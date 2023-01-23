Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hometownstations.com
Bluffton University welcomes Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith as this week's guest lecturer
BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith was this week's guest lecturer at Bluffton University's Presidential Leadership Forum. The lecture series continues as Lima Mayor recalls her journey to leadership, explaining how she was able to achieve her goals through determination after facing numerous setbacks. Mayor Smith shares the details of how growing up in Lima and her years spent away motivated her to make the city a place of opportunity and excitement for the upcoming generation.
hometownstations.com
Hot Tea Tuesday returns to the Bluffton Public Library
BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - Want to know the best place to get the area's hottest tea? Stop by the Bluffton Public Library!. For the first time following the pandemic, Hot Tea Tuesdays are back in Bluffton. Every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., library visitors can curl up with a good book and a delicious cup of tea during their visit.
hometownstations.com
"The Friends of Lima" group announces they are bringing back the Memorial Day Parade
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A new grassroots group promoting Lima and its residents is making it a point to bring back a long-time favorite that has been missing since the COVID-19 pandemic. "The Friends of Lima" has announced they will be organizing the return of the Veteran's Memorial Day Parade....
hometownstations.com
City of Lima hopes to diversify who they do contracts with and inviting businesses to mowing expo
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima continues their work to diversify the businesses they do business with. The Department of Workforce and Small Business Development is encouraging small, minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses to attend an open house next Wednesday to learn how they can get contract work with the City of Lima. While it is labeled a "Mowing Expo", it will offer resources for these types of entrepreneurs to learn what is needed to get work awarded to them.
Lima News
Reminisce: Recalling St. John’s school
On a sunny Sunday late in the summer of 1901 a crowd, which by some accounts numbered 8,000 or more, gathered in the 700 block of South Main Street to witness the brick-and-mortar beginning of Lima’s second Catholic parish. “The laying of the corner stone for St. John’s church...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Memorial Hospital Director of Cardiovascular Services Nominated for State Level Award
MARYSVILLE – Memorial Health has nominated Tricia Daniels, BSN, RN, CCRN, and Director of Cardiovascular Services, as their nominee for the 2023 Ohio Hospital Association’s (OHA) Albert E. Dyckes Health Care Worker of the Year Award. The award is presented annually to one Ohio healthcare employee who personifies leadership, reflects the mission and values of his or her organization, routinely performs work in an exemplary manner, and gives back to the community.
Lima mayor to students: ‘Keep showing up’
BLUFFTON — In November of 2021, history was made in Lima when Sharetta Smith was elected as the first woman and first African-American to take office as the mayor of Lima. The journey to the office was not without adversity. Smith shared her journey with students at Bluffton University on Tuesday morning.
hometownstations.com
HTM Area Credit Union to combine operations with Superior Credit Union
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima-based Superior Credit Union continues to grow. It was announced today that they are merging with HTM Area Credit Union in Troy. This brings HTM's 3,600 members into the fold with Superior's of nearly 100,000 members. HTM members will gain access to Superior's 23 Ohio branches and superior members will be able to access HTM's Troy location.
hometownstations.com
Family of BGSU student who died during hazing incident gets $2.9 million in lawsuit settlement
BOWLING GREEN, OH (WLIO) - The family of a Bowling Green State University student who died from alcohol poisoning during a fraternity hazing incident will get a multi-million dollar settlement from the university. Stone Foltz's family will receive nearly $3 million dollars from BGSU to settle their lawsuit, which alleged...
hometownstations.com
Area kids break out the sleds for some winter fun at Faurot Park
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The snow may have been a headache for drivers, but for others, it was an opportunity for some fun. Sled Hill at Faurot Park was the place to be as the snow day offered a break from school and a chance to make the most of winter. The air wasn't super cold and the snow was just right for throwing snowballs and building snowmen. We stopped by to see how the slushy snow impacted sledding conditions.
hometownstations.com
Lima's Parks and Recreation encouraging families to come and enjoy some sledding fun at Faurot Park
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With snow on the way, many will be busting out the sleds and snowboards. With warmer temperatures than our last winter storm, Lima Parks and Recreation is encouraging everyone to come to enjoy Sled Hill at Faurot Park. They are reminding everyone to check their sleds and make sure they aren't cracked or broken to avoid injuries. Safety precautions are in place should a sledder hit any trees or poles on their way down.
hometownstations.com
Local doctor suggests pacing yourself and don't overdo it when shoveling snow
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - While there is some fun to be had out in the snow, unfortunately, there is some work to be done with a snow shovel. So, what is the safest way to clear your drive or sidewalk?. Doctors say they see a lot of people who have...
hometownstations.com
Auto Medic says their "Fix a Car for a Hero" was a success and hopes to expand it
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local auto repair shop says their "Fix a Car for a Hero" project was a success!. Auto Medic of Ohio was able to fix five vehicles as part of the project. They asked for veterans to sign up back in October if they needed car repairs. They received applications and picked those for repairs. They fixed everything from brakes to shocks and sensors to tie rods. They served veterans of the United States Air Force, Army, and Marine corp. They had 29 hours of labor and over $2,000 in parts. AutoZone and NAPA Auto Parts on Bellefontaine, Able Towing, and Kenny's Auto Wrecking helped with the project.
hometownstations.com
Police and Fire departments present 2023 budgets to Lima City Council
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima continued to review budget proposals for 2023. The Lima Police Department requested a budget increase of 9.8%, for a total of $11,833,643. Some of that funding would be used to hire new officers, replace body cameras that are nearing the end of their five-year lifespan, and upgrading technology.
wvxu.org
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
Moulton demolition makes room for something new
MOULTON — After almost 20 years of the doors officially shutting, Moulton Elementary School outside Wapakoneta is coming down. The Auglaize County commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday afternoon to accept bids for the demolition of Moulton School. The property, 14274 Moulton-Fort Amanda Road, Wapakoneta, was closed in 2004. The...
hometownstations.com
Ohio Unemployment Rates for December rise in our area
COLUMBUS, OHIO (WLIO) - More people filed for unemployment in the month of December. According to the Ohio Job and Family Services, all of the unemployment rates for December in our area went up. Allen County has the highest rate for West Central Ohio at 3.7% Mercer County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.1%. Auglaize is at 2.4%, Putnam at 2.8%, and Hancock at 2.7%.
hometownstations.com
Large Indiana county for jury selection in slain teens trial
A jury for the trial of an Indiana man accused of killing two teenage girls nearly six years ago will be selected from a northern Indiana county of over 300,000 people, online court filings on Tuesday showed. Jurors will be picked out of Allen County, which includes the city of...
crawfordcountynow.com
Benefit set for father of four battling terminal cancer
BUCYRUS–A benefit is being held Saturday for a Nevada man and father of four who is battling cancer of the esophagus. The event, which will raise money for Benjamin Rush’s medical expenses, begins at 4:30 p.m. in the youth building of the Crawford County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $20 each, which includes dinner, a silent auction, live entertainment, and raffle drawings.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Council sends electric aggregation ordinance to a third vote
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Council voted on bringing the issue of electric aggregation to the ballot in May. An ordinance to allow Lima residents to vote on aggregating their electricity did not pass and was sent to be read again Thursday, Jan. 26. If the issue is put on the ballot and passed by voters, a select number of Lima residents would qualify for an opt out contract that would lock in their electricity rate for two years.
Comments / 0