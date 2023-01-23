LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local auto repair shop says their "Fix a Car for a Hero" project was a success!. Auto Medic of Ohio was able to fix five vehicles as part of the project. They asked for veterans to sign up back in October if they needed car repairs. They received applications and picked those for repairs. They fixed everything from brakes to shocks and sensors to tie rods. They served veterans of the United States Air Force, Army, and Marine corp. They had 29 hours of labor and over $2,000 in parts. AutoZone and NAPA Auto Parts on Bellefontaine, Able Towing, and Kenny's Auto Wrecking helped with the project.

