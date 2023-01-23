ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

livingetc.com

Color ideas for small kitchens that can make tiny spaces feel bigger, bolder and less apologetic

When it comes to choosing kitchen color ideas for smaller kitchens, keeping things paired back and neutral is often the go-to choice – an accepted way to make a room feel light, bright and airy. But going for more color in your small kitchen can be a better solution to help the space feel bigger and bolder, helping give a smaller room more presence. 'Infusing color into a kitchen, especially if it’s a more compact space, livens up the room and adds a sense of depth that can be played with in so many ways,' says Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams.
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
Anita Durairaj

The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash

Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
PureWow

6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023

To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
Lefty Graves

Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
Mashed

Why It's A Mistake To Break Long Pasta Before Putting It In A Pot

You may hear every now and then that breaking your long pasta before putting it in the boiling water is a culinary sin to all Italians everywhere. While nothing bad will happen if you do decide to do this to your bucatini or pappardelle to have it better fit in your pots, it's better if you leave it as is. While you think this may be hard with the long pieces and smaller pots that look like they won't work, breaking the pasta is definitely a pasta rule you should never break.
Simplemost

Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
