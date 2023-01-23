ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Humanity faces ‘true emergency’ for an apocalypse ahead of Doomsday Clock update

Is doomsday almost here? The time on the symbolic Doomsday Clock — designed by scientists to measure how close the world is to an apocalypse — will be recalibrated next week. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists will host a live virtual news conference at 10 am EST on Tuesday, Jan. 24, to announce whether the time on the iconic end-of-days clock will change. The time on the Doomsday Clock in the 2022 update was set at 100 seconds until “midnight,” for the third year in a row, with experts calling the threats “disturbing.” The previous year, scientists called it a “historic wakeup call.” “We are now expressing how...
Axios

What to know about 2023's Doomsday Clock announcement

Every January, members of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists update the Doomsday Clock, a symbolic tracker of the world's proximity to total human-caused destruction. Driving the news: Scientists will unveil the clock's new setting on Tuesday, after a year marked by heightened fears of nuclear war stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine as well as extreme weather events.
sciencealert.com

Latest Change to The Doomsday Clock Brings Us Closer to Midnight Than Ever

Top scientists and security experts moved the "Doomsday Clock" forward on Tuesday to just 90 seconds to midnight – signaling an increased risk to humanity's survival from the nuclear shadow over the Ukraine conflict and the growing climate crisis. The new timing of the clock set by the Bulletin...
New York Post

Doomsday Clock reset: World now faces ‘unprecedented danger’

Get your apocalypse survival kit ready: The world is the closest to the end of days as it has ever been, scientists warn. The symbolic Doomsday Clock — designed by scientists to measure how close the world is to an apocalypse — has been reset to 90 seconds to midnight. This is the closest the clock has ever been set to midnight in the 76 years since its creation. “We are living in a time of unprecedented danger, and the Doomsday Clock time reflects that reality,” Rachel Bronson, PhD, president and CEO of Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said in the announcement on Tuesday. “Ninety seconds to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy