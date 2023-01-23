Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Akron Leader Publications
Arlington Road hotel gets abatement order
SPRINGFIELD — A South Arlington Road hotel owner has been given one more chance to address numerous criminal and nuisance complaints on the property following a Jan. 24 Summit County Common Pleas Court decision. The Springfield Board of Trustees had voted Dec. 22, 2022 to file the nuisance complaint...
whbc.com
Homicide Victim in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A homicide investigation in Akron. A 32-year-old man was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in a driveway on Haynes Street Tuesday evening. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Akron police say their preliminary investigation shows one or more people opened fire...
Search underway for suspects after Akron mail carrier robbed
The suspects reportedly forced the mail carrier to the back of his mail truck and stole U.S. Postal property that could potentially compromise personal information.
Akron residents sue city over controversial sale of White Pond Drive land
AKRON, Ohio – Residents are fighting the city’s controversial sale of 68 acres off White Pond Drive to a developer who wants to build a $55 million housing and retail project. Homeowners near the site and a group, LEAD for Pollinators, filed a lawsuit in Summit County Common...
Marijuana made easy: Ohio’s newest cannabis dispensary features a drive-thru in Lorain County
LORAIN, Ohio — Filling a prescription for medical marijuana is about to get a whole lot easier for patients in Lorain County. Customers of a new cannabis dispensary will be able to make their pickups at a drive-thru about as easily as making fast-food runs or banking on the go.
cleveland19.com
‘I’m just afraid’: Akron woman fears for her safety due to no outdoor lights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman told 19 News she is scared to leave her home, because there have been no outdoor lights in her apartment complex for the past several months. Regina Wells reached out to the 19 Troubleshooters after she management at the Summit Ridge Apartments were...
Northeast Ohio school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several school districts, most south of the Cleveland area, have canceled classes for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, because of poor weather conditions. School districts in Cuyahoga County that have canceled classes include Berea City Schools, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Parma City Schools and Strongsville Schools. The list below...
cleveland19.com
Akron residents say dozens of tires dumped at abandoned home, claim city hasn’t helped
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents of Akron’s North Hill neighborhood reached out to 19 News for help after someone allegedly dumped dozens of tires outside an abandoned home months ago, and residents claim their complaints to the city have fallen on deaf ears. “I came home from work one...
'A wonderful story of triumph': Eighth grader inspires Cuyahoga County drug court defendants
CLEVELAND — Jason Rossi is one of dozens of infants who started life in the addiction section of MetroHealth's neonatal intensive care unit. Thirteen years later, this eighth grader took on a unique school project. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
1 man dead after shooting in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — One man is dead after a shooting in Akron Tuesday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., Akron officers responded to a call of gunshots heard in the 800 block of Haynes Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 32-year-old man in a vehicle, unresponsive.
ideastream.org
Ohio SNAP recipients facing end of emergency allotments
Individuals and families enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, will see their monthly benefits go down beginning in March. The program provides stipends to qualifying households to help put food on the table and address food insecurity. Since March of 2020---when the pandemic started, Ohio has been...
Youngstown police found marijuana grow in home after domestic violence report
Reports said police late Tuesday found a marijuana grow in the basement of a home where a SWAT team was called because a domestic violence suspect refused to come out.
Neighborhood without water for weeks, resident demands action
It's a nightmare of a problem impacting a Summit County community — no water for weeks, and no quick solution to get the water supply turned back on.
Inmate known as 'Dandy Daddy' was on plane that crashed in Geauga County
CLEVELAND — Officials have released the name of the inmate that was on board the plane that crashed in Geauga County last week. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has identified the inmate as 67-year-old Carl Lee Jasperse, who is serving a 102-month prison term after pleading guilty to distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material in 2021.
‘Absolutely shocked’: Rittman residents learn city overtaxed them for more than a decade
"I was absolutely shocked," said resident Malissa Bise. "Their job is to serve us. Their job is to know the laws. If they made a mistake, they should pay it back."
WFMJ.com
Federal prison in Columbiana Co. hiring for full range of jobs
The Federal Bureau of Prisons is hiring workers for its location in Columbiana County. FCI Elkton is looking to add staff for a full range of jobs. The facility is hosting a hiring event as part of National Recruitment Day on Saturday, February 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the FCI Elkton Training Center at 8730 Scroggs Road.
cleveland19.com
Akron man with warrant had cocaine with methamphetamine and fentanyl, sheriff says
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man with an outstanding warrant was arrested in a traffic stop where deputies found him to be in possession of cocaine that contained methamphetamine and fentanyl, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies assigned the P.A.C.E. Unit to conduct the traffic stop...
Driver found dead in Akron driveway after shooting: police
Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Akron Tuesday evening.
Man shot dead as he pulls into driveway of Akron home, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A 32-year-old man died Tuesday evening after he was shot in his vehicle as he pulled into the driveway of a home in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood, police say. According to police, it’s unclear how many suspects might be involved in the shooting, which was reported...
whbc.com
Morlock Given 43 to Life for Murder, ‘Heinous’ Crimes
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Sentencing day Tuesday for the Canton man convicted last week of murder, kidnapping and rape. 44-year-old Jeremy Morlock was given 43 years to life in prison by Judge Chryssa Hartnett in Stark County Common Pleas Court. Morlock was convicted by a jury...
