, is filled with tons of Easter eggs and followed the Grammy Award-winning singer as she sang heartfelt lyrics about the importance of protecting love.
Products of the Week: Chili Chocolate, Bowers & Wilkins and California Birks
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits. Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Momofuku spices things up with chili-tinged chocolate, Bowers & Wilkins releases next-gen Pi7 S2 earbuds and Birkenstock turns to Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God for a West Coast makeover.
seventeen.com
“That ‘90s Show” Star Maxwell Acee Donovan Is Protecting Our Planet with His Innovative Nonprofit
Even during the most challenging times in history, it's important to highlight those who are continuing to follow their dreams and are taking strides to make the world a better place. Each month, Seventeen is honoring young people as Voices of Change, those who are making a difference in their community and the world at large.
seventeen.com
Austin Butler Finally Acknowledged Vanessa Hudgens’ Manifestation of “Elvis” Role
Earlier this month, Austin Butler referred to ex Vanessa Hudgens as a “friend” and the whole internet went ??? and criticized the actor for diminishing Vanessa’s role in his Elvis success. But in a new interview, Austin — who just landed his first-ever Oscar nomination for his portrayal of the King of Rock and Roll — finally gave Vanessa the credit she deserves.
